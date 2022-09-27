Read full article on original website
Kenai Community Library To Take Part In Literacy Workshop Training
The Kenai City Council appropriated funds from the Public Library Association and AT&T for the Kenai Community Library’s selected participation in the 2022-2023 PLA Digital Literacy Workshop Incentive. It’s offered by the American Library Association through its division the Public Library Association. The purpose is to expand digital literacy learning opportunities and help bridge the digital divide in the community.
Kenai Appropriates Public Library Assistance Grant
The Kenai City Council enacted an ordinance accepting and appropriating a grant from the State of Alaska for the purchase of library materials. The Kenai Community Library received a FY23 Public Library Assistance grant of $7,000 from the State of Alaska, Department of Education and Early Development, Division of Library, Archives and Museums.
Communities South Of 60° North Latitude Can Put Studded Tires On Saturday
October is almost here and that means that studded snow tires will be permitted on vehicles south of the 60° North Latitude on Saturday, October 1st. Studded snow tires already have been permitted for vehicles north of the 60° North Latitude, which includes all communities north of Ninilchik (NOTE: this doesn’t include municipalities who have their own ordinance regarding the use of studded tires, like Anchorage).
Harvest Of Hope 2022 Auction Scheduled For Friday
New Hope Counseling Center’s 2022 Harvest of Hope Auction is scheduled for Friday, September 30 from Peninsula Grace Church at 5:30 p.m. New Hope Counseling Center partners with Alaska Christian College by offering the students free access to faith-based Christian counseling. Most of ACC’s students are Alaska Native and have come from remote villages across the state.
Municipal Issues Discussed In KSRM Kenai City Council Election Forum
Municipal issues were discussed as KSRM’s coverage of Decision 2022 focused on the Kenai City Council race. The Tuesday evening radio forum focused on the race to fill two three-year term seats for the Kenai City Council. Incumbent Glenese Pettey and challengers Alex Douthit and Victoria Askin spoke on issues impacting the city of Kenai in advance of the Municipal Election Race on Tuesday, October 4.
Soldotna Resident Found Dead In Browns Lake Tuesday
Alaska State Troopers were alerted that a deceased individual was floating in Browns Lake near Soldotna on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities responded to the area with the aid of the Alaska State Park Rangers. AST recovered the remains and identified the deceased individual as 47-year-old Soldotna resident Kenneth Rudolph, who lives in the area of Browns Lake and was last seen alive on Sunday evening.
CIA Opens Borealis Soccer Tournament With Win
Undefeated in the regular season, Cook Inlet Academy continued its dominance in co-ed soccer with a 7-1 victory over Holy Rosary Academy of Anchorage in the first day of competition at the 2022 ASAA Borealis Conference Soccer Tournament hosted at the MTA Center in Palmer. The tournament features three days...
Stars Volleyball Owns The Net Against Mariners
The Soldotna Stars continue to improve on the court; SoHi recording a 3-1 victory on the road in Homer on Tuesday in non-conference volleyball action. The Stars controlled play at the net with Sadie Lane recording 19 kills and Katelyn Morrison adding 12 kills with Hallie Fischer totaling five blocks.
