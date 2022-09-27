ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Republicans in Congress say they’d keep federal abortion funding in cases of rape, incest

By Jennifer Shutt
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON — A nearly 50-year-old federal law backed by Republicans allows the use of federal dollars for abortions in cases of rape, incest or to save a patient’s life.

That so-called Hyde Amendment, which is folded into spending bills, is less stringent than new or planned abortion bans in some GOP-led states, where governors and lawmakers want to remove exceptions for rape and incest. In Missouri, for example, abortions are now permitted only in cases of a medical emergency . There are no exceptions for rape or incest under the state law.

But Republicans in Congress interviewed by States Newsroom said if they take control in the midterm elections, they expect to keep the Hyde Amendment intact in bills passed by Congress.

That means Medicaid patients and millions of other Americans who rely on federal health care programs—members of the military, federal employees, federal prisoners, veterans— may be able to continue to terminate pregnancies in cases of rape, incest or the life of the patient, possibly setting up a legal dispute between state criminal laws and federal funding provisions.

Oklahoma Rep. Tom Cole, the top Republican on the funding panel that includes the Hyde Amendment in its bills, said he believes “there’s a broad national consensus about” the three exceptions.

“I think we would be making a mistake to try and be overly aggressive in these areas,” Cole said. “Now, sometimes you put things in bills, knowing you’re gonna pull them out later to make a statement, or render a message. But again, I think on Hyde, status quo is what we should shoot for.”

Arkansas Sen. John Boozman said he thinks the Hyde amendment “should remain as it is.”

Florida Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart said Republican lawmakers should do the “same thing we’ve always done.”

“Remember, Hyde has been bipartisan until very recently. There’s always been an understanding that taxpayers’ funding should not go to fund abortions,” Díaz-Balart said.

Democratic objections

The first version of the Hyde amendment, in fiscal 1977, not long after the landmark Roe v. Wade decision created a constitutional right to abortion, didn’t include exceptions for rape or incest, only for the life of the pregnant person. It was named for Illinois Republican Rep. Henry Hyde, a strong opponent of abortion.

When drafting the fiscal 1979 legislation, U.S. lawmakers added in exemptions for rape or incest if the crime had been “promptly” reported to police or public health services.

The exceptions for rape and incest were removed between fiscal years 1981 and 1993, then added back in to the fiscal 1994 bill, this time without the reporting requirement, according to the Congressional Research Service.

More recently, the amendment has been the subject of tensions since Democrats took over control of Congress and the White House.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro, chair of the House Appropriations Committee, removed Hyde Amendment language from the original batch of spending bills Democrats released in the summer of 2021, calling the policy “discriminatory.”

“I know that this is an issue on which many of us disagree. But regardless of the original intent of Hyde, it has disproportionately impacted women of color and it has ultimately led to more unintended pregnancies, and later, riskier and more costly abortions,” DeLauro said during a committee markup.

“Quite frankly, allowing the Hyde Amendment to remain on the books is a disservice, not only to our constituents but also to the values that we espouse as a nation,” she added.

Senate Democrats removed those elements from their original batch of government funding bills as well, but they were all added back in to the conferenced versions that President Joe Biden signed into law.

The move represented a victory for Republican lawmakers that likely wouldn’t have been possible without the U.S. Senate’s 60-vote legislative filibuster, the same procedural hurdle that would likely block GOP lawmakers from making any changes to the Hyde Amendment if they wanted to.

Keep amendment intact

Republicans interviewed by States Newsroom nearly all said they want to keep the Hyde Amendment and its three exceptions for rape, incest, or the life of the mother as is.

“I don’t think we need to change it. But I think we need to make sure that it’s front and center,” said Kansas Republican Sen. Roger Marshall, who worked as an OB-GYN for more than two decades before being elected to Congress.

Marshall said he doesn’t think lawmakers need to change the language to say “life or health” of the patient because doctors have “plenty of leeway just the way it is.”

“If we expand it to health, I think it’ll be way too controversial, and they’ll use it to bring in other diagnoses,” Marshall said. “Look, every woman is stressed when they’re pregnant with anxiety, and they have nausea, but their life is not being threatened. So I would leave it just like it is.”

Cole didn’t want to comment whether the provision should say “life and health” of the pregnant person because he didn’t “want to be in a discussion at that level of detail right now” and because he hadn’t “thought about it.”

Cole did say that appropriators generally take a different approach to policy changes than their colleagues on other committees, in part, because the panel’s legislation must pass to avoid government shutdowns.

“Appropriations have to be bipartisan, so you can’t just come tell me what’s the best policy, you have to tell me what’s the best policy that can attract the Democrats’ support that I need to pass the bill,” Cole said.

“The president is still the president; he can veto anything. The Senate is still going to have the filibuster. And we’ll have a number of our members that won’t vote for any appropriations bill,” Cole added. “They’ll tell you what they want in them, they’ll yell and scream about what you’re doing, but they’re never going to be there. So in that situation, I have to have Democratic votes.”

Break with states

Republicans’ expectation party leaders won’t try to remove the Hyde Amendment’s exceptions for rape and incest would represent a break with some state lawmakers back home, who are advancing bills and enacting laws that would bar abortion access in those cases.

Some laws passed by conservative Republican state lawmakers, or in the works, muddy the waters around whether doctors can end ectopic pregnancies or treat miscarriages, which often require the same medications or procedures as elective abortions.

Whether women must carry pregnancies to term after a fatal fetal anomaly is diagnosed is also unclear in some Republican-held states following new abortion restrictions.

And doctors in those states have questioned exactly how unwell a pregnant patient must become before state laws will allow pregnancy termination, bluntly asking how much blood a woman must hemorrhage or how far an infection must spread before they could perform an abortion without risking prison time.

Republicans in Congress don’t seem inclined to go down that path with respect to when federal funds should be allowed for abortions.

Rep. Ken Calvert of California predicted that “Hyde’s not going anywhere” and the three exceptions will “probably” stay exactly as they are now, though he does expect the GOP will discuss it broadly if they regain control of the U.S. House.

“I’m sure there will be conversations, but I think it will stay in it,” he said, giving a firm “no” when asked if there’s any possibility the exceptions for rape and incest are removed.

Maryland Rep. Andy Harris became somewhat agitated when asked whether there’s a possibility the GOP would remove those two exemptions, saying he had no comment before commenting, “That’s ridiculous.”

“The premise is a completely unfounded premise,” Harris added.

Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst said if Republicans are back in control of the Senate next Congress, the GOP should “keep the Hyde Amendment.”

When asked if it should remain exactly as it is now, she added, “no taxpayer dollars should be going towards abortion.”

Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley said he was “for the Hyde amendment” and said he backs the three exemptions staying as they are now.

“I support those exemptions in abortion laws generally, so that’s my own personal position. So yes, I’m comfortable with them.,” Hawley said.

Louisiana Rep. Julia Letlow said in a statement, she is “100% committed to fighting on the Appropriations Committee to ensure that longstanding pro-life protections such as the Hyde Amendment remain in place.”

Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson said in a statement, she’s “proud to have helped lead the charge on the House Appropriations Committee to protect the longstanding, bipartisan Hyde Amendment.”

“It’s wrong to force taxpayers to fund abortions against their will, and next Congress, I’ll continue working to ensure that taxpayer dollars don’t go toward abortions,” Hinson said.

Less certainty

There are, however, some Republicans on Capitol Hill who aren’t entirely sure about their stance on the future of the Hyde Amendment.

Tennessee Sen. Bill Hagerty said he expects the Hyde Amendment will be retained, though he was less certain about his thoughts on removing exemptions for rape or incest.

“You know, I have not had an opportunity to talk with my colleagues about that at this point, so I don’t have any further light to shed on that,” he said. “We haven’t spoken as a conference about modifying the Hyde Amendment at this point.”

Kentucky Rep. Hal Rogers, former chair of the House spending panel and the dean of the chamber, said he didn’t know if a GOP-controlled Congress would move to remove the rape and incest exemptions.

“Well, we’ll see,” Rogers said.

Indiana Sen. Todd Young didn’t have an opinion on keeping the amendment as is or removing the exemptions for rape and incest, saying he hasn’t “given a lot of thought to it.”

“I’m thinking about the cost of living. That’s what most of my constituents are concerned about,” Young said.

Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran had similar sentiments, saying, “I have not even thought about it.”

The post Republicans in Congress say they’d keep federal abortion funding in cases of rape, incest appeared first on Missouri Independent .

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Manchin seeks bipartisan ‘sweet spot’ for a new try at his energy permitting bill

WASHINGTON — U.S. senators from both parties said Wednesday they hope to negotiate an energy permitting reform bill yet this year, reviving efforts to streamline the process after West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III had to pull back his plan amid broad opposition. The Manchin proposal was attached to a must-pass government funding bill as part of a deal he struck with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer this summer to advance the inflation reduction law that was a major priority for Democrats. But permitting...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wyoming News

Six states sue Biden administration over student loan forgiveness

(The Center Square) – Six states are suing the Biden administration over its plans to cancel millions of dollars in student loans. President Joe Biden announced his plan last month to cancel $10,000 in student loans for those who meet certain income requirements and $20,000 for students who received Pell Grants who met the same requirements. The lawsuit was filed Thursday in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of...
ARKANSAS STATE
Wyoming News

Americans across the country broadly support access to abortion

Public support for legal abortion is at one of the highest levels in over 25 years, according to a 2022 Pew Research poll. The majority of Americans, even when examined by race and ethnicity, gender, age, and education level, believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases. And while support for abortion still appears to be a partisan issue, the only groups with majority support for abortion bans are white evangelical Protestants and conservative-leaning Republicans. Meanwhile, groups historically associated with the anti-abortion sentiment,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Tennessee State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
Louisiana State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
The US Sun

First openly trans US Army officer Jamie Lee Henry & wife Anna Gabrielian charged with scheme to give info to Russia

A MARRIED couple has been charged in connection with a scheme to give confidential medical information about members of the US military to the Russian government. US Army Major Jamie Lee Henry, 39, and her wife, Johns Hopkins Hospital anesthesiologist, Anna Gabrielian, 36, are accused of helping Russia during the ongoing war against Ukraine.
MILITARY
Wyoming News

More young people are also registering in states where abortion is salient

In addition to the rise in women registering to vote, young people, a group known for low voter turnout, have also registered at unusually high rates in states where abortion access is threatened. In Michigan, Kansas, Nevada, Colorado, and North Carolina, young people have registered to vote at rates surpassing the youth voter registration surge in 2018. Among younger voters, young women are out-registering young men. In Kansas, over half of the women who registered to vote after the Supreme Court overturned Roe were younger than 25. However, the youngest class of voters, 18- and 19-year-olds who recently became eligible, have lagged behind other young voters.
KANSAS STATE
Wyoming News

Women have been registering to vote at increased rates in states where abortion access is most threatened

According to TargetSmart CEO Tom Bonier, the U.S. has seen significant increases in the rates of women registering to vote since the Dobbs decision came out in June. In particular, these increases have been in states that have either entirely banned abortion or have implemented restrictions to make it difficult to access. The states seeing the most significant increases in women registering to vote since the overturning of Roe are Kansas, Arkansas, Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Ohio. This timing is no coincidence; there has also been...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Hinson
Person
Rosa Delauro
Person
Hal Rogers
Person
Henry Hyde
Wyoming News

Abortion and other issues have spurred enthusiasm from both parties ahead of midterms

Midterm polling and primary results indicate that Democrats and Republicans are motivated to vote in the upcoming election by different things. Democrats have been galvanized by the overturning of Roe v. Wade, leading to new voter registrations since Roe was overturned and naming abortion as a top issue this midterms season. Meanwhile, most GOP voters have indicated that economic concerns, like inflation, are their primary motivators. Democrat and Republican voters are neck and neck regarding their reported enthusiasm for casting a vote in the midterm elections—65% of Republicans say they are "extremely" or "very" enthusiastic, while 62% of Democrats said the same. And while enthusiasm and new voter registrations don't always translate into more votes on election day, they can cause ripple effects: voters may bring friends to the polls, knock on doors for candidates, or participate in other political initiatives.
BUSINESS
Wyoming News

Eastern Washington legislators urge Biden to lift vaccine mandate for border travel

(The Center Square) – Two U.S. Representatives from Eastern Washington have signed onto a letter that urges the Biden Administration to drop all vaccine requirements for people entering the United States from Canada. Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, and Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, say the decision to send the letter follows Canada lifting vaccine mandates for international travelers entering the country despite Biden’s refusal to follow suit. “Removal of this policy...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wyoming News

U.S. Will Spend $266 Million to Bolster Public Health Programs

FRIDAY, Sept. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. government will invest $266 million to shore up the community and public health workforce using American Rescue Plan funding. About $225.5 million will go to 83 recipients to support training and apprenticeship for 13,000 new community health workers, CNN reported before Friday's announcement. These workers specialize in helping people find care and serve as a contact point between patients and providers. ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Abortion Issues#Republicans#Government Shutdowns#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Gop#States Newsroom#Medicaid#Americans
Wyoming News

Report: Higher energy prices nationwide tied to government policies

(The Center Square) – Americans are struggling with higher gas and energy prices around the country with some states faring worse than others, a new report from the American Legislative Exchange Council shows. The report says “when the government inserts itself into the energy markets, taxpayers foot the bill,” adding that “inefficient government mandates driven by political interests often pick winners and losers in individual energy markets, causing, at best, skyrocketing costs through poor investment decisions.” ...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
22K+
Post
639K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy