ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

‘Kansas doesn’t have a brand’: NYC mayor takes stab at Sunflower State

By Makenzie Koch
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oadjm_0iCWzpAl00

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Could this be a battle of the Manhattans?

While touting his own city’s compassion, the mayor of New York City seems to have thrown some shade at the Sunflower State.

New York Mayor Eric Adams held a news conference Tuesday about his recent trip to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, Nexstar sister station PIX11 reports .

Adams talked about the damage he saw during his visit and what his administration plans to do.

Hurricane Ian heads toward Florida, could impact Chiefs-Buccaneers game

“We’re going to show the humanitarian action of what it is to be a New Yorker,” he said.

But Adams also talked about how people from both island communities welcomed him because they recognized New York City.

“We have a brand, and when people see it, it means something,” Adams said. “You know when we go there… Kansas doesn’t have a brand. When you go there, OK, you’re from Kansas. But New York has a brand, and that brand means diversity.”

While campaigning for mayor, Adams also made headlines for telling new arrivals in Brooklyn to “go back to Iowa,” the New York Times reports .

Even though he’s on the other side of the state line, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas weighed in on the fellow Democratic mayor’s comments:

“Not my fight exactly, but it’s always good to be in someone’s head,” Lucas said on Twitter .

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAKE TV

NYC Mayor's comments on Kansas draw criticism

NEW YORK, NY. (KAKE) - New York City's Mayor is drawing fire for his comments about Kansas. During an appearance Tuesday morning Mayor Eric Adams discussed his recent trips to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. He mentioned wearing a shirt that identifies him as New York City's Mayor, saying the shirt means something because of New York City's "brand" in the world.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy