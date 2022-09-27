ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

numberfire.com

James McCann joining Mets' bench Wednesday

New York Mets catcher James McCann is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins. Tomas Nido will catch for Taijuan Walker and hit ninth. Nido is averaging 5.7 FanDuel points per game this season. Per our MLB Heat Map, the Mets' implied...
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols handling designated hitting duties for St. Louis on Friday

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is batting fifth in Friday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols will operate as the Cardinals' designated hitter after Paul Goldschmidt was moved to first base and Alec Burleson was benched. numberFire's models project Pujols to score 9.9 FanDuel points at the salary...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Alfonso Rivas absent for Cubs Thursday afternoon

Chicago Cubs infielder Alfonso Rivas is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. David Bote will start on first base and bat seventh as the lefty-hitting Rivas takes a seat versus the Phillies' southpaw. Bote has a $2,200 salary...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Luke Maile catching for Cleveland on Wednesday

Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Maile will catch for right-hander Triston McKenzie on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Tyler Glasnow and the Rays. Austin Hedges returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Maile for 5.6 FanDuel...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Jose Iglesias (hand) hitting second in Colorado's Wednesday lineup

Colorado Rockies infielder Jose Iglesias (hand) is starting in Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Iglesias will take over shortstop duties after the veteran activated off the injured list with a right-hand contusion and Ezequiel Tovar was benched on the road. In a matchup against right-hander John Brebbia, our...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Fantasy Football: 5 Bold Predictions for Week 4

One of the things that makes fantasy football so captivating is the variance. Even throughout Cooper Kupp's historic, unflappable season, he was the top wideout for the week just three times in 2021. That means, on individual weeks, some very strange players may pop in terms of fantasy points at their positions.
NFL
numberfire.com

Boston's Abraham Almonte batting ninth on Wednesday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Abraham Almonte is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Almonte will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Dean Kremer and Baltimore. Rob Refsnyder moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Almonte for 7.5 FanDuel points on...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Marlins send Brian Anderson to bench on Friday

Miami Marlins utility-man Brian Anderson is not starting in Friday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Anderson will take a break after Jesus Sanchez was announced as Miami's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 231 batted balls this season, Anderson has accounted for a 10% barrel rate and a .316 expected...
MIAMI, FL
Jorge Mateo
numberfire.com

Baltimore's Terrin Vavra hitting sixth on Friday night

Baltimore Orioles infielder Terrin Vavra is starting in Friday's contest against the New York Yankees. Vavra will operate second base after Rougned Odor was given the night off on the road. In a matchup against right-hander Domingo German, Vavra's FanDuel salary stands at $2,000.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Yankees' Anthony Rizzo batting second on Friday

New York Yankees infielder Anthony Rizzo is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Rizzo will start at first base on Friday and bat second versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. Marwin Gonzalez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Rizzo for 14.2 FanDuel points on...
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

DJ LeMahieu batting fifth for Yankees on Friday

New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. LeMahieu will start at third base on Friday and bat fifth versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. Josh Donaldson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project LeMahieu for 11.5 FanDuel points on...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Yankees' Gleyber Torres batting third on Friday

New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Torres will start at second base on Friday and bat third versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. Aaron Hicks returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Torres for 13.5 FanDuel points on...
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa batting eighth on Friday

New York Yankees infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Kiner-Falefa will start at shortstop on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. Oswald Peraza returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Kiner-Falefa for 10.0 FanDuel points on Friday....
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Yoan Moncada batting sixth for White Sox on Friday

Chicago White Sox infielder Yoan Moncada is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the San Diego Padres. Moncada will start third base on Friday and bat sixth versus right-hander Yu Darvish and the Padres. Romy Gonzalez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Moncada for 10.0 FanDuel points...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Brewers' Rowdy Tellez batting third on Friday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rowdy Tellez is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Tellez will start at first base on Friday and bat third versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins. Andrew McCutchen returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Tellez for 11.5 FanDuel points on...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Rockies' Ryan McMahon batting third on Friday

Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. McMahon will start at third base on Friday and bat third versus left-hander Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers. Alan Trejo returns to the bench. numberFire's models project McMahon for 9.1 FanDuel points...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Yordan Alvarez (ankle) batting third in Houston's Friday lineup

Houston Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez (ankle) is starting in Friday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Alvarez will make his return after the Houston's slugger was forced to sit on Thursday with an ankle injury, Christian Vazquez was moved behind the plate, and Martin Maldonado was given the night off.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Omar Narvaez catching for Milwaukee on Friday

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Narvaez will catch for right-hander Corbin Burnes on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins. Victor Caratini returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Narvaez for 6.9 FanDuel points...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Tommy Pham sitting for Boston on Friday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Tommy Pham is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Pham will move to the bench on Friday with Abraham Almonte starting in left field. Almonte will bat seventh versus right-hander Alek Manoah and Toronto. numberFire's models project Almonte for...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

J.D. Davis sitting Friday for San Francisco

San Francisco Giants infielder J.D. Davis is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Davis is being replaced at designated hitter by Wilmer Flores versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 343 plate appearances this season, Davis has a .254 batting average with a .769...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

