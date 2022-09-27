ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Louisville police arrest Norton Commons daycare employee in connection with alleged infant abuse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee of a Norton Commons daycare was arrested Friday afternoon in connection with the alleged assault of at least two infants there. According to Officer Elizabeth Ruoff, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, 24-year-old Racheal Flannery is in custody. She is charged with three counts of first-degree Criminal Abuse.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
WLKY.com

Officials: Officer shot in Nelson County, suspect in custody

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — An officer was shot in Nelson County on Friday, and we're told the suspect is in custody. Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa told WLKY that an officer was shot in the arm in Botland, Kentucky, which is just outside of Bardstown. Nelson County Sheriff's Office said they...
NELSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

East Louisville daycare under investigation after child allegedly assaulted

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials are investigating an east Louisville daycare after claims that a child was assaulted at the location. Louisville Metro Police confirmed on Thursday night investigation is underway of Vanguard Academy on Dayflower Street. Reports claim a child was assaulted while in care at the location. An...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man shot near Jefferson Mall sent to hospital; police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a shooting was reported near the Jefferson Mall on Thursday evening. Calls came in around 5 p.m. for reports of a shooting victim who was found at the intersection of Outer Loop and Shepherdsville Road, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Officials identify man, woman found dead in east Louisville murder-suicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man and woman found dead near a vehicle in an apparent murder-suicide close to Jeffersontown have been identified by officials. Marlene Blandon Chamorro, 43, and Fidel Lara-Ruiz, 56, were confirmed dead by asphyxia, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Louisville Metro Police confirmed...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Louisville Man Faces Robbery Charges After Carjacking

A 21-year-old Louisville man is facing robbery charges after police accused him of a carjacking. Monday night, a Louisville Metro officer was patrolling in the Cherokee Triangle neighborhood when they saw 21 year-old Michael Greenwell getting out of a vehicle that was suspected to be stolen in a carjacking the day before.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man accused of setting fires to his uncle’s bedroom door

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man appeared in court today for allegedly setting fire multiple times to his uncles bedroom door. Timothy Texas is being charged after Louisville Metro police said the fires were set over a five-day period. LMPD said the incidents happen while Texas’ uncle was in his...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

JCPS father who was arrested after outburst on school bus ordered to probation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man who was arrested after a video showed him on a Jefferson County Public School bus threatening students has been ordered to probation. During a hearing on Wednesday, Delvantae King, who is a parent of a JCPS student, must enroll in anger management and have no contact with JCPS employees or locations.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: 1 in hospital after shooting near Jefferson Mall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after being shot near Jefferson Mall on Monday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police Department said their Seventh Division received a report of a shooting victim near Outer Loop and Shepherdsville Road around 5 p.m. They said when they arrived to the...
LOUISVILLE, KY

