Mansfield, OH

James "Jim: Miller

James "Jim: Miller

BUTLER: James (Jim) H. Miller, of Butler, Ohio, was born in Van Wert, Ohio in 1957 and graduated from Crestview High School in 1975. Even long after he had graduated from The Ohio State University in 1979 with a degree in animal husbandry, Jim was an avid Ohio State fan—though his gameday nerves meant he could usually only handle watching the game on replay.
BUTLER, OH
richlandsource.com

Bent but not broken: Reynoldsburg weathers scare to dispatch Newark

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Reynoldsburg didn't mind, dispatching Newark 13-7 on September 30 in Ohio football. In recent action on September 16, Reynoldsburg faced off against Pickerington North and Newark took on Lewis Center Olentangy Orange on September 16 at Newark High School. Click here for a recap.
NEWARK, OH
richlandsource.com

Prairie Peddler brings fall tradition to north central Ohio

BUTLER -- Every autumn I look forward to Prairie Peddler. I like all of it, the wood burning under the huge kettle pots, the fair food stands that include comfort items like chicken and noodles, biscuits and gravy, French fries, corn on the cob, turkey legs, wood-fired pizza, cobblers, brownies and ice cream.
BUTLER, OH
richlandsource.com

Ministry of defense: St. Marys blanks Kenton

A vice-like defensive effort helped St. Marys squeeze Kenton 55-0 in a shutout performance in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 30. The first quarter gave St. Marys a 28-0 lead over Kenton.
KENTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Massillon outclasses Middletown

Massillon turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 42-24 win over Middletown at Massillon on September 30 in Ohio football action. Massillon drew first blood by forging a 21-12 margin over Middletown after the first quarter.
MASSILLON, OH
richlandsource.com

Delaware Olentangy Berlin squeaks past Hilliard Darby in tight tilt

Delaware Olentangy Berlin showed its poise to outlast a game Hilliard Darby squad for a 31-28 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup. Last season, Delaware Olentangy Berlin and Hilliard Darby squared off with October 1, 2021 at Hilliard Darby High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
DELAWARE, OH
richlandsource.com

Pataskala Watkins Memorial sets quick pace to roar over Newark Licking Valley

Pataskala Watkins Memorial took on the persona of a rodeo bull, busting loose from the gate and dismounting Newark Licking Valley early with a 30-13 verdict in an Ohio high school football matchup. Last season, Pataskala Watkins Memorial and Newark Licking Valley faced off on October 1, 2021 at Pataskala...
NEWARK, OH
richlandsource.com

Comeback kids: Grove City finds a way to beat Westerville Central

Grove City slipped behind early but found its footing to get tread and sped past Westerville Central 24-10 in Ohio high school football action on September 30. The start wasn't the problem for Westerville Central, as it began with a 3-0 edge over Grove City through the end of the first quarter.
GROVE CITY, OH
richlandsource.com

North Canton Hoover tops Massillon Perry

North Canton Hoover notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Massillon Perry 24-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup. North Canton Hoover jumped in front of Massillon Perry 14-7 to begin the second quarter.
AKRON, OH
richlandsource.com

Marion Elgin earns solid win over Morral Ridgedale

Marion Elgin trucked Morral Ridgedale on the road to a 28-14 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on September 30. Marion Elgin jumped in front of Morral Ridgedale 6-0 to begin the second quarter.
MARION, OH
richlandsource.com

ARPA: Richland County commissioners hear requests for $600,000 in funding

MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners on Thursday entertained, but took no action on, a pair of American Rescue Plan Act funding requests that totaled nearly $600,000. One request for $500,000 came from the Village of Shiloh to assist with a $3.1 million project to replace waterlines, demolish the old water tower and provide water meters to 275 customers.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH

