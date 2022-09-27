Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Wiseman, Baldwin headline Warriors preseason storylines
SAN FRANCISCO -- From stars to training camp invitees, veterans to rookies, the Warriors sent 20 players to Japan for their two-game preseason trip with the Washington Wizards. And all 20 will see playing time at some point. Though the trip of course is another way for the Warriors and...
NBC Sports
Wiseman shines in Warriors' preseason win vs. Wizards in Japan
The wait is finally over, Dub Nation. The defending-champion Warriors took the court on Friday in Japan for the first time since hoisting the Larry O’Brien trophy nearly four months ago, kicking off preseason play with a 96-87 win over the Washington Wizards. And with all eyes on James...
NBC Sports
Why signing JaMychal Green was 'critical' for Warriors
SAN FRANCISCO -- Before Andre Iguodala officially returned to the Warriors to wrap up his storied career that has lasted nearly two decades, the Warriors' bench going into the 2022-23 NBA season wasn't exactly rife with experience. Including rookies Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins, that unit consists of one...
NBC Sports
Iguodala drops great Kuminga quip to Mutombo during Japan trip
As soon as the Warriors touched down in Japan, they’ve been greeted and treated by fans eager to welcome the defending champions into their country. But on Thursday, it was Jonathan Kuminga who took a step back and admired someone whose journey hits close to home for him. Fellow...
NBC Sports
Steve Nash on Ben Simmons: ‘I don’t care if he ever shoots a jump shot’
The last season he played, Ben Simmons took just 9% of his shots from beyond 10 feet — he did not space the floor at all, which meant Joel Embiid had to at times. That lack of a jumper he trusted has always been one of the knocks on Ben Simmons’ game.
NBC Sports
Giants honor Hjelle's first win with disgusting celebration
If there’s one thing pitcher Sean Hjelle has learned about the big leagues, it’s that the Giants have a very well-stocked clubhouse. Hjelle earned his first MLB win on Thursday night at Oracle Park as the Giants defeated the Colorado Rockies 6-3, allowing two hits and one earned run across four innings of work in yet another bullpen game for San Francisco.
NBC Sports
Phillies roster moves: Darick Hall called up with Triple A season over
In search of any offense they can get during a terribly timed team-wide slump, the Phillies called up designated hitter/first baseman Darick Hall from Triple A Lehigh Valley prior to Friday's doubleheader in Washington. The IronPigs' season ended Wednesday so Hall should be a left-handed bat off the bench over...
NBC Sports
Report: Celtics waiving Denzel Valentine
The Boston Celtics are making adjustments to their roster ahead of Sunday's preseason opener. According to The Athletic's Jared Weiss and Shams Charania, the C's are waiving guard Denzel Valentine. The 28-year-old had signed a training camp deal with Boston on Aug. 22. Forsberg: Can Blake Griffin actually help the...
NBC Sports
PG13 believes Kings can give teams 'rough night' this season
The Kings are getting the attention of the NBA's stars before the 2022-23 season. During the Los Angeles Clippers' media day, star forward Paul George noted how challenging the Pacific Division will be this season. "Obviously, the Warriors, No. 1. The best in the league, rightfully so, defending champions," George...
NBC Sports
Kerr explains why Klay isn't playing in Japan preseason games
There was a notable omission from the Warriors’ starting five on Friday, but there’s no need to panic. Before Golden State defeated the Washington Wizards 96-87 in their first preseason game from Japan, coach Steve Kerr told reporters Jordan Poole would be starting in place of Klay Thompson.
NBC Sports
Brown reveals what Bonds told young Kings squad at practice
San Francisco Giants legend Barry Bonds took some time out of his busy afternoon on Wednesday to speak with the Kings as they prepared for the 2022-23 NBA season. Although the contents of that conversation were not explicitly revealed, Kings coach Mike Brown gave an idea of what the baseball icon told his squad at training camp.
NBC Sports
DiVincenzo shows off his value to Warriors in preseason win
All eyes were on James Wiseman in the Warriors' preseason opener Friday against the Washington Wizards at Saitama Super Arena. The 7-foot 21-year-old didn't disappoint with 20 points and nine rebounds in a 96-87 win to start off the Warriors' two-game Japan trip. Behind Wiseman, the brunt of attention was...
NBC Sports
Report: Celtics, Griffin agree to fully guaranteed one-year contract
The Boston Celtics are adding a former No. 1 overall draft pick to their roster ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday morning that the Celtics and free agent Blake Griffin have agreed to a one-year contract that is fully guaranteed. Griffin averaged 6.4 points, 4.1...
NBC Sports
KG explains how 'dark times' will impact Celtics locker room
Kevin Garnett knows a thing or two about leading a locker room through rough patches. The Boston Celtics legend went through his fair share of ups and downs over the course of his 21-year NBA career. So with the C's currently dealing with adversity in the form of head coach...
NBC Sports
Steph, JP receive welcoming gifts from Warriors fans in Japan
Steph Curry, Draymond Green and the rest of the Warriors were given a warm welcome by NBA fans at the Tokyo International Airport. “Excited to be here,” Curry said with a smile after landing. “Flight was cool. Watched some movies, took a couple of naps, got ready to go. I’m locked in.”
NBC Sports
Five players poised to make first NBA All-Star game this season
Every season there are players on the cusp of becoming an All-Star — not only has their game improved to be one of the top 24 players in the league, but their stature has risen to the point fans (voting for the starters) or coaches (voting for the reserves) want to see them in the game.
NBC Sports
Report: Udoka used ‘crude language’ with female subordinate prior to improper relationship
The Boston Celtics handled the Ime Udoka investigation and suspension by the corporate handbook: They kept the woman’s name out of the news, kept details confidential (not even telling the players much for legal reasons), and acted swiftly and decisively. But as the team on the court starts defending...
NBC Sports
Schedule change: Phillies to play doubleheader Friday in D.C.
CHICAGO -- Hurricane Ian has forced changes in the Phillies' schedule for their upcoming series in Washington. The Phillies and Nationals will play a separate admission doubleheader on Friday. Game times will be 1 and 7 p.m. The teams will play Saturday at 1 p.m., and Sunday at 1:35 p.m....
NBC Sports
Flyers make 20 cuts, could lose 6-6 winger to waivers
Isaac Ratcliffe was among the Flyers' 20 training camp roster cuts Friday afternoon. There's a chance the 2017 second-round draft pick won't be in the organization Saturday afternoon. Ratcliffe, along with Linus Sandin, must clear waivers in order to report to AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley. If a team is to...
NBC Sports
Steph, Klay hilariously take on legendary sumo wrestler
There’s no question that Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are two legends on the basketball court. But when it comes to sumo wrestling? Not so much. The pair of Warriors stars were put to the ultimate test on Thursday in Japan when they squared up opposite renowned yokozuna Hakuhō Shō, who owns five world records in the sport of sumo wrestling.
