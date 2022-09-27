Read full article on original website
NY Rangers Preseason Game 4: Rangers at Devils
The Rangers have trimmed the roster again, and now we are at the point in the Rangers preseason where roster spots will be won and lost by the way players perform in games. Everyone sent down never had a realistic shot of making the team this year for varying reasons.
Goodrow, Panarin to make 2022 preseason debuts tonight
Barclay Goodrow and Artemiy Panarin are making their 2022 preseason debuts tonight in Newark. Goodrow had been held out and working in slowly as he recovers from whatever ankle ailment he had. Panarin, to be frank, doesn’t really need preseason other than as a tune up. This is where...
Brennan Othmann cut as Rangers trim roster by 8
Brennan Othmann has been cut by the Rangers as they trimmed the roster by 8 this afternoon. Othmann was expected to be cut and reassigned to the OHL this season, even if he may have been a better option at 3LW than some others. Turner Elson, Karl Henriksson, Patrick Khodorenko,...
Thoughts following the Rangers second preseason game
The Rangers second preseason game has come and gone, and this one was at least a little closer than Monday’s dismantling of the dismal Islanders. The Bruins didn’t have most of their top guys, and neither did the Rangers. There was enough to see some of the Rangers battles play out, with Jimmy Vesey again separating himself from other bottom six hopefuls.
Around the Farm: Leevi Aaltonen misses second straight game with injury
Leevi Aaltonen has missed his second straight game for KooKoo as he deals with an injury. Aaltonen suffered the injury on September 25, the same game that he scored his first goal of the season. He had been receiving more ice time as KooKoo looks for him to step up.
Brennan Othmann deserves a real look with the Rangers
As the Rangers preseason continues, one player though has captivated the fanbase this week and throughout camp. Brennan Othmann, who scored 97 points and 50 goals last season in the OHL, has shown all camp he can hang with the big boys. He set up K’Andre Miller for arguably one of the best Rangers goals scored this preseason. He isn’t afraid to get involved physically either. While cuts are going to come soon one thing is certain: Brennan Othmann deserves a real look with this team and if he proves he can hang, he could be an interesting piece in New York this year.
Rangers 2nd round of cuts includes Robertson, Trivigno
In a bit of a surprise, Matthew Robertson and Bobby Trivigno were among the Rangers 2nd round of cuts. Robertson was a dark horse for the 3LD spot, but it looks like he was never in the running. Same with Trivigno and the fourth line. Both will benefit from a full season with a –hopefully– better Hartford Wolf Pack squad.
2022-23 New York Rangers Season Preview
Live from the Blue Seats is back! On this week’s episode, Dave and Rob give a 2022-23 New York Rangers season preview. How many standings points will the Rangers finish with, and where will they place in the Metro? The also discuss who is poised for a breakout season, and some of the underrated storylines heading into the season.
Around the Farm: Kalle Vaisanen with first goal of 2022-2023 season
Kalle Vaisanen scored his first goal of the 2022-2023 season with TPS in a 2-1 win last night. Vaisanen seems like he’s going to stick with TPS this year for the most part. He may get a game here and there with the u20 tea, but I’d expect him to stick in Liiga this year.
Optimizing the Rangers penalty kill with minor personnel changes
Last year, the Rangers penalty kill was a top-ten unit in terms of success rate, killing off 82.3% of their penalties. On paper, that’s a good penalty kill. But naturally, the devil is in the details, and we know how Igor Shesterkin was a one-man wrecking crew last season. How much of the Rangers penalty kill success was due to Shesterkin? Is there a need to change up the personnel in optimizing the Rangers penalty kill?
