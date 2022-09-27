ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

wiltonbulletin.com

Some Connecticut hospitals at risk of flooding in hurricanes, study shows

A new study that investigates the flooding risks to hospitals within a mile of the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts during category 1-4 storms highlights concerns with at least a few facilities along Connecticut's shoreline. The study, conducted by the Harvard School of Public Health and Boston University, found that even...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

Health Headlines: Connecticut schools seeing a spike in COVID cases

(WTNH) – In today’s Health Headlines, Connecticut schools are seeing a spike in COVID cases. Plus, the most resistant variant to date. Dr. Albert Shaw, Yale Medicine Infectious Disease Specialist and professor of medicine at Yale School of Medicine, is discussing these topics. Watch the video above for...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Connecticut sees second-largest decrease in GDP in the country

Connecticut’s gross domestic product (GDP) saw the second-largest decrease in the country in the second quarter, part of an overall shrinkage in GDP across 40 states, according to new numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). The decrease in gross economic output in Connecticut was largely due to decreases in the finance and […] The post Connecticut sees second-largest decrease in GDP in the country appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
CONNECTICUT STATE
UC Daily Campus

Farmer’s Cow turns farm waste into sustainable power

The Farmer’s Cow brand of companies and Connecticut-based Circular Energy Group have announced their plans for the “Anaerobic Digester” project, an alternative energy source to create sustainable renewable energy in Connecticut. The Farmer’s Cow, a group of six Connecticut family-owned dairy farms, has collectively sold dairy products...
CONNECTICUT STATE
kiiky.com

10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023

If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
102.9 WBLM

Maine’s Largest Fair Returns and It’s Bigger and Better Than Ever Before

You know I'm talking about the 172nd Annual Fryeburg Fair. The Fryeburg Fair was started actually in March of 1851 when a few local farmers and merchants got together and decided to show off their harvest, produce, cattle and wares to the community. It's grown just a tiny bit. The Fryeburg Fair is Maine's largest agriculture fair and the second biggest in New England only to the Big E (Eastern States in Massachusetts).
MAINE STATE
Register Citizen

Former CT residents survive Hurricane Ian's wrath in Florida

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Former Connecticut residents now living in Florida were surveying the damage to their homes on Thursday, after Hurricane Ian swept across the southwest corner of the state. "It was a pretty rough storm even though we were on the...
FLORIDA STATE
102.9 WBLM

Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in Maine?

So many roads, so little time. Maine is much larger state than most people realize and there often times isn't available lodging for travelers depending on the season and proximity. In Maine's busier areas, different problems could arise. Lodging may be too expensive and already spoken for, leaving people on the road to make difficult decisions when they're tired and behind the wheel.
MAINE STATE
WTNH

Deer in danger: DEEP confirms positive disease in Conn. white-tails

Conn. (WTNH) — For the third year in a row, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) confirmed hemorrhagic disease in white-tailed deer. According to DEEP, the first positive case of 2022 was found in a deer in Goshen — the first documented case in the state since 2017. Then, a second positive deer […]
GOSHEN, CT
ctexaminer.com

Record High Energy Prices Expected for New England — Reliance on Imported Gas Seen as Key

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to upend global energy markets, New England customers are facing record high energy bills for gas and electricity. Across the U.S., households could pay 17 percent more to heat their homes this winter, according to a report by the National Energy Assistance Directors Association. The cost of natural gas in particular is expected to increase about 34 percent compared to last year, and 66 percent compared to the winter of 2020-2021, according to the report.
CONNECTICUT STATE
