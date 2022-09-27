ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seward County, NE

Two people found dead at Bennington home, investigation underway

BENNINGTON, Neb. — Bennington police and Douglas County deputies found two people dead inside a home in Bennington early Friday morning. Sgt. John McFarland with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said they were dispatched to the scene near 158th and Fourth streets around 1:30 a.m. for a "check well-being" call.
BENNINGTON, NE
York News-Times

Man arraigned for allegedly assaulting deputy

YORK – A man accused of assaulting a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department has pleaded not guilty to the charge; meanwhile, 11 other charges against him have been dismissed. Fidel Martinez, 45, whose address is now listed as him being held in custody in Lincoln, entered...
YORK COUNTY, NE
iheart.com

Death Investigation In Northwest Douglas County

Douglas County Sheriff's Deputies are conducting a death investigation in Bennington. According to reports, around 1:30 a.m. today, Deputies discovered two people dead inside a home near 158th and North 4th Streets. Law enforcement was originally dispatched to the scene on a "check well being" 911 call. No other details...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
York News-Times

Inmate sent back to jail for assault

YORK – Brittney Jochum, 35, a former inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women, who was earlier sentenced to traditional probation in a case involving the assault of another inmate while she was in custody, is back behind bars. She was sentenced this week in York County District...
YORK COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Osceola man facing charges connected to Hastings officer-involved shooting

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An Osceola man is facing six felony charges connected to an officer-involved shooting in Hastings. Anthony Mattison, 33, is charged with attempted second degree murder; attempted first degree assault on an officer; terroristic threats; use of a firearm to commit a felony; possession of a firearm by a prohibited person; and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.
HASTINGS, NE
KETV.com

Lincoln police arrest man for second homicide

LINCOLN, Neb. — A Lincoln man has been arrested for a second homicide, according to Lincoln law enforcement. The Lincoln Police Department said they arrested 56-year-old William Wright in connection with the death of 49-year-old Ronnie Patz. Wright is facing charges of first-degree murder and use of a weapon...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Omaha man booked into Douglas County Corrections for second-degree murder

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — An Omaha murder suspect who was arrested in Arkansas earlier this month was booked into Douglas County Corrections on Thursday. Wuanya Smith, 20, was booked for second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a gun by a prohibited person and violation of probation related to the shooting death of 22-year-old Anthony Collins.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Lincoln man arrested for second-degree murder in death of 48-year-old man

LINCOLN, Neb. — A 48-year-old man was killed Thursday in Lincoln, and a Lincoln man has been arrested for the homicide, according to authorities. Around 2:41 p.m., Lincoln police officers responded to a check welfare call near N. 65th Street and Madison Avenue, according to authorities. Lincoln police said the caller reported a dead person inside the residence.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln man charged with murder arrested in another homicide

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Police Department arrested William Wright on Wednesday in connection with the death of a Lincoln man. Wright was arrested on Aug. 31 in the murder of Ronald George, 61, a homeless man who was found dead in a grassy field. During their investigation,...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Man killed in northeast Nebraska shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol and the Burt County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting in Oakland. Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, authorities received reports of a shooting in downtown Oakland. On their arrival, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound. The man, since identified...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Algae Alert for Lancaster County Lake

Nebraska has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB) for Lancaster County’s Bluestem Lake. Further health alerts for toxic blue-green algae have been issued at the following lakes:. Big Indian Lake (Gage County) Willow Creek Reservoir (Pierce County) Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) (Pawnee County)
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Couple Killed in Car Crash

A Lincoln couple was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Morrill County. The couple has been identified as 74 year old Joyce Glaesemann and 75 year old William Glaesemann. The Nebraska State Patrol says the Glaesemann’s Subaru Forester passed a semi and then attempted to make a left...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Pregnant woman dies after being struck by car, Omaha police say

OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Police Department confirmed a pregnant woman has died after being hit by a car around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Police said Shelby Cherek, 35, of Bennington, walked out onto a crosswalk against the traffic signal near 62nd and Dodge streets. She was hit by a 61-year-old man who police said remained at the scene.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Portions of two downtown Lincoln streets to temporarily close

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Portions of two downtown streets are scheduled to temporarily close on Monday while the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department finishes projects in the area. The projects are as follows:. 14th Street from O to N Streets will be closed for private utility line installation through...
LINCOLN, NE
98online.com

Trailer filled with hundreds of pounds of bat droppings stolen from Lincoln business

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – In a theft caught on camera, the crook may have had second thoughts if only they knew what was inside the trailer they were swiping. Early Sunday morning, video shows someone in a truck drive away with the trailer from Borland Wildlife Solutions near North Cotner and Leighton. Now, that business is trying to track that trailer filled with loot that may have left the thief holding their nose.
LINCOLN, NE

