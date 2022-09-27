ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevensville, MD

Kent's Buckel, Hinton continue to make strides in cross country

By Trish McGee
Kent County News
Kent County News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RDGWn_0iCX1DX500

STEVENSVILLE — At last week’s cross country meet hosted by Kent Island High School, Kent County junior John Hinton lopped 15 seconds off his time from the previous race.

A first-year harrier, Hinton stopped the timer in 25 minutes, 26 seconds.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
delawarebusinessnow.com

Delaware to feel impact from remnants of Ian

The National Weather Service’s office in Mount Holly, NJ reported Friday morning that Hurricane Ian’s remnants could dump as much as six inches of rain a portion of coastal Sussex County. The hurricane has moved into South Carolina after causing catastrophic flooding and wind damage in the Fort...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stevensville, MD
Kent County, MD
Sports
Kent County, MD
Education
County
Kent County, MD
Local
Maryland Education
Local
Maryland Sports
Stevensville, MD
Education
WTOP

‘I’m the traffic light’: 77-year-old keeps streets of St. Michaels safe

Icon, legend and town ambassador — this is how some residents describe the weekend crossing guard in the Eastern Shore town of St. Michaels, Maryland. Charles Jenkins has been helping people get safely from one side of Talbot Street to the other for 20 years. The maritime community doesn’t have a traffic light through its downtown, and it can get crowded during peak weekends in the summer or during special events. More than 10,000 visitors can show up on the weekends.
SAINT MICHAELS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Highschoolsports#Kent Island High School
Daily Voice

Pick-Up Truck Parked At Maryland Sand And Gravel Plant Destroyed In Tricky Fire

A pick-up truck used at a Maryland sand and gravel plant went up in flames overnight in a blaze being investigated by the Office of the State Fire Marshal. In Caroline County, members of the Goldsboro Volunteer Fire Company responded at 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, to the Bridgetown Shore Sand and Gravel Plant on Oakland Road in Henderson when a neighbor reported a vehicle fire in the area.
HENDERSON, MD
WBOC

People in Georgetown Tired of Flag Controversy

GEORGETOWN, De. -- The Sussex County town could be facing legal action. Meanwhile, people in Georgetown just want to see this conflict over the confederate flag end. According to the Delaware Attorney General, the town council broke the freedom of information act, or FOIA, by providing the Georgetown Historical Society with funding, without going through the proper process. It's why the NAACP and other organizations are asking the state to pursue legal action.
GEORGETOWN, DE
Bay Net

Waldorf Man Finds $50,000 Worth Of Lottery Luck

WALDORF, Md. – Pick 5 luck found Ernest Elliott Jr. of Waldorf last week. His “wrong” numbers delivered a $50,000 prize. Pick 5 combination on $1 straight bet delivers big win. Changing his “regular” numbers, those which he had used for years no matter which Lottery game...
WALDORF, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Wbaltv.com

Republican governor candidate Cox answers questions at Morgan State forum

Republican candidate for Maryland governor Dan Cox answered some tough questions during a forum at Morgan State University Tuesday night. The forum was sparsely attended, but this was a very frank discussion between Cox and the Morgan students about some controversial issues. One student asked Cox directly, "Did you organize...
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Freight Train Strikes, Crushes 'Utility' Truck In Maryland, Electrical Wires Land On Tracks

A utility truck was destroyed by a CSX freight train in Maryland overnight in a crash that sent electric wires flying onto the tracks, officials said. In Montgomery County, shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Pete Pringer advised that a utility truck had wound up on the tracks in Rockville at the Randolph Road grade crossing.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Charred Human Remains Found In Back Of Abandoned Burning Car Dumped In Maryland Field

Charred human remains were found in the backseat of a car that was set on fire in the middle of a Laurel field, authorities say. Around midnight Tuesday, Sept. 27, authorities responded to the area of Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail for reports of a car fire that was found about 100 yards off of the roadway engulfed in flames in the middle of a field, according to Anne Arundel County police.
LAUREL, MD
nccpdnews.com

Gold Alert Issued for Missing Newark Teen

The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Cameron Taddeo, 15 of Newark. On Tuesday (9/28), New Castle County Police responded to the 700 block of Donald Drive in Newark (Birchwood Park) for the report of a missing person. Police learned Cameron made statements that were of concern before leaving the residence on his black BMX Mongoose bicycle.
NEWARK, DE
fox5dc.com

Man who attacked usher at Nationals game currently on leave from DC Fire

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The man who attacked an usher at a Washington Nationals game is currently on administrative leave from DC Fire and EMS, officials confirmed to FOX 5. Police say the man – identified as 54-year-old Christopher Sullivan, of Charlestown, West Virginia – began shouting obscenities at the usher and refused to leave the section. The altercation was caught on video at Thursday night's game at Nationals Park.
WASHINGTON, DC
Kent County News

Kent County News

Kent County, MD
643
Followers
953
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

Kent County News is a weekly newspaper published in Chestertown, Maryland. The paper is published once a week on Thursday.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/kent_county_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy