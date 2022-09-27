‘Kansas doesn’t have a brand’: NYC mayor takes stab at Sunflower State

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Could this be a battle of the Manhattans?

While touting his own city’s compassion, the mayor of New York City seems to have thrown some shade at the Sunflower State.

New York Mayor Eric Adams held a news conference Tuesday about his recent trip to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, Nexstar sister station PIX11 reports .

Adams talked about the damage he saw during his visit and what his administration plans to do.

“We’re going to show the humanitarian action of what it is to be a New Yorker,” he said.

But Adams also talked about how people from both island communities welcomed him because they recognized New York City.

“We have a brand, and when people see it, it means something,” Adams said. “You know when we go there… Kansas doesn’t have a brand. When you go there, OK, you’re from Kansas. But New York has a brand, and that brand means diversity.”

While campaigning for mayor, Adams also made headlines for telling new arrivals in Brooklyn to “go back to Iowa,” the New York Times reports .

Even though he’s on the other side of the state line, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas weighed in on the fellow Democratic mayor’s comments:

“Not my fight exactly, but it’s always good to be in someone’s head,” Lucas said on Twitter .

