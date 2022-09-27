ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pahrump, NV

Comments / 0

Related
pvtimes.com

PHOTOS: Winners of the Pahrump Fall Festival horseshoe tournaments

The Pahrump Fall Festival played host to multiple horseshoe events throughout the weekend, including a sanctioned event at Petrack Park on Saturday afternoon. The first of the two tournaments was a Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitching Series non-sanctioned event on Friday evening. The SNHPS tournament was a doubles event with 14...
PAHRUMP, NV
8 News Now

Gas prices in the Las Vegas Valley once again on the rise

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gas prices have once again risen and Las Vegas residents have been feeling the pain at the pump, causing drivers to question how often they need to hit the road.   “If things get worse, I could definitely see myself having to stop.”  Adam Johnston is a Lyft driver but driving lately has […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
City
Pahrump, NV
Pahrump, NV
Sports
pvtimes.com

Some COVID-19 metrics inch up in Clark County, Nevada

After declining for 10 straight weeks, COVID-19 hospitalizations plateaued this week and inched up statewide, according to new state data released Wednesday. Deaths also ticked up in Nevada after falling last week to their lowest point of the pandemic. Epidemiologist Brian Labus said the slight increases in some disease metrics...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
whatnowvegas.com

Houston’s Hot Chicken Opens Summerlin Location, Heads to Spring Valley

What Now has been following the growth of Las Vegas hot chicken chain Houston’s Hot Chicken since it opened its first brick-and-mortar last year. The brand has been pushing hard this year and is about to jump from two Las Vegas locations to seven over the next few months. The brand’s much-anticipated Summerlin location opens this Saturday, October 1, at 1910 Village Center Circle.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Volleyball#Sports Writer
963kklz.com

Ride The ‘Train Of Terror’ During Halloween Season

Do you dare ride the “Train Of Terror” this Halloween season?. It sounds like a unique experience for this time of year, and it is sponsored by Friends of the Nevada Southern Railway at the Nevada State Railroad Museum located at 601 Yucca Street in Boulder City, 89005. The “Train of Terror” departs at 5:30pm and 7:30pm on various evenings from September 30 through October 30. Please be aware that this experience is rated PG-13 and it is NOT intended for younger children.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

‘Fantasy’ continues to have ageless appeal in Las Vegas

Beauty takes many forms. For some, it’s a smile; for others, it’s a warm, affable personality; for others, it’s a sense of humor; and for others, it’s a body that won’t quit. Fantasy, one of the Las Vegas Strip’s longest-running adult revues, combines all these elements into one irresistible, timeless package.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
hotelbusiness.com

WorldHotels adds STRAT and Peppermill in Nevada

WorldHotels has added the STRAT Hotel Casino in Las Vegas and the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino in Reno to its WorldHotels Elite Collection. These properties add more than 4,000 hotel rooms to the portfolio. “This is the most promising and exciting time in WorldHotels’ 50-plus-year history,” said Ron Pohl, president,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Grasshoppers in Las Vegas; the good, the bad, the weird

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— With recent grasshopper sightings in the Las Vegas valley, many locals are concerned there may be a repeat of 2019. Grasshoppers swarming high-traffic areas, blotting out streetlights, and causing general unease to those fearful of bugs. However, experts aren’t convinced that a repeat of the 2019 invasion is on the horizon. “There […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

New Fines Up To $5000 For Las Vegas Water Wasters

Water wasters…you might want to read this. It’s no secret we are in a major water crisis in Las Vegas. It shouldn’t be a surprise that we’ve gotten to the point of needing to fine water wasters in the city. And now those fines are getting more abundant and more expensive.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Nordstrom Rack to open new store in northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Seattle-based retailer Nordstrom announced Tuesday that it will open its third Nordstrom Rack store in the Las Vegas Valley. According to a news release, the new Nordstrom Rack will open in Best in the West shopping center near Lake Mead and Rainbow boulevards. The company...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Post Malone announces performance at nightclub on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - GRAMMY Award-nominated artist Post Malone has announced he will perform at a nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, Post Malone will take over Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas for a special performance on Friday, Nov. 11. As the...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy