cbs4indy.com
Logansport man arrested after child molestation investigation
LOGANSPORT, Ind. — A rural Logansport man faces charges after police say he molested two girls. The Indiana State Police said the arrest came after an investigation that began in August. Detectives with the Indiana State Police said they learned that two girls had possibly been molested by Justin Bault in Cass County.
cbs4indy.com
Silver Alert for Portage teen canceled
PORTAGE, Ind. – A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 13-year-old teen from Portage, Indiana. According to Indiana State Police, the teenager is a white male who is 5’6″ and weights 160 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a green baseball cap, a black and tan shirt, grey sweatpants, and Nike Jordan shoes.
