VIDEO: Columbia ranked as one of the best Midwestern cities for startup small businesses
Columbia was ranked at No. 22 by Midwest Startups, while Jefferson City came in at No. 53. Both cities saw growth from last year's ranking.
Here's what you need to know: Friday, Sept. 30
CPS students learn about natural disasters after Hurricane Ian. One Columbia Public Schools teacher is taking the opportunity to talk to his students about powerful storms like this and the changing climate. Mike Szydlowski is a science teacher at Jefferson Middle School. His Thursday lesson focused on connecting what students...
Crews extinguish hay bale fire in Boonville
COOPER COUNTY − Fire crews from Cooper County, Prairie Home and Boonville responded to a hay bales fire off at a farm of Rocheport Road Wednesday afternoon. More than seven engines and 10 personnel responded just after 12:30 p.m. No injuries were reported. Cooper County Fire Protection District Capt....
New garbage truck in Fulton allows convenience for drivers
FUTLON - A new garbage truck arrived in Fulton just a few days ago, allowing truck drivers more ease on their routes. Typically every year, the city of Fulton gets a new truck, but this year, it was more difficult, according to Wendy Powers, Fulton's solid waste supervisor. "We had...
New COU terminal expected to open 'soon' after nearly a year of construction
COLUMBIA - Columbia city officials said the Columbia Regional Airport's new terminal is expected to open "soon," at its airport advisory board meeting Wednesday afternoon. Airport manager Mike Parks said as you drive by the new terminal, it's getting near completion. The inside of the terminal is down to final cleaning and paint touch ups.
VIDEO: Jefferson City Project Homeless Connect to offer essential services Friday
Volunteers will distribute backpacks filled with socks, washcloths and personal hygiene supplies. The event will also offer a series of essential services.
LOOK: Bird’s eye view of the Mizzou Madness set up at the MU Columns
A bird’s eye view of the Mizzou Madness set up at the MU Columns. More: https://www.komu.com/news/midmissourinews/mizzou-madness-under-the-lights-at-francis-quadrangle-tips-off-friday/article_b5a52048-393c-506c-a049-4a39b4b87ce5.html. Photojournalist, Managing Editor, Asst. Practical Professor of Journalism, FAA Part 107 Certified Drone Pilot. Dominick Lee joined the MU Journalism School faculty July 2021. Lee is a FAA certified drone pilot and practical...
Three people injured after four-vehicle collision on Missouri River Bridge
JEFFERSON CITY - Three people have minor injuries after a four-vehicle collision in Jefferson City Thursday morning. Jefferson City police responded to the incident on the Missouri River Bridge in the westbound lanes just before 8 a.m. Investigators said a a woman driving a Fiat attempted to slow down in...
Minor vehicle collision in Boone County Friday evening
COLUMBIA - A minor collision occurred in Boone County Friday evening. The crash happened on Scott Blvd and Chapel Hill Road. The crash led to one car being towed. This story is developing and KOMU 8 News will update this story as more information becomes available.
Columbia Housing Authority gives update on low-income housing project
COLUMBIA − The Downtown Columbia Leadership Council met at City Hall Wednesday to hear updates on plans to improve low-income housing. The council heard a presentation from Randy Cole, the CEO of the Columbia Housing Authority. "We want this housing to look like market-rate housing that any middle class...
Lake Regional providing bivalent COVID booster vaccines
OSAGE BEACH - The Lake Regional Health System announced it is now offering Pfizer's bivalent COVID vaccine booster at all of its primary care clinics. The Centers for Disease Control and prevention recommends that all people age 12 and older receive a bivalent booster. This also includes those who have received all primary doses and boosters.
Boost Fest returns in person to Logboat Brewing Company
COLUMBIA - Boost Fest, hosted by Ellis Fischel Cancer Center employees, is returning to Logboat Brewing Company Thursday. The festival began in 2018, but took two years off from their typical in-person event in 2020 and 2021. The event raises money to buy Boost, a nutrition supplement drink made by...
Family awarded $4.5 million settlement after January head-on deadly crash
COLUMBIA − A wrongful death lawsuit regarding a January Osage County deadly crash reached a settlement earlier this week. The family of Zachary Patchin will receive a $4.5 million settlement, a Franklin County judge ruled Monday. Patchin, of Barnhart, was killed in a head-on crash while traveling on U.S....
Tractor trailer overturns, closes ramp at Highway 54 for two hours
JEFFERSON CITY − A single-vehicle crash on Route W Wednesday afternoon left a driver with minor injuries. Matthew Schulte, 25, was driving a tractor trailer just before 4 p.m. on the Route W overpass at Highway 54. He made a left turn from the northbound lanes to the westbound Highway 54 ramp, when the load in the trailer shifted.
Hickman aims to snap losing streak against longtime rival Jefferson City
One of Missouri’s oldest rivalries will take place Friday, as Hickman welcomes Jefferson City to Columbia. The first-ever meeting between the two programs came in 1911, and they have met annually since then. The Jays (2-3, 1-2 Central Missouri Activities Conference) lead the series 61-53-4 against the Kewpies. Hickman...
Columbia attorney died of natural causes, autopsy report shows
COLUMBIA − The Boone/Callaway County Medical Examiner's Office has released its autopsy report on former Columbia attorney Stephen Wyse. CPD found Wyse dead in his home on June 6 during a well-being check requested by a friend who said Wyse did not show up for work, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
Eldon man sentenced after damaging Lake Ozark City Hall with truck
MILLER COUNTY - An Eldon man was sentenced Thursday after he pleaded guilty to crashing his truck into the Lake Ozark City Hall earlier this year. Jarod A. Long was sentenced to eight years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to two felony charges of first-degree property damage.
Crews respond to semi-truck overturned on I-70, no injuries reported
BOONVILLE - A semi-truck flipped over causing a slowdown in traffic on I-70, while it was traveling westbound near the Boonville Main Street exit, Thursday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded at 6:43 p.m. Thursday after receiving a call a semi-truck drifted to the left side of the road, overcorrected, and flipped over. The overturned truck blocked both lanes of traffic.
Busy weekend of Mizzou sports brings tourism to Columbia
COLUMBIA − The city of Columbia will see an increase in tourism as Mizzou Athletics hosts two feature events this upcoming weekend. "This is the first fall that we've really been able to get excited about travel again," Strategic Communications Manager of the Columbia Conventions & Visitors Bureau, Megan McConachie, said. "The fans who come here for SEC games are always really impressed with our community and how open and welcome they are to all the different fanbases."
Endangered silver alert canceled for Camden County woman
CAMDENTON — The Camden County Sheriff's Office has canceled an endangered silver alert for 74-year-old Elaine Nelson. Nelson was safely located Thursday afternoon in Dallas County, according to Sgt. Scott Hines. The sheriff's office originally reported Nelson went missing Wednesday night after driving away from her home in Roach.
