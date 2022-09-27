Read full article on original website
Woman charged with embezzling $2M from former employer
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are charging a woman after investigators say she embezzled $2,000,000 from her former employer’s credit card. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Catherine Latoski, 52, of Exeter, was the director of accounting services for a Scranton-based for-profit educational institution. Investigators stated beginning in November 2016, until her termination in […]
Man facing attempted homicide charges in Northumberland County
MILTON, Pa. — A man is behind bars in Northumberland County after a late-night shooting. According to police, Benjamin Anspach opened fire at the Milton Village apartment complex along Mahoning Street just before 11 p.m. Thursday night. Officers say one person was shot through the door to one of...
Jury remains undecided in homicide trial in Lycoming County
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Antwan McClain was charged in a deadly shooting back in 20-20 along Louisa Street in the city. After a week-long trial, jurors could not reach a verdict on a criminal homicide charge but did convict McClain of 'flight to avoid apprehension,' a third-degree felony. It's unclear...
Explosives found in Lycoming County home
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA — State police say a man in Lycoming County had handmade explosives in his home. According to troopers, they tried to take Steve Guthrie into custody on Wednesday on a warrant related to a child rape case filed earlier this year. When officers arrived at his...
Life sentence for Monroe County murderer
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A man convicted of the deadly stabbing of two family members in Monroe County will spend the rest of his life in prison. Lancelot Fortune of Stroudsburg was sentenced Thursday morning. In July, Fortune was found guilty of first-degree murder in the stabbing to death his...
Woman charged with killing Pa. man remains incompetent, court told
DANVILLE – A Florida woman accused of fatally stabbing an elderly Montour County man in 2020 after she used his bathroom remains incompetent to stand trial, and that may never change. That was the outcome of a county court hearing Thursday for Kathleen Susan Reed, 40, who is yet...
Man dies in police shooting at Ole Tyme Charley’s in Plains Twp.
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is dead after being shot by state troopers after they say he tried to hit them with his truck while they responded to a disturbance call at Ole Tyme Charley’s in Plains Township early Friday morning. There was a heavy presence of state and local police on […]
Man accused of making threats to kill a woman
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police arrested a man after they say he made multiple threats to kill a woman. According to the Scranton Police Department, on Thursday officers responded to the 1700 block of Farr Avenue for a report of a domestic argument. Police said a child called 911 claiming she was walking down […]
Pa. inmate charged, threatened to torch Walmart, bomb parole building: report
According to Fox 56, an inmate incarcerated at SCI Dallas in Luzerne County has been charged with terroristic threats after writing threatening letters to the Allentown District Parole office. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 65-year-old Timothy Koebert wrote a series of letters with threats to blow up the Allentown District...
Pottsville Police, Schuylkill County Drug Task Force, and FBI Arrest Man on Firearm and Drug Charges
A Pottsville man is locked up in Schuylkill County Prison on firearm and drug charges. According to Pottsville Police Chief Richard Wojciechowsky, on Thursday, September 29, 2022 around 6:00am, members of the Pottsville Bureau Police, Schuylkill County Drug Task Force and the FBI arrested William “Pete” Quintana, 49, outside his place of employment in Hegins. Shortly thereafter, a search warrant was executed at Quintana’s home at 516 W. Race St. in Pottsville.
Pa. couple headed to state prison after drugs found in infant’s urine
WILLIAMSPORT – A Williamsport couple is headed to state prison in a case in which opiates and cocaine metabolites were found in the urine of their infant daughter. Maria Darlene Sweeting, 37, was sentenced Thursday by Lycoming County Judge Ryan Tira to 5½ to 11 years in state prison and her husband, Grant E. Wright, 47, to 6 to 12 years.
Juveniles accused of breaking into church, PSP investigates
PORTER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a church break-in that they say was caused by juveniles in Schuylkill County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 17, around 3:40 p.m., troopers responded to a reported break-in at Muir Grace United Methodist Church in Porter Township. PSP states through further investigation it was […]
Pennsylvania Attorney General Announces Arrest of Luzerne County Man Charged in Murder for Hire Plot
A Luzerne County man has been charged for arranging to hire someone to murder several people. Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce announced Tuesday the arrest of Ferdinand Cuevas-Herida, of Pittston, for attempting to arrange the murders of several witnesses tied to previously charged crimes against him for sexual offenses involving female members of his family.
Police activity shuts down road in Luzerne County
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police activity has shut down a section of road early Friday morning in Luzerne County. While Plains Township Police and Pennsylvania State Police are refusing to give any information on the incident at this time, a section of South River Street around the area of Ole Tyme Charley’s Pub […]
Woman allegedly violates PFA she filed against a man to stalk and harass him
Northumberland, Pa. — A woman confronted a man at his workplace and was allegedly disruptive enough to make the man and a coworker call authorities. The twist: the woman had filed a Protection From Abuse order against the man she allegedly went out of her way to confront. Police say that on Sept. 14, Katherine Merced-Ortiz,33, of Sunbury, showed up at a business on 200 Point Township Drive in Northumberland...
Sunbury man charged for allegedly stabbing man during fight
Sunbury, Pa. — A Sunbury man allegedly stabbed another man with a knife and fled, but he was later found at a hospital emergency room. Jahmiere Ali Rash Artis, 20, now faces felony aggravated assault charges, misdemeanors of simple assault, and related charges for the incident that occurred the evening of Sept. 18 at N. 6th and Reagan streets in Sunbury. Sunbury Police Officer Trey Kurtz says a witness told...
Former Exeter woman allegedly embezzled nearly $2 million from former employer
SCRANTON — A former Exeter woman allegedly embezzled approximately $2 million from her former employer to pay for Disney time shares and vacations, personal expenses and her child’s college tuition, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Friday said. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said a criminal information was filed against...
Pa. woman killed in her apartment with 2-year-old present is identified
WILLIAMSPORT – A woman was shot to death in Williamsport on Wednesday morning has been identified as Heather K. Cohick, 41. She was in her apartment in the 800 block of West Fourth Street with her 2-year-old child when shot, Lycoming County Coroner Charles E. Kiessling Jr. said. City...
Inmate charged with sending threats to kill cop, babies
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have charged an inmate at SCI-Dallas after they say he sent multiple threatening letters to the Lehigh Valley. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Tuesday, Timothy Koebert, 65, an inmate at State Correctional Institute in Dallas, was charged after writing a series of letters to the Allentown District […]
Victim in Williamsport shooting identified
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Officials have identified the woman killed in a Williamsport apartment. The Lycoming County coroner says Heather Cohick, 41, was shot in the apartment in the 800 block of West 4th Street around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. The coroner says Cohick's 2-year-old child was also inside and is...
