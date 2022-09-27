ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

54-year-old man shot to death in north Stockton

By The Record
The Stockton Record
 3 days ago
A 54-year-old man was found fatally shot early Tuesday morning in the 900 block of Porter Avenue, Stockton Police reported.

At 1:51 a.m. officers went to the area of 900 Porter Ave., located west of Pacific Avenue, after a report of a shooting, police said. Officers found a man on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds, police said.

Life-saving measures were attempted, but the man died, according to police.

In August, 19-year-old Sauci Haywood of Antioch was found shot on Porterfield Court — about a one-minute drive from 900 Porter Ave. — and later died at a hospital, police said.

On Sept. 21, another man died of gunshot wounds in early morning, near Manchester Avenue and Rosemarie Lane, police said. On Sept. 20, a man was found fatally shot in an SUV on Sikh Temple Street, according to police.

Stockton Police were not immediately available for comment.

Steve McBrayer
3d ago

and people wondered why I wore a bullet proof vest as a meter reader for the water company for 32yrs....glad I retired Stockton is a toilet that gets worse month to month

pot stirring
3d ago

Police need to do their job! This town is getting worse than Afghanistan! I don’t feel safe walking to my car to go to work in the morning.

The Stockton Record

