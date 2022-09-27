Read full article on original website
Enough Fentanyl To Kill 220,000 seized in Louisville, 600,000 LBS Of Drugs Seized Nationwide In FY22Lauren JessopLouisville, KY
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
A Perfect Long Weekend in Louisville, KentuckyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Louisville, KY
5 of the Most Amazing Caves in Indiana You Must SeeTravel MavenIndiana State
This Entire Neighborhood In Indiana Was Totally AbandonedTravel MavenCharlestown, IN
Wave 3
Woman arrested in connection to alleged assault investigation at east Louisville daycare
A shooting in Nelson County is under investigation by Kentucky State Police after reports of a Nelson County officer injured. Kentucky hospitals facing staffing shortage crisis. Updated: 7 hours ago. Nancy Galvagni, CEO of the Kentucky Hospital Association said the nationwide nursing shortage actually started before COVID. So. Indiana Police...
wdrb.com
Louisville police arrest Norton Commons daycare employee in connection with alleged infant abuse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee of a Norton Commons daycare was arrested Friday afternoon in connection with the alleged assault of at least two infants there. According to Officer Elizabeth Ruoff, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, 24-year-old Racheal Flannery is in custody. She is charged with three counts of first-degree Criminal Abuse.
WLKY.com
LMPD: Deaths of man, woman off Hurtstbourne Parkway was a murder-suicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are now calling the deaths of a man and woman a murder-suicide. Louisville Metro Police Department launched a death investigation on Thursday after the two were found dead in the 9400 block of Doral Court, which is just outside of Jeffersontown. On Friday, the coroner...
Wave 3
Deputy injured in Nelson County shooting; Kentucky State Police investigating
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A shooting in Nelson County is under investigation by Kentucky State Police after reports of a Nelson County deputy injured. The incident occurred on Friday evening at Greer Lane and Ivy Avenue in Botland, Ky. Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa stated a Nelson County deputy was...
WLKY.com
Officials: Officer shot in Nelson County, suspect in custody
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — An officer was shot in Nelson County on Friday, and we're told the suspect is in custody. Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa told WLKY that an officer was shot in the arm in Botland, Kentucky, which is just outside of Bardstown. Nelson County Sheriff's Office said they...
wdrb.com
Nelson County Sheriff's deputy taken to hospital after shooting near Bardstown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A deputy with the Nelson County Sheriff's Office was taken to the hospital after being shot in Botland, Kentucky, near Bardstown in Nelson County, on Friday afternoon. Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa said two deputies were involved in a shooting at a home after responding to...
Wave 3
East Louisville daycare under investigation after child allegedly assaulted
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials are investigating an east Louisville daycare after claims that a child was assaulted at the location. Louisville Metro Police confirmed on Thursday night investigation is underway of Vanguard Academy on Dayflower Street. Reports claim a child was assaulted while in care at the location. An...
Wave 3
Man shot near Jefferson Mall sent to hospital; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a shooting was reported near the Jefferson Mall on Thursday evening. Calls came in around 5 p.m. for reports of a shooting victim who was found at the intersection of Outer Loop and Shepherdsville Road, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
wdrb.com
LMPD investigating report of infant assaulted at east Louisville daycare center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after reports of an infant assaulted at an east Louisville daycare. The investigation stems from a complaint that a worker was caught on camera dropping and hitting a baby at Vanguard Academy. Leaders at the daycare sent a vaguely-worded email to parents on...
Wave 3
Officials identify man, woman found dead in east Louisville murder-suicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man and woman found dead near a vehicle in an apparent murder-suicide close to Jeffersontown have been identified by officials. Marlene Blandon Chamorro, 43, and Fidel Lara-Ruiz, 56, were confirmed dead by asphyxia, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Louisville Metro Police confirmed...
wvih.com
Louisville Man Faces Robbery Charges After Carjacking
A 21-year-old Louisville man is facing robbery charges after police accused him of a carjacking. Monday night, a Louisville Metro officer was patrolling in the Cherokee Triangle neighborhood when they saw 21 year-old Michael Greenwell getting out of a vehicle that was suspected to be stolen in a carjacking the day before.
Wave 3
Man accused of setting fires to his uncle’s bedroom door
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man appeared in court today for allegedly setting fire multiple times to his uncles bedroom door. Timothy Texas is being charged after Louisville Metro police said the fires were set over a five-day period. LMPD said the incidents happen while Texas’ uncle was in his...
Wave 3
So. Indiana Police chase ends in arrest, recovery of handgun, counterfeit drugs and stolen merchandise
CLARKSVILLE, In. (WAVE) - Carlos Holland Jr. was arrested Tuesday after leading police on a brief chase. Clarksville Police said they responded to reports of a theft that happened at Walmart on Veterans Parkway. They believed Holland to be the responsible party. According to an arrest report, when a Clarksville...
Wave 3
JCPS father who was arrested after outburst on school bus ordered to probation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man who was arrested after a video showed him on a Jefferson County Public School bus threatening students has been ordered to probation. During a hearing on Wednesday, Delvantae King, who is a parent of a JCPS student, must enroll in anger management and have no contact with JCPS employees or locations.
Wave 3
Man arrested after Dixie Highway crash will not face criminal charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was arrested after a crash that injured four people will not be facing any criminal charges. The crash happened on Dixie Highway and Upper Hunters Trace back on Aug. 30. The arrest report stated that 20-year-old Robert Charles Risen III was going 60...
wdrb.com
Louisville parent who boarded JCPS bus pleads guilty to terroristic threatening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville parent who got on a Jefferson County Public Schools bus and threatened students pleaded guilty in court Wednesday but he won't be facing any jail time. Delvante King pleaded guilty to charges of terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct and menacing. A judge ordered King to...
Death investigation underway after 2 people found dead on Doral Court, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officers found 2 people dead on Doral Court around 9 a.m. Thursday. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a report of a person down in the 9400 block of Doral Court. Sixth Division officers said upon arrival they found a man dead outside of a...
Wave 3
LMPD: Death investigation underway after man, woman found dead outside vehicle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead outside of a vehicle Thursday morning. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person down on the 9400 block of Doral Court around 9:00a.m. Thursday. When officers arrived...
Wave 3
Family of Newburg murder victim says 2-year-old was left alone for 3 days with slain mother
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are still looking for the person who killed a 23-year-old woman in the Newburg area last week. On Sept. 21, officers responded to the 5300 block of Rangeland Road on a report of a person down and found 23-year-old Kierra Stone-Gonzalez dead. The Jefferson...
WLKY.com
LMPD: 1 in hospital after shooting near Jefferson Mall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after being shot near Jefferson Mall on Monday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police Department said their Seventh Division received a report of a shooting victim near Outer Loop and Shepherdsville Road around 5 p.m. They said when they arrived to the...
