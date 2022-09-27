ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Canoe, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Curious Corner: Top Halloween picks for October

I love coming up with fun things to do throughout October looking towards the spooky days of Halloween. Tried and true recipes will be pulled out so tasty cocktails can be served to visitors with a creepy cookie or hearty stew on the side. Visits to local pumpkin patches offer just the right picks for creative carving along with candles, handmade decorations and a spooky sign or two for front porch perfection. Here are some of my top picks for how you can make this a fun time for you, your friends and family.
ATLANTA, GA
Wicked City Eats: New options in Alpharetta, on Beltline

Downtown Alpharetta scores a fantastic new spot from the Pernice brothers (the guys who brought us Osteria Mattone and Table & Main), Casa Robles, which offers up a bounty of tapas fused with Iberian and Latin American (especially Salvadoran) flavors and ingredients. Chef Laura Orellana was born and raised in El Salvador so don’t expect Tex-Mex (sorry, no chips and salsa) but the menu offers some incredible offerings like fried cod, grilled octopus, braised beef cheeks, grilled Mexican street corn, an assortment of tacos and my favorite, Salvadoran pupusas. For dessert, the chef’s corn dessert—a trio of corn cake, corn ice cream and caramel corn is a sweet finish and washes down nicely with their assortment of cocktails and wines.
ALPHARETTA, GA

