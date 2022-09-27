I love coming up with fun things to do throughout October looking towards the spooky days of Halloween. Tried and true recipes will be pulled out so tasty cocktails can be served to visitors with a creepy cookie or hearty stew on the side. Visits to local pumpkin patches offer just the right picks for creative carving along with candles, handmade decorations and a spooky sign or two for front porch perfection. Here are some of my top picks for how you can make this a fun time for you, your friends and family.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO