Amarillo’s Storybridge Event Knows How to Make Kids Happy
One of our favorite times of the day is when we let my little granddaughter, Laila, make her way over to the bookshelf and pick out a book to read. She loves to read and we know how valuable that time is for her. Reading is very important no matter...
Interesting! Does Amarillo Need Community Hospital with Hotel and Gym?
Amarillo has many things, but at the same time, they don't have a lot of things. Unless you have been living under a rock, you know that there has been a push to rebuild/remodel our civic center. The citizens voted it down in 2020 and the city came back this year and said that they were going to use tax anticipation notes to build a new/remodel our current civic center. Then, Alex Fairly sued the city to stop the use of TANs to build/remodel the civic center.
Would You Actually Want To Visit These Special Panhandle Graveyards?
There is a lot of history in the Texas panhandle. It contains everything from some of the baddest outlaws from when the West was still wild; to the daring ranchers who tried to tame the land. Still, as fascinating as the history is, I don't think I would make this into a road trip.
Naughty Business Names In Amarillo? Yeah, We Have A Few.
There are things in life that make a grown adult chuckle at times. You know, those little "inside adult jokes" when your kids are constantly asking what you're laughing at. Sometimes those things are in plain sight and you just bust out laughing. Amarillo has several of those places along your drive.
Amarillo Steak Challenge is Not a Challenge for All
I have always thought I could handle that 72 oz. steak challenge at the Big Texan. Really if you catch me on the right day there is no stopping me. I just have never been able to put my money where my mouth is. You know I never wanted to...
The Mystery Surrounding Tri’s Marketplace in Amarillo
Driving down Washington Street the other day I noticed the parking lot at Tri's Marketplace was empty. Not something I expected to see. They had a Grand Opening just back in November of 2020. Do you remember back in 2020 when a lot of people were shutting down? Tri's Marketplace...
The Buc-ee’s Saga? Yeah, It Just Got a Bit More Interesting.
Lately, I've received several emails asking if we had any updates on Buc-ee's being built here in Amarillo. Well, I finally have SOME kind of update, but it may not be the update you're looking for, unfortunately. That said, it is definitely a very interesting development. The legal battle over...
LOOK: This Dreamy Bohemian Home by Amarillo College Is For Sale
This is the perfect home for an artist or creative. Or perhaps even the person who has just a little bit of a wild hippie soul. This home is located right across from Amarillo College and Memorial park, making it the ideal location for anyone with children or active dogs who need quick access to burn off that excess energy.
Grab Your Popcorn and Learn How to Avoid Amarillo Drama
At least it is probably reassuring to know that drama is all around us. We try to avoid it as much as possible. Then there are times you just want to grab your popcorn and enjoy the show. That is how I felt when I was following along with some...
La Bella Pizza On Olsen Brand New Name Coming Soon
Popular Amarillo pizza joint is getting a new name. Back in December of 2021, we told you that La Bella Pizza on Olsen was getting a new name. The name is Big Jim's Pizza Company. They had even announced that they were changing the name. However, something happened and legality...
After Death Homeless Man Was Not Ever Forgotten By Family
Losing a family member has to be one of the hardest things to go through. A loved one is gone. It has got to be even harder when you have no idea you lost someone close to you. You have to find out a month later. So Amarillo did have a small memorial for Lloyd but without any family there.
Don’t Step Right Up and Enjoy the Circus in Borger
Nothing is more fun than taking the family out and enjoying some time at the circus. All the death-defying acts and all of the animals to see. There are many memories to be made at a circus. I mean if it is actually happening that is. That is what happened...
Evolution of the Amarillo Tri-State Fair, Day One to the Last Day
The Amarillo Tri-State Fair just wrapped its 99th year. This year's fair saw its challenges. I personally attended the fair twice this year. I went on the very first day and I went on the last day of the fair. A big change happened from Friday, September 16th to Saturday,...
Amarillo’s New Terrifying Haunt Is In A 6000sqft Warehouse
It may have taken six years, but Amarillo's newest haunted house is set to give you all the thrills you crave in 2022. In case you haven't heard yet, the newest haunted attraction in town is located on West Sundown Lane, which is eerily appropriate. The Haunt At Sundown is...
Another Day, Another Shooter Threat In Amarillo. Suspect Arrested.
Things are getting a bit out of control. Can I just say that out loud? Oh wait, I just did. I'm so tired of hearing about guns on campuses of schools, bomb threats at businesses, etc. Yet it just continues to happen and incite panic and fear among everyone in the place it happens. When is enough, enough?
Peace of Mind When You Have a Sick Child at Home in Amarillo
This past weekend it finally happened. My little granddaughter, Laila, got sick. Nothing is worse than when a child is sick. Especially when they can't tell you what is wrong, her fever started off at 102.5 on Saturday evening. I didn't want to tell her mom because she just got...
This Wrap Around Porch in Clarendon, TX Looks Amazing
To be completely honest I had no idea where Clarendon, TX was before I looked it up online, it’s not far from Amarillo which is quite a distance from us here in East Texas. But the reason I was looking into it is because I found a beautiful home that has one of the most beautiful wrap around porches that I have ever seen. While the real estate listing says this is your chance to be the king or queen of your own castle, I don’t see this place as a castle but it’s still very nice.
Is That Forrest Gump? Relay Runs Through Texas Panhandle Today.
Today should be an interesting day if you're out and about. There's a good chance you're going to see a lot of people just out and about running and think to yourself, what in the world is going on?. It's actually something very cool and supporting a great cause. So...
Have You Noticed It’s Been Chaos In The Texas Panhandle?
Has everyone in the greater Amarillo area lost their everloving minds?. I've found myself saying this to myself several times a day here recently. It seems like everyone around here has gotten their wires slightly crossed, with disastrous results for some. In case you haven't noticed, there's been a sudden...
Taquitos are Going to Roll Soon Here in Amarillo
Good news Amarillo. Roll Em Up Taquito has an official opening date. That is important because I have been watching this on Facebook for a while. They started by talking we were getting one. Then they let us know the location. Then the managers were hired and trained. Then work...
