Two seasons into her Southern Charm experience, Leva Bonaparte feels like the audience hasn't gotten a chance to really know her yet. "It's tricky," she admits of reality TV, speaking with ET over video call. "I think the viewer hasn't gotten to know me too much personally, because year one was COVID, year two was new people. Maybe next year it will be a little bit more of, like, 'Real Leva' and what's going on at home."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO