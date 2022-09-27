Read full article on original website
Some Connecticut hospitals at risk of flooding in hurricanes, study shows
A new study that investigates the flooding risks to hospitals within a mile of the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts during category 1-4 storms highlights concerns with at least a few facilities along Connecticut's shoreline. The study, conducted by the Harvard School of Public Health and Boston University, found that even...
When is It Time to Turn the Heat on? These Mainers Let Us Know
There's no exact date on the calendar that marks the official day for when it's time to turn the heat on. That would take away the debate on when it’s appropriate to start heating your place up but I don’t think we would ever agree on when that right time is.
Hospitalization of Connecticut School Kids Reminds Us To Protect ‘The Stash’
According to several reports from last week, three New Haven Middle School students and a high school student were hospitalized last week after ingesting what is said to be edibles. Reports came at us from everywhere including Fox 61, News 8 WTNH, The New Haven Register, Fox News, and others...
You Can Throw Your Cheating Spouse in Jail in This New England State
Let's be honest, you and I definitely know at least one married person who has cheated, and at least one married person who has been cheated on by their spouse. 16 states still have a law on the books making infidelity in a marriage a crime. The majority of states...
Health Headlines: Connecticut schools seeing a spike in COVID cases
(WTNH) – In today’s Health Headlines, Connecticut schools are seeing a spike in COVID cases. Plus, the most resistant variant to date. Dr. Albert Shaw, Yale Medicine Infectious Disease Specialist and professor of medicine at Yale School of Medicine, is discussing these topics. Watch the video above for...
UPDATED: Coronavirus In Connecticut
The state’s weekly COVID summary: 972,530 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, with 3,557 testing positive over the last 7 days; the 7-day positivity rate is 9.24%, the state Department of Public Health (DPH) reported. The state reported 15,474,325 PCR/NAAT tests, with 38,484 residents testing positive over the last...
Connecticut’s SNAP benefits will expand to more people next month
Connecticut residents in 17,600 households will soon be eligible to receive food assistance from SNAP. The post Connecticut’s SNAP benefits will expand to more people next month appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
LOOK: Most Expensive Home for Sale in Maine as of September 2022 is Stunning Inside
Have you ever dreamed of living in a multi-million dollar home in Maine? For most of us, unless you are one of the many celebrities who have bought homes here in Maine or have found another way to make a salary in the millions of dollars, that hope will always be a dream.
Here Are 19 Stunning Scenic Drives You Have to Take in Maine
Rocky shores, sandy beaches, gorgeous mountain peaks, stunning farmland, we truly have it all. No matter what landscape you personally find to be the most ‘beautiful’, a drive through Maine will present many varieties. I may be biased but I love so many different things about this state,...
Connecticut sees second-largest decrease in GDP in the country
Connecticut’s gross domestic product (GDP) saw the second-largest decrease in the country in the second quarter, part of an overall shrinkage in GDP across 40 states, according to new numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). The decrease in gross economic output in Connecticut was largely due to decreases in the finance and […] The post Connecticut sees second-largest decrease in GDP in the country appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Farmer’s Cow turns farm waste into sustainable power
The Farmer’s Cow brand of companies and Connecticut-based Circular Energy Group have announced their plans for the “Anaerobic Digester” project, an alternative energy source to create sustainable renewable energy in Connecticut. The Farmer’s Cow, a group of six Connecticut family-owned dairy farms, has collectively sold dairy products...
Health care unions call on Connecticut Department of Health to investigate Windham Hospital
WINDHAM, Conn. (WTNH) – Health professionals are calling on the Connecticut Department of Public Health to investigate Windham Hospital. The presidents of three local health care and nurses’ unions want the department of public health to investigate patient care at Windham Hospital after two of the three floors have been closed for more than a […]
10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023
If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
Maine’s Largest Fair Returns and It’s Bigger and Better Than Ever Before
You know I'm talking about the 172nd Annual Fryeburg Fair. The Fryeburg Fair was started actually in March of 1851 when a few local farmers and merchants got together and decided to show off their harvest, produce, cattle and wares to the community. It's grown just a tiny bit. The Fryeburg Fair is Maine's largest agriculture fair and the second biggest in New England only to the Big E (Eastern States in Massachusetts).
9 Connecticut Locations to Find the Best Mouth Watering Apple Cider Donuts
When my kids were growing up, they would ask when it was time to go apple picking every September. I believe they all tolerated wandering through the apple orchards and quickly picking apples as fast as possible because they knew that apple picking was only a preamble to the good stuff, those sugary, melt-in-your-mouth homemade apple cider donuts.
Former CT residents survive Hurricane Ian's wrath in Florida
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Former Connecticut residents now living in Florida were surveying the damage to their homes on Thursday, after Hurricane Ian swept across the southwest corner of the state. "It was a pretty rough storm even though we were on the...
Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in Maine?
So many roads, so little time. Maine is much larger state than most people realize and there often times isn't available lodging for travelers depending on the season and proximity. In Maine's busier areas, different problems could arise. Lodging may be too expensive and already spoken for, leaving people on the road to make difficult decisions when they're tired and behind the wheel.
Deer in danger: DEEP confirms positive disease in Conn. white-tails
Conn. (WTNH) — For the third year in a row, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) confirmed hemorrhagic disease in white-tailed deer. According to DEEP, the first positive case of 2022 was found in a deer in Goshen — the first documented case in the state since 2017. Then, a second positive deer […]
Record High Energy Prices Expected for New England — Reliance on Imported Gas Seen as Key
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to upend global energy markets, New England customers are facing record high energy bills for gas and electricity. Across the U.S., households could pay 17 percent more to heat their homes this winter, according to a report by the National Energy Assistance Directors Association. The cost of natural gas in particular is expected to increase about 34 percent compared to last year, and 66 percent compared to the winter of 2020-2021, according to the report.
Coast Guard in Connecticut preparing to help with hurricane damage if needed
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Rescuing people from hazardous situations is what U.S. Coast Guard crews do so it’s no surprise crews were in Florida before, during, and after Hurricane Ian came ashore. “Our team’s as the storm moves through they’re going to be moving in behind the storm to neighborhoods that were hardest hit,” […]
