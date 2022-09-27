As the Rangers preseason continues, one player though has captivated the fanbase this week and throughout camp. Brennan Othmann, who scored 97 points and 50 goals last season in the OHL, has shown all camp he can hang with the big boys. He set up K’Andre Miller for arguably one of the best Rangers goals scored this preseason. He isn’t afraid to get involved physically either. While cuts are going to come soon one thing is certain: Brennan Othmann deserves a real look with this team and if he proves he can hang, he could be an interesting piece in New York this year.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO