Jefferson City, MO

KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Friday, Sept. 30

CPS students learn about natural disasters after Hurricane Ian. One Columbia Public Schools teacher is taking the opportunity to talk to his students about powerful storms like this and the changing climate. Mike Szydlowski is a science teacher at Jefferson Middle School. His Thursday lesson focused on connecting what students...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Crews extinguish hay bale fire in Boonville

COOPER COUNTY − Fire crews from Cooper County, Prairie Home and Boonville responded to a hay bales fire off at a farm of Rocheport Road Wednesday afternoon. More than seven engines and 10 personnel responded just after 12:30 p.m. No injuries were reported. Cooper County Fire Protection District Capt....
COOPER COUNTY, MO
KOMU

New garbage truck in Fulton allows convenience for drivers

FUTLON - A new garbage truck arrived in Fulton just a few days ago, allowing truck drivers more ease on their routes. Typically every year, the city of Fulton gets a new truck, but this year, it was more difficult, according to Wendy Powers, Fulton's solid waste supervisor. "We had...
FULTON, MO
KOMU

New COU terminal expected to open 'soon' after nearly a year of construction

COLUMBIA - Columbia city officials said the Columbia Regional Airport's new terminal is expected to open "soon," at its airport advisory board meeting Wednesday afternoon. Airport manager Mike Parks said as you drive by the new terminal, it's getting near completion. The inside of the terminal is down to final cleaning and paint touch ups.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

LOOK: Bird’s eye view of the Mizzou Madness set up at the MU Columns

A bird’s eye view of the Mizzou Madness set up at the MU Columns. More: https://www.komu.com/news/midmissourinews/mizzou-madness-under-the-lights-at-francis-quadrangle-tips-off-friday/article_b5a52048-393c-506c-a049-4a39b4b87ce5.html. Photojournalist, Managing Editor, Asst. Practical Professor of Journalism, FAA Part 107 Certified Drone Pilot. Dominick Lee joined the MU Journalism School faculty July 2021. Lee is a FAA certified drone pilot and practical...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Minor vehicle collision in Boone County Friday evening

COLUMBIA - A minor collision occurred in Boone County Friday evening. The crash happened on Scott Blvd and Chapel Hill Road. The crash led to one car being towed. This story is developing and KOMU 8 News will update this story as more information becomes available.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Columbia Housing Authority gives update on low-income housing project

COLUMBIA − The Downtown Columbia Leadership Council met at City Hall Wednesday to hear updates on plans to improve low-income housing. The council heard a presentation from Randy Cole, the CEO of the Columbia Housing Authority. "We want this housing to look like market-rate housing that any middle class...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Lake Regional providing bivalent COVID booster vaccines

OSAGE BEACH - The Lake Regional Health System announced it is now offering Pfizer's bivalent COVID vaccine booster at all of its primary care clinics. The Centers for Disease Control and prevention recommends that all people age 12 and older receive a bivalent booster. This also includes those who have received all primary doses and boosters.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KOMU

Boost Fest returns in person to Logboat Brewing Company

COLUMBIA - Boost Fest, hosted by Ellis Fischel Cancer Center employees, is returning to Logboat Brewing Company Thursday. The festival began in 2018, but took two years off from their typical in-person event in 2020 and 2021. The event raises money to buy Boost, a nutrition supplement drink made by...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Tractor trailer overturns, closes ramp at Highway 54 for two hours

JEFFERSON CITY − A single-vehicle crash on Route W Wednesday afternoon left a driver with minor injuries. Matthew Schulte, 25, was driving a tractor trailer just before 4 p.m. on the Route W overpass at Highway 54. He made a left turn from the northbound lanes to the westbound Highway 54 ramp, when the load in the trailer shifted.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Columbia attorney died of natural causes, autopsy report shows

COLUMBIA − The Boone/Callaway County Medical Examiner's Office has released its autopsy report on former Columbia attorney Stephen Wyse. CPD found Wyse dead in his home on June 6 during a well-being check requested by a friend who said Wyse did not show up for work, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Eldon man sentenced after damaging Lake Ozark City Hall with truck

MILLER COUNTY - An Eldon man was sentenced Thursday after he pleaded guilty to crashing his truck into the Lake Ozark City Hall earlier this year. Jarod A. Long was sentenced to eight years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to two felony charges of first-degree property damage.
LAKE OZARK, MO
KOMU

Crews respond to semi-truck overturned on I-70, no injuries reported

BOONVILLE - A semi-truck flipped over causing a slowdown in traffic on I-70, while it was traveling westbound near the Boonville Main Street exit, Thursday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded at 6:43 p.m. Thursday after receiving a call a semi-truck drifted to the left side of the road, overcorrected, and flipped over. The overturned truck blocked both lanes of traffic.
BOONVILLE, MO
KOMU

Busy weekend of Mizzou sports brings tourism to Columbia

COLUMBIA − The city of Columbia will see an increase in tourism as Mizzou Athletics hosts two feature events this upcoming weekend. "This is the first fall that we've really been able to get excited about travel again," Strategic Communications Manager of the Columbia Conventions & Visitors Bureau, Megan McConachie, said. "The fans who come here for SEC games are always really impressed with our community and how open and welcome they are to all the different fanbases."
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Endangered silver alert canceled for Camden County woman

CAMDENTON — The Camden County Sheriff's Office has canceled an endangered silver alert for 74-year-old Elaine Nelson. Nelson was safely located Thursday afternoon in Dallas County, according to Sgt. Scott Hines. The sheriff's office originally reported Nelson went missing Wednesday night after driving away from her home in Roach.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO

