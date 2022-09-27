Read full article on original website
Related
freightwaves.com
Digital asset TruckCoinSwap promises free invoice settlement, fast pay
Fintech company TruckCoinSwap (TCS) announced its transportation digital asset program has launched on CrossTower Exchange, a global crypto and non-fungible token marketplace. This is the first step for TCS Token as it looks to compete with factoring companies and banks. “The cost of milk and eggs aren’t just going up...
freightwaves.com
GigaCloud now offers 48-state last-mile and white-glove delivery
One of supply chain’s newest publicly traded companies just launched a major expansion. GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ: GCT) on Friday announced that it has partnered with an unnamed last-mile and white-glove delivery company to provide services to the entire contiguous U.S. GigaCloud listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange last month.
freightwaves.com
AB5 law continues to perplex trucking industry — Taking the Hire Road
There remain plenty of questions about how California’s AB5 law will affect other states, truck driver retention and taxing efforts. “You’re always one election away from things changing, but this is not a red-versus-blue issue,” said Doug Grawe, founder and CEO of The Grawe Group, a law firm as well as a business consultancy that assists companies within the trucking and logistics industry with special projects, leadership and general counsel services.
freightwaves.com
Amazon bumps pay for warehouse, delivery workers
It’s been a tumultuous couple months for Amazon’s logistics network as it contends with unionization efforts, an overbuild of warehouse space and an OSHA investigation into working conditions. The heat is on. But the e-commerce giant just took a step to smooth over its relationship with front-line workers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
freightwaves.com
What customers are saying
“SONAR helps employee morale; they have the real vision of the freight market they can rely on.”. “SONAR data empowers our organization to create solutions and educate our customer base.”. VP of Carrier Operations. “The initial results were better than expected, generating a 10% savings in transportation spend. Overall exposure...
freightwaves.com
Amazon VP explains how to move past limits of machine learning
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Mention data science and you get one of two reactions: excitement or glazed-over eyes. Data science is a broad term that many don’t fully understand. But according to Matt Taddy, vice president of Amazon Private Brands, data science is the key to unlocking value for businesses.
freightwaves.com
91% of B2B buyers want to order online
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The shift to online buying in the business space is no longer just a trend in the making. A report from Amazon Business released Wednesday morning at its Reshape Conference found that 91% of B2B buyers prefer online purchasing. Complicating matters, though, is the delivery of...
freightwaves.com
Businesses have different e-commerce needs, but it’s still about the customer
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — There is no question that e-commerce finally found its footing during the COVID-19 pandemic, with consumers flocking to online sites, led by Amazon, to fulfill their needs and wants in a frictionless and efficient way. Business-to-business e-commerce has been slower to catch on, but it too...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
freightwaves.com
Driver satisfactions becomes more important during market downturns
Carriers have enjoyed over two years of tight capacity and inflated rates but slowing volumes and widespread predictions of a possible freight recession has inspired many companies to be proactive in preparing for what may lie ahead. When anticipating market downturns, carriers often focus on cutting expenses. While this can...
freightwaves.com
Shipping giant Maersk: ‘Significantly less demand’ but ‘no hard landing’
It’s getting increasingly ugly for shipping lines in the trans-Pacific market. Spot rates are sliding relentlessly with each passing week. Liners are starting to suspend entire service strings: Maersk just dropped two trans-Pacific services, MSC and Matson canceled one each. Is Maersk CEO Soren Skou — whose company operates...
freightwaves.com
KeyBanc warns investors of a ‘trucking winter’ amid anemic economic conditions
KeyBanc’s Todd Fowler and Carney Blake, who are the group’s airfreight and logistics analysts, wrote in a Thursday note that freight activity has been “seasonally weak.”. There’s been “limited indication” of the typical peak season activity that carriers and shippers expect in the fall as retailers prepare...
freightwaves.com
Carriers encouraged to adapt to customers’ needs as manufacturing shifts south
Since 2020, the U.S. has experienced extreme congestion at its ports, with vessels waiting for weeks, and sometimes months, to get unloaded. After two years of continued supply chain disruptions, companies are looking for more localized options to negate the impact of overseas shipment delays. Mexico’s proximity to the Americas...
freightwaves.com
Echo CEO: Recession coming, but next capacity crunch is baked in
The CEO of Echo Global Logistics, a leading 3PL provider and freight brokerage in the U.S., sees a serious macroeconomic recession on the horizon but thinks the prognosis for the trucking market is a bit more complicated. Doug Waggoner, who has served at Echo’s helm since 2006, taking the company...
freightwaves.com
Trade takes people: Navigating new economic normal and year of labor
Each piece of the supply chain — manufacturing, transportation and consumption — depends on one thing: people. The imbalance of the supply chain now is based on human error — the over-ordering of products and selling those that people didn’t want — and port congestion — caused by fears of an International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) strike, which has diverted trade and created bottlenecks. We know trade is slowing down, but the congestion skews the reality of the pullback in orders.
Comments / 0