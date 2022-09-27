Read full article on original website
Related
willmarradio.com
Measles cases on the rise in Minnesota
(St. Paul, MN) -- State health officials say there’s potential for a measles outbreak in Minnesota and are asking parents to make sure their children are vaccinated. The 13 cases in June are well over the annual average, and Department of Health Epidemiologist Supervisor Cynthia Kenyon says measles can be severe. She says it’s concerning that close to half of the 13 patients are hospitalized. Most of the cases are in the Twin Cities and came from travel to countries where measles is common.
willmarradio.com
Walz cancels campaign visit in Hutchinson where protestors where waiting
(Hutchinson MN-) A meet and greet fundraiser in Hutchinson with Democratic Governor Tim Walz was canceled Tuesday, however, a scheduled protest did go on. Protest Organizer Mike Harrell with the Minnesota Patriot Squad and the McLeod County Freedom Group:. Harrell also mentioned their opposition to the Governor's education policy. Meanwhile,...
willmarradio.com
Urdahl supports investigation of Walz' role in Feeding Our Future fraud
(St. Paul MN-) A local lawmaker is joining the call for answers from Governor Tim Walz regarding the Feeding our Future fraud case. Republican Representative Dean Urdahl of Grove City has joined other House Republicans calling for answers from Walz and his administration, and for Minnesota House Democrats to conduct hearings in response to Feeding our Future, described as the largest pandemic fraud case in the United States — and likely the largest fraud case in Minnesota history. Urdahl says people have been indicted for taking 250 million dollars from the federal government and using it for their own good instead of it's intended purpose of feeding hungry children...
willmarradio.com
Walz responds to "Feeding Our Future" criticism
(St. Paul, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz is responding after calls from Republicans for an investigation into his administration’s handling of the 250-million-dollar Feeding our Future fraud scheme. The governor initially said a judge ordered the Department of Education to continue payments to the non-profit after fraud was detected, but that judge says payments resumed voluntarily. Walz said on Wednesday, “I’m not going to split hairs on the judge with this, the fact of the matters is, I didn’t want the suspects to get the money, but we followed the rules, we tried to do (what) is best on this.” So far at least 49 people have been charged in the meal program scandal.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
willmarradio.com
Hurricane Ian live updates: These towns 'decimated' as storm wreaks havoc
(NEW YORK) -- Hurricane Ian strengthened into a powerful Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday morning, hours before it was expected to make landfall along Florida's Gulf Coast. Landfall is expected between afternoon and early evening in the area near Port Charlotte and Sarasota, though the hurricane’s track, timing and intensity may change.
Comments / 0