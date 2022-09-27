ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Hutch Post

KDHE: Statewide COVID death toll tops 9,500

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,645 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday Sept. 21, to Wednesday September 28, for a total of 878,499 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 476 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on September 21, for a total of 9,555. The large increase in deaths is attributed to OVS death data reconciliation and does not necessarily reflect an increase in recent deaths, according to the KDHE.
Hutch Post

Governor lauds state's economic development during Salina speech

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly was in Salina Tuesday to speak to those attending the Kansas Economic Development Alliance (KEDA) annual fall conference. Kelly told those assembled that since she took office in January 2019, her administration has worked with private sector businesses to create and retain more than 50,000 jobs.
Hutch Post

IAN: 1.9M without power in Florida; 20+ possible deaths

State emergency officials have confirmed a death in central Polk County and 20 more deaths are being investigated following Ian’s devastation in Florida. Meanwhile, 1.9 million homes and business are still without power, according to information from a news conference Friday morning. President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak...
Hutch Post

ADM turns 120

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A company with local ties to Hutchinson is celebrating a birthday today. Friday marks the 120th birthday for Archer Daniels Midland, now known as ADM. ADM was incorporated on Sept. 30, 1902, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, as a regional linseed oil business. Today, ADM has 41,000 employees serving customers in nearly 200 countries.
Hutch Post

New judge lets Christian boarding school stay open for now

KANSAS CITY (AP) —A Missouri judge on Tuesday allowed a Christian boarding school to remain open for now, scheduling two days of hearings in October to determine its fate after multiple current and former students alleged widespread abuse. Cedar County Associate Circuit Judge Thomas Pyle's ruling came a day...
Hutch Post

Kansas Farm Bureau purchases Shop Kansas Farms

MANHATTAN — Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB) has purchased Shop Kansas Farms (SKF), an online community that connects consumers with Kansas farmers and ranchers. “Kansas Farm Bureau is excited about this partnership and what it means to current and future users of Shop Kansas Farms,” Terry Holdren, CEO of Kansas Farm Bureau, says. “Shop Kansas Farms was born during COVID-19 shutdowns by Farm Bureau member Rick McNary and has continued to provide a way for consumers and farmers to connect over food and farming. Together, with Rick, we plan to build the platform out and help communities create local food systems.”
Hutch Post

Kansas race tests which matters more: Economy or abortion?

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Republicans redrew Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids ' suburban Kansas City, Kansas-area district this year to make a third term harder for her to win, adding rural areas where former President Donald Trump did well and removing urban areas that Davids had carried handily. But...
Hutch Post

Kansas police recruit officer accused of criminal threat

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a police recruit in connection with an alleged criminal threat. Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday the Wichita Police Department responded to a domestic violence disturbance in the 1700 block of South Beech Street in Wichita, according to Office Chad Ditch. Officers arrived on...
Hutch Post

Attorney General's office announces local grants

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two Hutchinson organizations have been awarded more than $140,000 in grants to provide services for victims of crime, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced on Wednesday. The grants were awarded to support the following programs:. · BrightHouse, Inc., $65,912 to provide a secure and controlled environment...
Hutch Post

Former Kan. GOP governor endorses Kelly's re-election

TOPEKA — Former Republican Gov. Mike Hayden endorsed Tuesday the reelection of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. Hayden, who served as the state’s governor from 1987 to 1991, joined former GOP Gov. Bill Graves and former Democratic Govs. Kathleen Sebelius and John Carlin in urging Kansans to vote for Kelly on Nov. 8.
Hutch Post

Fire crews work 2 grass fires

CASTLETON, Kan. — Reno County Fire Districts were busy Thursday afternoon with two grass fires in the Parallel and Yoder roads area. Reno/Kingman Joint Fire District # 1 was called to the fires around 3:30 p.m. Mutual aid was requested, bringing units from Reno/Harvey Joint Fire District # 2, Reno County Fire District # 3, Reno County Fire District # 4, Reno County Fire District # 8, Reno County Fire District # 9, South Hutchinson Fire Department, and Hutchinson Fire Department. Support was provided by Reno County Emergency Management and the Reno County Sheriff's Office.
Hutch Post

GOP states sue Biden administration over student loan plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Six Republican-led states are suing the Biden administration in an effort to halt its plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans, accusing it of overstepping its executive powers. It’s at least the second legal challenge this week to the sweeping proposal...
Hutch Post

Chamber in favor of liquor by the drink vote

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The resolution proposed by Reno County commissioners to have the public vote on changes to the current liquor by the drink regulations has the support of the Chamber of Commerce. During Tuesday’s agenda session, LeAnn Cox with the Chamber spoke in favor of putting the question...
Hutch Post

Woman charged in Kansas gentlemen's club killing

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A woman accused in connection with the August 2020 deadly shooting outside a nightclub in Wichita made her first court appearance Tuesday. Autumn Metcalf, 31 of Wichita, is charged with solicitation to commit murder in the 1st degree, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. Just...
Hutch Post

Sheriff: Man arrested after 68 dogs seized at Kansas home

SUMNER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for alleged animal cruelty and seized dozens of dogs. On September 23, Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to check the welfare of several dogs located at 1076 West 120th Avenue in rural Conway Springs, according to the sheriff's office. The...
Hutch Post

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

