COLUMBIA − The city of Columbia will see an increase in tourism as Mizzou Athletics hosts two feature events this upcoming weekend. "This is the first fall that we've really been able to get excited about travel again," Strategic Communications Manager of the Columbia Conventions & Visitors Bureau, Megan McConachie, said. "The fans who come here for SEC games are always really impressed with our community and how open and welcome they are to all the different fanbases."

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO