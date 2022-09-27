Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
'The Kardashians' Recap: Kylie Jenner Gives Birth -- and Kris Scrambles to Grab Hilarious Hospital Essentials
After fans got to see the birth of Khloe Kardashian's son in the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, the Hulu reality series' second episode kicked off with the birth of Kylie Jenner's son nearly six months earlier. It is explained at the beginning of Thursday's episode that the show...
ETOnline.com
'The Kardashians' Recap: Khloe Kardashian Reveals Tristan Thompson Proposed and She Never Told Her Family
Turns out, Khloe Kardashian is very good at keeping secrets, even from her own family. On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the family explains that they are flashing back in time six months prior to the premiere episode. The Hulu reality series decided to share Khloe's baby news up front in the show's premiere, noting that Khloe did not discuss her son in the episodes leading up to the birth of her child.
ETOnline.com
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Were Engaged When He Fathered Another Child, Source Says
The complicated love story between exes Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson continues. On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Khloe and her sister, Kim Kardashian, talk about Tristan's secret proposal in December 2020, which Khloe says she turned down at the time. But now, a source confirms to ET that Khloe...
ETOnline.com
Bachelor Nation's Sarah Herron Announces Pregnancy After Fertility Struggles
Sarah Herron is going to be a mom! The Bachelor Nation star took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that she and her fiancé, Dylan Brown, are expecting a baby boy. The happy news comes after Herron openly discussed her struggles with infertility and documented her IVF journey on Instagram.
RELATED PEOPLE
ETOnline.com
'Jeopardy' Winner Amy Schneider Announces Secret Wedding to Genevieve Davis: PIC
It's been an exciting year for Amy Schneider and things just got even better -- the Jeopardy champion has married Genevieve Davis. The former software engineer shared the happy news in an Instagram post on Tuesday, even giving fans a glimpse of the happy couple from their special day, which took place nearly five months ago.
ETOnline.com
George Clooney Shares His 5-Year-Old Son's Hilarious Response to Him Playing Batman
George and Amal Clooney’s 5-year-old son, Alexander, isn’t impressed with his father’s resume. During a conversation on CBS Mornings, the 61-year-old actor and his wife, Amal, revealed that their son’s favorite superhero is Batman. However, he isn’t fazed by the fact that his father once played the Caped Crusader.
ETOnline.com
John Legend Says He and Chrissy Teigen Want More Even Kids After Current Pregnancy (Exclusive)
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have even more babies on the brain. The couple, who are already parents to 6-year-old daughter Luna and 4-year-old son Miles, are currently expecting a third child after suffering a devastating late-term pregnancy loss in 2020. In a new interview with ET, Legend opens up about the possibility of expanding their brood even further after Teigen gives birth.
ETOnline.com
George Clooney Responds to Brad Pitt Calling Him the Most Handsome Man in the World
George Clooney is nothing if not confident. The 61-year-old actor had the best response when asked about Brad Pitt calling him the most handsome man in the world during an interview with Vogue earlier this month. "Well, he’s right about that," Clooney told Gayle King in a CBS Mornings interview...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ETOnline.com
Kenan Thompson's Ex Christina Evangeline Is Dating His 'Saturday Night Live' Co-Star Chris Redd
No, this isn't an SNL sketch. Nearly six months after reports emerged of Kenan Thompson and wife Christina Evangeline's quiet separation, ET can confirm she has a new man in her life -- and he's someone Thompson knows well. According to a source, Evangeline is dating Chris Redd, Thompson's longtime...
ETOnline.com
Hailey Bieber Says She and Selena Gomez Have Talked Since Her Marriage to Justin Bieber
Hailey Bieber is opening up for the first time about the mutual respect she shares with Justin Bieber's ex, Selena Gomez. "I respect her, there's no drama personally," Hailey says on the Call Her Daddy podcast, undeniably referencing the "Same Old Love" singer without ever dropping her name directly. In...
ETOnline.com
'Southern Charm's Leva Bonaparte on Finale Fight With Craig Conover & Why She Unfollowed Co-Stars (Exclusive)
Two seasons into her Southern Charm experience, Leva Bonaparte feels like the audience hasn't gotten a chance to really know her yet. "It's tricky," she admits of reality TV, speaking with ET over video call. "I think the viewer hasn't gotten to know me too much personally, because year one was COVID, year two was new people. Maybe next year it will be a little bit more of, like, 'Real Leva' and what's going on at home."
ETOnline.com
'The Masked Singer' Vegas Night Unmasks Three More Big Stars While Welcoming Back Donny Osmond (Recap)
Viva Las Vegas!The Masked Singer got fans into a Sin City mindset on Wednesday with an all-new Vegas Night-themed episode. To celebrate the occasion, the show welcomed a very special guest panelist -- Donny Osmond! The celebrated entertainer is no stranger to the show, as he made it to the finals in the show's first season, performing at The Peacock.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ETOnline.com
Sarah Jessica Parker's Stepdad Paul Giffin Forste Dead at 76 After an 'Unexpected, Rapid Illness'
Sarah Jessica Parker is mourning a death in her family. The 57-year-old actress' stepfather, Paul Giffin Forste, who was married to her mom, Barbara, for more than five decades, died on Wednesday, her family told ET in a statement. He was 76. "Our family is sad to announce that after...
ETOnline.com
Michelle Pfeiffer Mourns Death of Coolio After 'Dangerous Minds' Collaboration
Michelle Pfeiffer is "heartbroken" over the untimely death of rapper Coolio. The actress remembered the hit performer, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., whom she worked with on the 1995 drama, Dangerous Minds. Coolio's iconic track, "Gangsta's Paradise," was featured in the film's opening scene and as a single from the movie's soundtrack. Both the song and the album peaked at number one on the Billboard charts. Pfeiffer, who starred in the film, also appeared in Coolio's music video for the hit.
ETOnline.com
Serena Williams Reveals Why She Didn't Want Daughter Olympia at Her Tennis Matches
Serena Williams had a perfectly good explanation for why she didn't want her 5-year-old daughter, Olympia, attending her tennis matches. And it was mainly because the GOAT would suddenly transform into mom mode on the court. In a preview clip of her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the tennis...
ETOnline.com
Adam Levine and Pregnant Wife Behati Prinsloo Take Flight Together Amid His Scandal
Adam Levine and his pregnant wife, Behati Prinsloo, are coming up for a little air amid the Maroon 5 frontman's cheating scandal. Levine and Prinsloo were spotted at an airport in Santa Barbara getting ready to board a private jet and head out for what appears to be a couples getaway.
ETOnline.com
Billy Eichner Says Being Blocked by Carrie Underwood on Twitter Is a 'Great Honor'
It's been over a year since Billy Eichner revealed that Carrie Underwood blocked him on Twitter, and now the comedian is opening up about how he really feels about the situation -- and why he thinks it happened. The 44-year-old Bros actor was a guest on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and didn't hold back when asked about the social media mishap.
ETOnline.com
Selena Gomez Addresses ‘Vile and Disgusting’ Online Hate After Hailey Bieber Interview
Selena Gomez is addressing online hate after Hailey Bieber called out Selena's fans during her interview with Alex Cooper on Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast Wednesday. The Only Murders in the Building actress took to TikTok Live Thursday, calling the hate she's seen online "vile and disgusting." "I think some...
ETOnline.com
Sarah Jessica Parker Has Family Emergency, Misses NYC Ballet Gala and Press Event
Sarah Jessica Parker is dealing with a family emergency, her rep told ET, which has caused her to miss out on two events. ET can confirm that the 57-year-old actress pulled out of the global virtual press conference for Hocus Pocus 2 on Wednesday, and also did not attend the New York Ballet 2022 Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center on Wednesday night. The event's rep did not elaborate on the family emergency.
Comments / 0