Yankees gem Oswaldo Cabrera amazingly out-pacing Mike Trout in young career
New York Yankees rookie Oswaldo Cabrera is having a good start to his MLB career, but it’s much better than most realize. New York Yankees rookie Oswaldo Cabrera is having a good start to his MLB career, and it’s much better than most realize. Stats don’t lie, and the young player is currently out-pacing Los Angeles Angels slugger Mike Trout.
Who was Knicks’ Derrick Rose referring to with latest comments on 2021-2022 failures?
Derrick Rose is entering his 15th season in the league, and after playing in only 26 games in 2021-22 due to an ankle injury, the 33-year-old looked like a new player at the New York Knicks’ Media Day on Monday. For starters, he showed up shirtless after losing 20...
Cubs manager David Ross hilariously congratulated Anthony Rizzo on managerial debut
New York Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo was “guest manager” for the team on Wednesday, and his former manager, David Ross, left him a hilarious text in response to it. The Yankees are currently on cruise control, as they clinched the AL East and already secured themselves a first-round playoff bye. As a result, manager Aaron Boone decided to have some fun and name Anthony Rizzo as the club’s “guest manager” for their Wednesday contest against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Max Fried is so nasty he puked in Braves dugout (Video)
Braves pitcher Max Fried put in a flu-game-like appearance against the Mets, retiring the last 10 batters he faced and then puking in the dugout. The first game of the huge Mets vs. Braves series featured a pitchers matchup between Max Fried and Jacob deGrom. One pitcher struck out 11...
What Francisco Alvarez means for New York Mets postseason chances
Top prospect Francisco Alvarez has all of the credentials to be a guiding force for the future of the New York Mets. But the Mets are ready to see what he can do in the present, inserting him into the biggest series of the season against the Atlanta Braves. Called...
Blue Bloods cast: Is Tom Selleck leaving Blue Bloods?
For over a decade, fans have been inviting the Reagan family into their households every Friday night with new episodes of Blue Bloods. The Reagan family might be fictional, but they feel like old friends at this point as we’ve been alongside the family through all the ups and downs life has brought their way over the last 12 years as they’ve protected and served the citizens of New York.
