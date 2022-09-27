Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Nebraska law enforcement releases cause of death for body found on Highway 275
DODGE COUNTY, Neb. — The cause of death for the person whose body was found on Highway 275 in Nebraska last week has been released by authorities. Yashua Martinez, 27, was determined to have died as a result of a vehicle-pedestrian collision, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.
WOWT
Sheriff: La Vista man found dead on Highway 275 was hit by vehicle
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities say a La Vista man who was found dead on Highway 275 earlier this month was hit by a vehicle. The Dodge County Sheriff says 27-year-old Yashua Martinez of La Vista, formerly of Georgia, was found dead on Sept. 22. Sept. 22 around 2:30 p.m.,...
klkntv.com
Bus driver cited after crash with semi that injured 11 children in western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A school bus driver was cited after a crash that injured 11 children and two adults in Chase County on Tuesday. The bus driver, 39-year-old Keith Cranwell, was ticketed for failure to yield the right of way and careless driving, according to the Chase County Sheriff’s Office.
KETV.com
Two people found dead at Bennington home, investigation underway
BENNINGTON, Neb. — Bennington police and Douglas County deputies found two people dead inside a home in Bennington early Friday morning. Sgt. John McFarland with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said they were dispatched to the scene near 158th and Fourth streets around 1:30 a.m. for a "check well-being" call.
York News-Times
Man arraigned for allegedly assaulting deputy
YORK – A man accused of assaulting a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department has pleaded not guilty to the charge; meanwhile, 11 other charges against him have been dismissed. Fidel Martinez, 45, whose address is now listed as him being held in custody in Lincoln, entered...
iheart.com
Death Investigation In Northwest Douglas County
Douglas County Sheriff's Deputies are conducting a death investigation in Bennington. According to reports, around 1:30 a.m. today, Deputies discovered two people dead inside a home near 158th and North 4th Streets. Law enforcement was originally dispatched to the scene on a "check well being" 911 call. No other details...
York News-Times
Inmate sent back to jail for assault
YORK – Brittney Jochum, 35, a former inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women, who was earlier sentenced to traditional probation in a case involving the assault of another inmate while she was in custody, is back behind bars. She was sentenced this week in York County District...
York News-Times
Man re-sentenced to jail after 2019 case of breaking into sleeping couple’s house
YORK – In 2019, Jay Monson, now 32 years of age, of Lincoln, was sentenced in a case where he broke into a York residence while the couple living there was asleep. This week, he was re-sentenced in York County District Court, to jail, because he was not in compliance with the terms of his post-release supervision.
1011now.com
Osceola man facing charges connected to Hastings officer-involved shooting
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An Osceola man is facing six felony charges connected to an officer-involved shooting in Hastings. Anthony Mattison, 33, is charged with attempted second degree murder; attempted first degree assault on an officer; terroristic threats; use of a firearm to commit a felony; possession of a firearm by a prohibited person; and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.
KETV.com
Lincoln police arrest man for second homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Lincoln man has been arrested for a second homicide, according to Lincoln law enforcement. The Lincoln Police Department said they arrested 56-year-old William Wright in connection with the death of 49-year-old Ronnie Patz. Wright is facing charges of first-degree murder and use of a weapon...
KETV.com
Two people from Lincoln die in crash involving semi-truck, according to Nebraska State Patrol
MORRILL COUNTY, Neb. — Two people from Lincoln died after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Morrill County, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Around 1 p.m., a Subaru Forester traveling westbound on Link 62A passed a westbound. semi-truck and then attempted to make a left turn, according to a...
KETV.com
Omaha man booked into Douglas County Corrections for second-degree murder
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — An Omaha murder suspect who was arrested in Arkansas earlier this month was booked into Douglas County Corrections on Thursday. Wuanya Smith, 20, was booked for second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a gun by a prohibited person and violation of probation related to the shooting death of 22-year-old Anthony Collins.
KETV.com
Lincoln man arrested for second-degree murder in death of 48-year-old man
LINCOLN, Neb. — A 48-year-old man was killed Thursday in Lincoln, and a Lincoln man has been arrested for the homicide, according to authorities. Around 2:41 p.m., Lincoln police officers responded to a check welfare call near N. 65th Street and Madison Avenue, according to authorities. Lincoln police said the caller reported a dead person inside the residence.
klkntv.com
Lincoln man charged with murder arrested in another homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Police Department arrested William Wright on Wednesday in connection with the death of a Lincoln man. Wright was arrested on Aug. 31 in the murder of Ronald George, 61, a homeless man who was found dead in a grassy field. During their investigation,...
klkntv.com
Man killed in northeast Nebraska shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol and the Burt County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting in Oakland. Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, authorities received reports of a shooting in downtown Oakland. On their arrival, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound. The man, since identified...
klin.com
Algae Alert for Lancaster County Lake
Nebraska has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB) for Lancaster County’s Bluestem Lake. Further health alerts for toxic blue-green algae have been issued at the following lakes:. Big Indian Lake (Gage County) Willow Creek Reservoir (Pierce County) Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) (Pawnee County)
klin.com
Lincoln Couple Killed in Car Crash
A Lincoln couple was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Morrill County. The couple has been identified as 74 year old Joyce Glaesemann and 75 year old William Glaesemann. The Nebraska State Patrol says the Glaesemann’s Subaru Forester passed a semi and then attempted to make a left...
KETV.com
Pregnant woman dies after being struck by car, Omaha police say
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Police Department confirmed a pregnant woman has died after being hit by a car around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Police said Shelby Cherek, 35, of Bennington, walked out onto a crosswalk against the traffic signal near 62nd and Dodge streets. She was hit by a 61-year-old man who police said remained at the scene.
klkntv.com
Portions of two downtown Lincoln streets to temporarily close
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Portions of two downtown streets are scheduled to temporarily close on Monday while the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department finishes projects in the area. The projects are as follows:. 14th Street from O to N Streets will be closed for private utility line installation through...
98online.com
Trailer filled with hundreds of pounds of bat droppings stolen from Lincoln business
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – In a theft caught on camera, the crook may have had second thoughts if only they knew what was inside the trailer they were swiping. Early Sunday morning, video shows someone in a truck drive away with the trailer from Borland Wildlife Solutions near North Cotner and Leighton. Now, that business is trying to track that trailer filled with loot that may have left the thief holding their nose.
