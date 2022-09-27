Kent's Buckel, Hinton continue to make strides in cross country

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Archbishop Spalding climbs to No. 4 in Maryland football rankings
FREDERICK, MARYLAND – The Maryland High School Football State Poll, in its 32nd year, is based on a statewide voting by sports reporters. Schools are ranked by points received. The number in parenthesis reflects first-place votes. LW is last week’s ranking. The rankings are compiled by Sheldon ...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Delaware to feel impact from remnants of Ian
The National Weather Service’s office in Mount Holly, NJ reported Friday morning that Hurricane Ian’s remnants could dump as much as six inches of rain a portion of coastal Sussex County. The hurricane has moved into South Carolina after causing catastrophic flooding and wind damage in the Fort...
WTOP
Bike groups sue to block demolition of bridge linking Maryland with Virginia
Bicycle trail advocacy groups have filed a federal lawsuit, trying to prevent Maryland transportation officials from demolishing a bridge across the Potomac River that cyclists say could link bike routes in the southern part of the state to Virginia. The Maryland Transportation Authority is in the final stages of building...
Several Thousand to Cross the Bay on Foot in 2022 Bay Bridge Run
Some people are afraid to drive across the Bay Bridge, as it stretches 4.3 miles across the open Chesapeake Bay and reaches a height of 186 feet above the water. And then there are those who tackle the entire bridge—from Annapolis to Kent Island—on foot. That unique experience...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTOP
‘I’m the traffic light’: 77-year-old keeps streets of St. Michaels safe
Icon, legend and town ambassador — this is how some residents describe the weekend crossing guard in the Eastern Shore town of St. Michaels, Maryland. Charles Jenkins has been helping people get safely from one side of Talbot Street to the other for 20 years. The maritime community doesn’t have a traffic light through its downtown, and it can get crowded during peak weekends in the summer or during special events. More than 10,000 visitors can show up on the weekends.
firststateupdate.com
Appoquinimink Issues New Guidelines For Football Game Attendees In Wake Of Shootings
The Appoquinimink School District will limit who will be admitted to their football games. The new policy is outlined in a letter that was sent to parents. After serious reflection, the district is making changes to the admissions policy at ASD football games.
Disappeared In Delaware: Where Are These Missing People?
26-year-old Risha Lewis left her home ie in the 400 block of Moorehouse Drive in New Castle, Delaware on January 20, 2006. Risha was going to visit a friend in the 200 block of West Pulaski Highway in Elkton, Maryland. At 1:30 am on January 21, she called home and said she was on her way back. Risha never made it.
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some unique new restaurants to try in Maryland, you've come to the right place.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dan Cox’s HBCU Visit Falls Flat As MAGA Republican Woos ‘Nearly Empty’ Morgan State Crowd
Maryland’s Republican nominee for governor, Del. Dan Cox, fell flat trying to woo Black voters at Morgan State University, Maryland's largest HBCU. The post Dan Cox’s HBCU Visit Falls Flat As MAGA Republican Woos ‘Nearly Empty’ Morgan State Crowd appeared first on NewsOne.
Pick-Up Truck Parked At Maryland Sand And Gravel Plant Destroyed In Tricky Fire
A pick-up truck used at a Maryland sand and gravel plant went up in flames overnight in a blaze being investigated by the Office of the State Fire Marshal. In Caroline County, members of the Goldsboro Volunteer Fire Company responded at 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, to the Bridgetown Shore Sand and Gravel Plant on Oakland Road in Henderson when a neighbor reported a vehicle fire in the area.
WBOC
People in Georgetown Tired of Flag Controversy
GEORGETOWN, De. -- The Sussex County town could be facing legal action. Meanwhile, people in Georgetown just want to see this conflict over the confederate flag end. According to the Delaware Attorney General, the town council broke the freedom of information act, or FOIA, by providing the Georgetown Historical Society with funding, without going through the proper process. It's why the NAACP and other organizations are asking the state to pursue legal action.
Bay Net
Waldorf Man Finds $50,000 Worth Of Lottery Luck
WALDORF, Md. – Pick 5 luck found Ernest Elliott Jr. of Waldorf last week. His “wrong” numbers delivered a $50,000 prize. Pick 5 combination on $1 straight bet delivers big win. Changing his “regular” numbers, those which he had used for years no matter which Lottery game...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
247Sports
Maryland Basketball Recruiting: Terps eyeing blooming DMV underclassman
The DMV is known for its ever-flowing high school basketball talent and while the 2024 class has been well-documented as such, the 2025 class has a chance to be even better. The Terps have their eyes on this emerging prospect.
Wbaltv.com
Republican governor candidate Cox answers questions at Morgan State forum
Republican candidate for Maryland governor Dan Cox answered some tough questions during a forum at Morgan State University Tuesday night. The forum was sparsely attended, but this was a very frank discussion between Cox and the Morgan students about some controversial issues. One student asked Cox directly, "Did you organize...
Firefighter Falls Through Floor Battling Two-Alarm Building Blaze In Aberdeen
A firefighter was able to return to duty after falling through the floor of a multi-use building that went up in the flames in Maryland on Wednesday morning. All hands were on deck at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when an electrical fire broke out in a two-story multi-use building on West Bel Air Avenue in Aberdeen.
Freight Train Strikes, Crushes 'Utility' Truck In Maryland, Electrical Wires Land On Tracks
A utility truck was destroyed by a CSX freight train in Maryland overnight in a crash that sent electric wires flying onto the tracks, officials said. In Montgomery County, shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Pete Pringer advised that a utility truck had wound up on the tracks in Rockville at the Randolph Road grade crossing.
Maryland man wins $7 million top prize after buying scratcher at Virginia 7-Eleven
Eric Austin, a Maryland man on his way to work in Alexandria, stopped by a 7-Eleven to pick up some scratch-off tickets before he started his day at the office. Little did he know, he would be ending the day as a winner of the game's $7 million top prize.
Charred Human Remains Found In Back Of Abandoned Burning Car Dumped In Maryland Field
Charred human remains were found in the backseat of a car that was set on fire in the middle of a Laurel field, authorities say. Around midnight Tuesday, Sept. 27, authorities responded to the area of Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail for reports of a car fire that was found about 100 yards off of the roadway engulfed in flames in the middle of a field, according to Anne Arundel County police.
nccpdnews.com
Gold Alert Issued for Missing Newark Teen
The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Cameron Taddeo, 15 of Newark. On Tuesday (9/28), New Castle County Police responded to the 700 block of Donald Drive in Newark (Birchwood Park) for the report of a missing person. Police learned Cameron made statements that were of concern before leaving the residence on his black BMX Mongoose bicycle.
fox5dc.com
Man who attacked usher at Nationals game currently on leave from DC Fire
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The man who attacked an usher at a Washington Nationals game is currently on administrative leave from DC Fire and EMS, officials confirmed to FOX 5. Police say the man – identified as 54-year-old Christopher Sullivan, of Charlestown, West Virginia – began shouting obscenities at the usher and refused to leave the section. The altercation was caught on video at Thursday night's game at Nationals Park.
Kent County News
Kent County, MD
643
Followers
953
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT
Kent County News is a weekly newspaper published in Chestertown, Maryland. The paper is published once a week on Thursday.https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/kent_county_news/
Comments / 0