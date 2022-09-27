ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brattleboro, VT

Inmate Charged in Violent Attack on Prison Guard

SHIRLEY, Mass. (AP) — An inmate serving a life sentence for murder has been charged with using a heavy piece of weightlifting equipment to violently attack a Massachusetts prison guard who remains in the hospital more than a month later. Roy Booth, 40, has been charged with armed assault...
Editorial Roundup: Pennsylvania

Philadelphia Daily News/Inquirer. September 25, 2022. Editorial: At stake in Mastriano vs. Shapiro, the fate of abortion rights in Pennsylvania. At stake in Mastriano vs. Shapiro, the fate of abortion rights in Pennsylvania ' Editorial. Abortion is legal in the commonwealth within the first 23 weeks of pregnancy. Whether that...
Suction-Dredge Gold Miner Working Idaho River Fined $150K

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A suction-dredge gold miner from California who operated in an Idaho river containing federally protected salmon and steelhead without permits required by the Clean Water Act must pay $150,000, a federal judge has ruled. Shannon Poe received the fine Wednesday in an order by Chief...
Judge Hears Arguments Challenging New York's New Gun Law

A lawyer challenging provisions of New York's new gun law argued that the state restricts people from carrying weapons in too many places, telling a federal judge Thursday the rules affect not only people on busy Manhattan streets but an upstate pastor on his church's property. The argument was made...
Pilot Killed as Small Helicopter Crashes in South Dakota

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — The pilot of a small helicopter was killed in a crash Tuesday in southeastern South Dakota, according to officials. The Federal Aviation Administration said the AG-915 Spartan helicopter went down at about 10:30 a.m. near the Chan Gurney Municipal Airport in Yankton, a city on the Missouri River.
Temporary WVa Bridge Installation Starts Next Week

PARSONS, W.Va. (AP) — Installation of a temporary replacement for a West Virginia bridge that was closed for safety reasons is expected to start next week, the state Department of Transportation said. The Laneville Bridge provides access to the community of Laneville in Parsons County, the Red Creek trailhead,...
14 Top New York Ski Resorts

You may be surprised to learn that New York state is home to more than 50 ski and snowboard areas – more than any other state in the U.S. Many of the larger resorts reside in the scenic Adirondacks, Catskill Mountains and Finger Lakes. Some of these destinations, such as Belleayre Mountain Ski Center, sit less than a three-hour drive from Manhattan, positioning them perfectly for a quick getaway from New York City.
Funds to Aid Jackson's Water System Held up as Governor Rose

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Years before people in Jackson were recently left without running water for several days, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves claimed to have helped block money to fund water system repairs in the capital city. Reeves, a Republican, blames Jackson's water crisis on mismanagement at the city...
Company Plans to Make Dixie Paper Plates in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — officials sayGeorgia-Pacific plans to spend at least $425 million to build a facility that will make Dixie-brand paper plates in Jackson. The project is expected to create 220 jobs in Madison County, and construction is expected to start before the end of this year, Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter said in a news release Monday.
