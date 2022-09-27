Read full article on original website
pvtimes.com
Here are the newest member’s of Pahrump Valley high’s ‘Sports Hall of Fame’
Pahrump Valley High School announced its Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022 inductees on Friday, Sept. 23, during halftime of the Trojans’ football game against Boulder City. Twelve members were part of the hall of fame class. Andy Anderson: Andy coached wrestling at PVHS from 1980 until 1995....
pvtimes.com
PHOTOS: Winners of the Pahrump Fall Festival horseshoe tournaments
The Pahrump Fall Festival played host to multiple horseshoe events throughout the weekend, including a sanctioned event at Petrack Park on Saturday afternoon. The first of the two tournaments was a Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitching Series non-sanctioned event on Friday evening. The SNHPS tournament was a doubles event with 14...
$400K video poker jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
Oh to be this lucky. On Wednesday a man playing video poker at Circa in downtown Las Vegas chose to hold one ace on the hand of Triple Double Bonus Poker. It was a decision that earned him a jackpot.
Gas prices in the Las Vegas Valley once again on the rise
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gas prices have once again risen and Las Vegas residents have been feeling the pain at the pump, causing drivers to question how often they need to hit the road. “If things get worse, I could definitely see myself having to stop.” Adam Johnston is a Lyft driver but driving lately has […]
Seismologist: Nevada is 3rd-most seismic state in US
A small earthquake felt in North Las Vegas serves as a "good reminder" to Nevadans that seismic activity isn't uncommon in Las Vegas, and it's a good idea to be prepared, UNR seismologist says.
pvtimes.com
Some COVID-19 metrics inch up in Clark County, Nevada
After declining for 10 straight weeks, COVID-19 hospitalizations plateaued this week and inched up statewide, according to new state data released Wednesday. Deaths also ticked up in Nevada after falling last week to their lowest point of the pandemic. Epidemiologist Brian Labus said the slight increases in some disease metrics...
Are hordes of grasshoppers invading Las Vegas again?
Remember the grasshopper invasion of 2019?
whatnowvegas.com
Houston’s Hot Chicken Opens Summerlin Location, Heads to Spring Valley
What Now has been following the growth of Las Vegas hot chicken chain Houston’s Hot Chicken since it opened its first brick-and-mortar last year. The brand has been pushing hard this year and is about to jump from two Las Vegas locations to seven over the next few months. The brand’s much-anticipated Summerlin location opens this Saturday, October 1, at 1910 Village Center Circle.
963kklz.com
Ride The ‘Train Of Terror’ During Halloween Season
Do you dare ride the “Train Of Terror” this Halloween season?. It sounds like a unique experience for this time of year, and it is sponsored by Friends of the Nevada Southern Railway at the Nevada State Railroad Museum located at 601 Yucca Street in Boulder City, 89005. The “Train of Terror” departs at 5:30pm and 7:30pm on various evenings from September 30 through October 30. Please be aware that this experience is rated PG-13 and it is NOT intended for younger children.
Earthquake strikes Las Vegas with a magnitude of 2.5
A magnitude 2.5 earthquake gave residents in the northern part of the Las Vegas valley a bit of a jolt on Thursday night.
lasvegasmagazine.com
‘Fantasy’ continues to have ageless appeal in Las Vegas
Beauty takes many forms. For some, it’s a smile; for others, it’s a warm, affable personality; for others, it’s a sense of humor; and for others, it’s a body that won’t quit. Fantasy, one of the Las Vegas Strip’s longest-running adult revues, combines all these elements into one irresistible, timeless package.
Stranded motorists rescued during thunderstorm in Las Vegas
Firefighters put out eight palm tree fires and rescued three motorists as thunderstorms hit the Las Vegas valley on Wednesday morning.
hotelbusiness.com
WorldHotels adds STRAT and Peppermill in Nevada
WorldHotels has added the STRAT Hotel Casino in Las Vegas and the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino in Reno to its WorldHotels Elite Collection. These properties add more than 4,000 hotel rooms to the portfolio. “This is the most promising and exciting time in WorldHotels’ 50-plus-year history,” said Ron Pohl, president,...
Franco Dragone, creator of Cirque shows Mystère and ‘O’ dies at 69
Franco Dragone, creator of the hit Cirque du Soleil shows Mystère and "O," has died at 69 while in Egypt.
Grasshoppers in Las Vegas; the good, the bad, the weird
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— With recent grasshopper sightings in the Las Vegas valley, many locals are concerned there may be a repeat of 2019. Grasshoppers swarming high-traffic areas, blotting out streetlights, and causing general unease to those fearful of bugs. However, experts aren’t convinced that a repeat of the 2019 invasion is on the horizon. “There […]
Head-on DUI crash on U.S. 95 killed UNLV freshman, State Police say
The crash on U.S. 95 that killed a UNLV freshman from Henderson was head-on and caused by a drunken driver, State Police said Friday.
963kklz.com
New Fines Up To $5000 For Las Vegas Water Wasters
Water wasters…you might want to read this. It’s no secret we are in a major water crisis in Las Vegas. It shouldn’t be a surprise that we’ve gotten to the point of needing to fine water wasters in the city. And now those fines are getting more abundant and more expensive.
Fox5 KVVU
Nordstrom Rack to open new store in northwest Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Seattle-based retailer Nordstrom announced Tuesday that it will open its third Nordstrom Rack store in the Las Vegas Valley. According to a news release, the new Nordstrom Rack will open in Best in the West shopping center near Lake Mead and Rainbow boulevards. The company...
Fox5 KVVU
Post Malone announces performance at nightclub on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - GRAMMY Award-nominated artist Post Malone has announced he will perform at a nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, Post Malone will take over Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas for a special performance on Friday, Nov. 11. As the...
nevadacurrent.com
Las Vegas lands second in top 10 fastest cooling housing markets, study says
The housing market in Las Vegas is cooling faster than nearly every other market in the country amid rising mortgage rates, inflation, and broad economic uncertainty, according to a new report. According to an analysis by real estate broker Redfin, the housing market in Las Vegas is slowing faster than...
