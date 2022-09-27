Read full article on original website
James "Jim: Miller
BUTLER: James (Jim) H. Miller, of Butler, Ohio, was born in Van Wert, Ohio in 1957 and graduated from Crestview High School in 1975. Even long after he had graduated from The Ohio State University in 1979 with a degree in animal husbandry, Jim was an avid Ohio State fan—though his gameday nerves meant he could usually only handle watching the game on replay.
Blank check: Wooster writes off Mt. Vernon with nothing but zeroes
Wooster's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Mt. Vernon 48-0 at Mt. Vernon High on September 30 in Ohio football action. Wooster stormed in front of Mt. Vernon 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
Bent but not broken: Reynoldsburg weathers scare to dispatch Newark
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Reynoldsburg didn't mind, dispatching Newark 13-7 on September 30 in Ohio football. In recent action on September 16, Reynoldsburg faced off against Pickerington North and Newark took on Lewis Center Olentangy Orange on September 16 at Newark High School. Click here for a recap.
Prairie Peddler brings fall tradition to north central Ohio
BUTLER -- Every autumn I look forward to Prairie Peddler. I like all of it, the wood burning under the huge kettle pots, the fair food stands that include comfort items like chicken and noodles, biscuits and gravy, French fries, corn on the cob, turkey legs, wood-fired pizza, cobblers, brownies and ice cream.
Ministry of defense: St. Marys blanks Kenton
A vice-like defensive effort helped St. Marys squeeze Kenton 55-0 in a shutout performance in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 30. The first quarter gave St. Marys a 28-0 lead over Kenton.
Delaware Buckeye Valley collects victory over Columbus Grandview Heights
Delaware Buckeye Valley had its hands full but finally brushed off Columbus Grandview Heights 23-6 during this Ohio football game. The first quarter gave Delaware Buckeye Valley a 10-6 lead over Columbus Grandview Heights.
Plain City Jonathan Alder dismantles Springfield Kenton Ridge
Plain City Jonathan Alder showed top form to dominate Springfield Kenton Ridge during a 49-16 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup. The first quarter gave Plain City Jonathan Alder a 7-0 lead over Springfield Kenton Ridge.
Blank check: Carey writes off Sycamore Mohawk with nothing but zeroes
Carey sent Sycamore Mohawk home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 48-0 decision during this Ohio football game. The first quarter gave Carey a 7-0 lead over Sycamore Mohawk.
Massillon outclasses Middletown
Massillon turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 42-24 win over Middletown at Massillon on September 30 in Ohio football action. Massillon drew first blood by forging a 21-12 margin over Middletown after the first quarter.
Putting it all together: Canal Winchester Harvest Prep overwhelms Bexley
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Bexley 40-3 in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 30. The first quarter gave Canal Winchester Harvest Prep a 12-3 lead over Bexley.
Delaware Olentangy Berlin squeaks past Hilliard Darby in tight tilt
Delaware Olentangy Berlin showed its poise to outlast a game Hilliard Darby squad for a 31-28 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup. Last season, Delaware Olentangy Berlin and Hilliard Darby squared off with October 1, 2021 at Hilliard Darby High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Pataskala Watkins Memorial sets quick pace to roar over Newark Licking Valley
Pataskala Watkins Memorial took on the persona of a rodeo bull, busting loose from the gate and dismounting Newark Licking Valley early with a 30-13 verdict in an Ohio high school football matchup. Last season, Pataskala Watkins Memorial and Newark Licking Valley faced off on October 1, 2021 at Pataskala...
Newark Catholic sets early tone, plays it to the finish in drumming Johnstown
Newark Catholic zipped to a quick start to key a 42-14 win over Johnstown at Johnstown on September 30 in Ohio football action. Newark Catholic drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Johnstown after the first quarter.
Orrville dismantles Massillon Tuslaw in convincing manner
Orrville turned in a thorough domination of Massillon Tuslaw 45-20 in Ohio high school football action on September 30. Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.
Comeback kids: Grove City finds a way to beat Westerville Central
Grove City slipped behind early but found its footing to get tread and sped past Westerville Central 24-10 in Ohio high school football action on September 30. The start wasn't the problem for Westerville Central, as it began with a 3-0 edge over Grove City through the end of the first quarter.
Powerhouse performance: Richwood North Union roars to big win over Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan
Impressive was a ready adjective for Richwood North Union's 48-14 throttling of Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan in an Ohio high school football matchup. The first quarter gave Richwood North Union a 27-7 lead over Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan.
North Canton Hoover tops Massillon Perry
North Canton Hoover notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Massillon Perry 24-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup. North Canton Hoover jumped in front of Massillon Perry 14-7 to begin the second quarter.
Humane Society of Richland County announces new fundraiser: Dogs, Donuts & Drinks .5k
ONTARIO — For many years, the Humane Society of Richland has held their major fundraiser Strutt Your Mutt in the fall. This year they are changing things up with a fun walk for people and their best friend. On Oct. 8 at 10:30 a.m. at The Phoenix Brewing Company,...
Marion Elgin earns solid win over Morral Ridgedale
Marion Elgin trucked Morral Ridgedale on the road to a 28-14 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on September 30. Marion Elgin jumped in front of Morral Ridgedale 6-0 to begin the second quarter.
ARPA: Richland County commissioners hear requests for $600,000 in funding
MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners on Thursday entertained, but took no action on, a pair of American Rescue Plan Act funding requests that totaled nearly $600,000. One request for $500,000 came from the Village of Shiloh to assist with a $3.1 million project to replace waterlines, demolish the old water tower and provide water meters to 275 customers.
