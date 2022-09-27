ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interesting! Does Amarillo Need Community Hospital with Hotel and Gym?

Amarillo has many things, but at the same time, they don't have a lot of things. Unless you have been living under a rock, you know that there has been a push to rebuild/remodel our civic center. The citizens voted it down in 2020 and the city came back this year and said that they were going to use tax anticipation notes to build a new/remodel our current civic center. Then, Alex Fairly sued the city to stop the use of TANs to build/remodel the civic center.
Naughty Business Names In Amarillo? Yeah, We Have A Few.

There are things in life that make a grown adult chuckle at times. You know, those little "inside adult jokes" when your kids are constantly asking what you're laughing at. Sometimes those things are in plain sight and you just bust out laughing. Amarillo has several of those places along your drive.
La Bella Pizza On Olsen Brand New Name Coming Soon

Popular Amarillo pizza joint is getting a new name. Back in December of 2021, we told you that La Bella Pizza on Olsen was getting a new name. The name is Big Jim's Pizza Company. They had even announced that they were changing the name. However, something happened and legality...
This Wrap Around Porch in Clarendon, TX Looks Amazing

To be completely honest I had no idea where Clarendon, TX was before I looked it up online, it’s not far from Amarillo which is quite a distance from us here in East Texas. But the reason I was looking into it is because I found a beautiful home that has one of the most beautiful wrap around porches that I have ever seen. While the real estate listing says this is your chance to be the king or queen of your own castle, I don’t see this place as a castle but it’s still very nice.
Have You Noticed It’s Been Chaos In The Texas Panhandle?

Has everyone in the greater Amarillo area lost their everloving minds?. I've found myself saying this to myself several times a day here recently. It seems like everyone around here has gotten their wires slightly crossed, with disastrous results for some. In case you haven't noticed, there's been a sudden...
Taquitos are Going to Roll Soon Here in Amarillo

Good news Amarillo. Roll Em Up Taquito has an official opening date. That is important because I have been watching this on Facebook for a while. They started by talking we were getting one. Then they let us know the location. Then the managers were hired and trained. Then work...
