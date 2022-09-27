Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved Homeless Man Shot in Modesto
By Thursday, news that Richard “Channon” Myers had been murdered on the mean streets of Modesto had swept through the local homeless community. Known for his long “trains” of scavenged treasures — some would say “junk” — Channon was beloved among the homeless for his good nature.
Alisal Community School supervisor saves children from hit-and-run
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A campus supervisor at a Salinas elementary school is a hero after saving two children from a hit-and-run on Wednesday morning. Celia Zaragoza is a campus supervisor at Alisal Community School. A driver in a van was turning from Del Monte Avenue to Williams Road when he sped up in front of The post Alisal Community School supervisor saves children from hit-and-run appeared first on KION546.
Salinas structure fire forces people to jump out windows, 12 displaced
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Salinas Fire department battled a two-alarm structure fire Thursday morning that has displaced 12 people. Salinas Fire said around 6 a.m., they received calls on this fire at two two-story townhomes on the 870 block of North Madeira Avenue. They responded with all eight of their units and with aid from The post Salinas structure fire forces people to jump out windows, 12 displaced appeared first on KION546.
Hollister man dead after vehicle versus motorcycle crash in Frazier Lake area
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Coroner's Office told KION that a 69-year-old man died following a crash on Thursday at Frazier Lake Road and Shore Road. Richard Avidano, of Hollister, was going southbound on a motorcycle on Frazier Lake Road. According to the coroner, he was struck by a vehicle turning off the The post Hollister man dead after vehicle versus motorcycle crash in Frazier Lake area appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Benchland campers moving back to other outdoor camps in county
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — People living at Paradise Park claim that Benchland campers are migrating back to outdoor sites about a mile from their homes and bringing with them more trash that's being dumped along Highway 9. "I don't have problems with them camping out but they're toting the...
Santa Cruz gang-related shooting sends one to trauma center: police
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said they found a 17-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds in the Beach Flats area Wednesday night. Officers arrived at 7:49 p.m. after callers said they heard several gunshots in the Beach Flats area. The juvenile victim was found wounded inside the doorway of a good samaritan's home, said The post Santa Cruz gang-related shooting sends one to trauma center: police appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Driver in Sand City arrested on drug and gun charges
SAND CITY, Calif. — The Sand City Police Department announced that they arrested a driver on drug and firearm charges and for driving without a license. Officers say the arrest happened after a traffic stop earlier this week. Police say that after a search of the vehicle, they found...
crimevoice.com
San Benito County Sheriff’s Alert: Suspect Wanted in Alleged Assault at High School Football Game
“Tonight, at approximately 8:30PM, a group of juveniles arrived at the Hollister High School football game and began challenging people to fight. There were Deputy Sheriff’s assigned to the game. While they were responding, along with security, a fight ensued just inside the gates. During that fight, a male juvenile was cut with a weapon.
Santa Cruz city workers to strike Monday, closing libraries, parks and rec, trash and recycling and more
Both the City of Santa Cruz and its SEIU-represented members expect the strike to begin Monday with immediate impacts on city services. The negotiating impasse is largely about wages, job security and staffing, with the city pointing to a strained budget and the union to what it calls below-market wages.
KTVU FOX 2
Newly elected Alameda County sheriff says office owes deputies deemed 'unsuitable' an apology
OAKLAND, Calif. - In her first statement since KTVU revealed that more than 40 deputies were hired despite receiving "not suitable" marks on their psychological exams, Alameda County's newly elected sheriff said she promises to reexamine the "flawed" background and hiring process and that they deserve an apology. Yesenia Sanchez...
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose police release photo of suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police released photos of a suspect vehicle in a deadly hit-and-run earlier this year in hopes of finding the driver. Officers responded to a traffic collision at around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 in the area of Senter Road and Capitol Expressway. Authorities learned...
KTVU FOX 2
4 women rescued after 2 alleged San Jose brothels raided and shutdown
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police said on Thursday that four women had been rescued from two separate brothels operating in the city. Detectives said the women were forced into performing as sex workers, and are now in safe hands. And the alleged masterminds are behind bars. "I think...
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose fire station celebrating lives of captain's 3 kids killed in car crash
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Fire Station 16 announced a celebration of life for the three kids of a fire captain who were killed in a car crash. Capt. Steve Biakanja lost his 14-year-old twin daughters Leigh and Lucy, and 12-year-old son Ben, last month in a deadly accident on Highway 156 in Hollister. The children's mother and captain's ex-wife Lisa, also died in the crash.
NBC Bay Area
Motorcyclist ‘Riding Recklessly' in San Jose Parking Lot Dies After Crash
A motorcyclist who was "riding recklessly" without a helmet in a San Jose parking lot Wednesday morning died after crashing into a wall, police said. The fatal crash happened in the 5900 block of Silver Creek Valley Road, police said. Police said the victim was a man, but his identity...
San Jose police raid 2 brothels in residential areas; 1 arrested
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose broke up two brothels this week being operated out of residential areas, the department announced Thursday.The investigation began after police received multiple tips from community members about the brothels. Police said on was located on the 90 block of Bassett St. just north of downtown between Coleman Ave. and N. First Street. The second was operated out of a residence on the 500 block of Winterberry Avenue between Moorpark Avenue and Interstate Highway 280 in West San Jose.Police said the two brothels, about 12 miles apart, are believed to be associated with one...
NBC Bay Area
Thief Breaks Into San Jose Mobility Equipment Store, Steals Scooter
A security camera captured a person break into a mobility equipment store in San Jose and steal a motorized scooter earlier this week. The burglary happened at about 5:30 a.m. Monday at Re-Mobilizers. The surveillance video shows someone pull up to the shop and spend several minutes making sure no...
KSBW.com
Rainbow fentanyl increasingly found on Central Coast, no fear its in candy officials say
MONTEREY, Calif. — As fentanyl continues to be prevalent on the Central Coast, police in Monterey said they continue to see a rise in rainbow-colored fentanyl. Rainbow fentanyl was first reported here on the Central Coast in July. On Wednesday, officials said they've seen an increase since July. “Unfortunately,...
KTVU FOX 2
3 Alameda County sheriff's deputies return to job after getting 'suitable' on psych exam
OAKLAND, Calif. - Three of the 47 Alameda County sheriff's deputies who were relieved of their law enforcement duties after getting unsatisfactory marks on their psychological exams have returned to duty because of a previous oversight of their files. On Thursday, Lt. Ray Kelly said that these three deputies had...
1 Man Died In A Motorcycle Accident In San Jose (San Jose, CA)
According to the San Jose Police Deaprtment, a motorcycle accident was reported. The officials stated that a motorcyclist collided with a wall on [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
'During my incarceration, I was screaming for help': How I went from incarcerated woman to advocate
Crystal Ross spent six of the past 10 years in jail in Santa Cruz and Monterey counties. In this, the second part of a "Conversation" with Lookout Community Voices editor Jody K. Biehl, Crystal talks about the addiction that led her to go to jail and lose her daughters and about "hitting bottom" and finding her way out by advocating for herself and other women in jail. She begs Santa Cruz County to do better, to offer more services and "more compassion" for those with addictions and mental health disorders in our jails. She says Gemma House, the transitional treatment program she is now in, offers a clear model.
