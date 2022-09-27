ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

WBRE

Woman charged with embezzling $2M from former employer

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are charging a woman after investigators say she embezzled $2,000,000 from her former employer’s credit card. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Catherine Latoski, 52, of Exeter, was the director of accounting services for a Scranton-based for-profit educational institution. Investigators stated beginning in November 2016, until her termination in […]
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Explosives found in Lycoming County home

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA — State police say a man in Lycoming County had handmade explosives in his home. According to troopers, they tried to take Steve Guthrie into custody on Wednesday on a warrant related to a child rape case filed earlier this year. When officers arrived at his...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Life sentence for Monroe County murderer

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A man convicted of the deadly stabbing of two family members in Monroe County will spend the rest of his life in prison. Lancelot Fortune of Stroudsburg was sentenced Thursday morning. In July, Fortune was found guilty of first-degree murder in the stabbing to death his...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of making threats to kill a woman

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police arrested a man after they say he made multiple threats to kill a woman. According to the Scranton Police Department, on Thursday officers responded to the 1700 block of Farr Avenue for a report of a domestic argument. Police said a child called 911 claiming she was walking down […]
SCRANTON, PA
skooknews.com

Pottsville Police, Schuylkill County Drug Task Force, and FBI Arrest Man on Firearm and Drug Charges

A Pottsville man is locked up in Schuylkill County Prison on firearm and drug charges. According to Pottsville Police Chief Richard Wojciechowsky, on Thursday, September 29, 2022 around 6:00am, members of the Pottsville Bureau Police, Schuylkill County Drug Task Force and the FBI arrested William “Pete” Quintana, 49, outside his place of employment in Hegins. Shortly thereafter, a search warrant was executed at Quintana’s home at 516 W. Race St. in Pottsville.
POTTSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Juveniles accused of breaking into church, PSP investigates

PORTER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a church break-in that they say was caused by juveniles in Schuylkill County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 17, around 3:40 p.m., troopers responded to a reported break-in at Muir Grace United Methodist Church in Porter Township. PSP states through further investigation it was […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Pennsylvania Attorney General Announces Arrest of Luzerne County Man Charged in Murder for Hire Plot

A Luzerne County man has been charged for arranging to hire someone to murder several people. Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce announced Tuesday the arrest of Ferdinand Cuevas-Herida, of Pittston, for attempting to arrange the murders of several witnesses tied to previously charged crimes against him for sexual offenses involving female members of his family.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police activity shuts down road in Luzerne County

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police activity has shut down a section of road early Friday morning in Luzerne County. While Plains Township Police and Pennsylvania State Police are refusing to give any information on the incident at this time, a section of South River Street around the area of Ole Tyme Charley’s Pub […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman allegedly violates PFA she filed against a man to stalk and harass him

Northumberland, Pa. — A woman confronted a man at his workplace and was allegedly disruptive enough to make the man and a coworker call authorities. The twist: the woman had filed a Protection From Abuse order against the man she allegedly went out of her way to confront. Police say that on Sept. 14, Katherine Merced-Ortiz,33, of Sunbury, showed up at a business on 200 Point Township Drive in Northumberland...
NORTHUMBERLAND, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Sunbury man charged for allegedly stabbing man during fight

Sunbury, Pa. — A Sunbury man allegedly stabbed another man with a knife and fled, but he was later found at a hospital emergency room. Jahmiere Ali Rash Artis, 20, now faces felony aggravated assault charges, misdemeanors of simple assault, and related charges for the incident that occurred the evening of Sept. 18 at N. 6th and Reagan streets in Sunbury. Sunbury Police Officer Trey Kurtz says a witness told...
SUNBURY, PA
WBRE

Inmate charged with sending threats to kill cop, babies

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have charged an inmate at SCI-Dallas after they say he sent multiple threatening letters to the Lehigh Valley. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Tuesday, Timothy Koebert, 65, an inmate at State Correctional Institute in Dallas, was charged after writing a series of letters to the Allentown District […]
DALLAS, PA
Newswatch 16

Victim in Williamsport shooting identified

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Officials have identified the woman killed in a Williamsport apartment. The Lycoming County coroner says Heather Cohick, 41, was shot in the apartment in the 800 block of West 4th Street around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. The coroner says Cohick's 2-year-old child was also inside and is...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

