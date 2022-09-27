Read full article on original website
Related
Yeah Yeah Yeahs Perform “Burning” on Kimmel: Watch
Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ new album Cool It Down is out now, and, to mark the occasion, the band brought music from the LP to Jimmy Kimmel Live! Karen O, Nick Zinner, and Brian Chase performed the single “Burning.” Watch below. Cool It Down is the band’s fifth...
Honey Dijon Details New Album Black Girl Magic
Chicago-born DJ and producer Honey Dijon has detailed her second studio album, Black Girl Magic. The follow-up to 2017’s The Best of Both Worlds arrives November 18 via Classic Music Company. The new LP includes contributions from Eve, Pabllo Vittar, Josh Caffe, Mike Dunn, and many more. Earlier this week, Dijon shared her latest single “Show Me Some Love,” which features Channel Tres and Sadie Walker. Listen to that below and scroll down for the album art and tracklist.
Wedding Bells? Billy Ray Cyrus 'Engaged' To Younger Singer Firerose 5 Months After Wife Tish Filed For Divorce
Billy Ray Cyrus may soon be heading down the aisle again as he is reportedly engaged to much younger singer Firerose months after his estranged wife, Leticia "Tish" Cyrus (née Finley), filed for divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Australian-born performer was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring, fueling rumors...
msn.com
Cher glows in latex bodysuit during surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week show
Cher surprised fans on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when she closed Balmain's show at Paris Fashion Week. The 76-year-old singer appeared onstage during Balmain's spring/summer 2023 show, wearing a silver latex bodysuit, black leggings and black boots. Cher joined Balmain's creative director, Olivier Rousteing, to walk down the runway to her...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miley Cyrus, Foo Fighters, and Def Leppard Do “Photograph” at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in L.A.: Watch
Foo Fighters played their Inglewood tribute concert in honor of their late drummer, Taylor Hawkins, last night, welcoming guests including Miley Cyrus, Def Leppard, Dave Chappelle, and more. Below, check out Def Leppard and Cyrus’ performance of the former’s “Photograph,” as well as the band’s version of “Rock of Ages” with the Foos’ Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, and Chris Shiflett, and Weezer drummer Pat Wilson. Scroll down to see Chappelle’s revival of the “Creep” cover he played with Foo Fighters at Madison Square Garden last year.
Coolio, “Gangsta’s Paradise” Rapper, Dies at 59
Coolio, the rapper best known for his hit “Gangsta’s Paradise,” has died, report TMZ and Rolling Stone. Citing his longtime manager, TMZ alleged that the rapper passed away unexpectedly while at a friend’s house on Wednesday night (September 28). He was 59 years old. Born Artis...
Post Malone Hospitalized: “I’m Having a Very Difficult Time Breathing”
Post Malone has canceled his concert at the TD Garden in Boston tonight, sharing a note online that said he has been hospitalized and will be unable to perform. “I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move,” he wrote. A representative for Malone offered no additional comment when reached by Pitchfork.
Mount Kimbie Announce Double Album, Share Video for New Song: Watch
Mount Kimbie have announced MK 3.5: Die Cuts | City Planning, a new double album due out November 4 via Warp. It comprises individual albums by members Dom Maker (Die Cuts) and Kai Campos (City Planning). The group has also shared a new double A-side single, featuring “F1 Racer” (featuring Kučka and produced by Maker) and “Zone 1 (24 Hours)” (produced by Campos). Check out the album art, full tracklist, and the video for “F1 Racer” below.
RELATED PEOPLE
9 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Björk, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and More
With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Björk, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Lambchop, Shygirl, Cole Pulice, Oren Ambarchi, Nicholas Craven & Boldy James, Shannen Moser, and Deepchord. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Listen to Skilla Baby’s “Randall Upshaw”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Over the last couple of years, Skilla Baby has floated around the Detroit rap scene as a protege of sorts of Sada Baby. While he was frequently drowned out by Sada’s theatrics on their joint tracks, his personality has really begun to shine on his own lately, whether it’s how he sounds like he’s arguing with himself on “Leave It in the Streets” or the way he directs his slick shit talk at an unconventional target on “Randall Upshaw.” Randall Upshaw is a lawyer that Skilla Baby hired who dropped the ball, so in the second verse he leaves the rap equivalent of a Google review: “Don’t ever hire Randall Upshaw for yo’ case that nigga weak.” Aside from that obvious highlight, the track has got a breezy instrumental and nice vocal touches, like his muffled delivery at the midpoint. He won’t be getting overshadowed for too much longer.
U Wasn’t There
You won’t see Cam’ron jacking trends or chasing clout these days. Forget recruiting Fivio Foreign to administer the drill treatment—Cam’s still laying down records that feel half art installation, half in-joke. He’s not going to clip his rhythmically complex bars to introduce more languid melodies when he can drop classic Cam diction by rhyming “lump sum” with “yum yum.” He’s settled into life as a rap veteran by eschewing what’s in vogue to make music that feels designed to please exactly one person: Cameron Giles himself. Though his output has slowed, he’s still tremendously fun when he raises his head above the purple parapet.
Britney Spears and Elton John Share New Video for “Hold Me Closer”: Watch
Britney Spears and Elton John have released a new video for their summer single “Hold Me Closer,” which re-works Elton John’s classic “Tiny Dancer.” It’s directed by Tanu Muino, who also handled the visuals for Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” Cardi B’s “Up,” and Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me by Your Name).” Take a look at “Hold Me Closer” below.
IN THIS ARTICLE
David Bowie Box Set Unearths Hunky Dory Era’s Unreleased Songs and Demos
Parlophone Records has announced a new David Bowie box set, Divine Symmetry, which is out November 25 in physical and digital formats. The collections captures the year leading up to the release of Hunky Dory in December 1971. It features unreleased songs and demos, as well as alternate mixes of Hunky Dory songs helmed by the album’s co-producer, Ken Scott. Below, hear a previously unreleased version of “Kooks,” which was recorded by Bowie and guitarist Mick Ronson for BBC Radio in September 1971.
Trevor Noah Stepping Down as Daily Show Host After 7 Years
Trevor Noah will step down as host of The Daily Show after seven years, Deadline reports and Pitchfork can confirm. Noah has helmed the Comedy Central news and humor series since Jon Stewart exited in 2015. Now, the comedian is readying his own departure. The news was revealed during a taping of the show earlier tonight (September 29). Noah announced his departure in a new clip from the series titled “A Special Message from Trevor Noah,” which you can find below.
Bill Callahan Shares New Song “Natural Information”: Listen
Bill Callahan has shared a new song from his upcoming album YTILAER. After recently sharing the album’s lead single “Coyotes,” today he’s back with “Natural Information.” Listen to the regular version of the song below, or if you’d rather, settle in for the six-hour YouTube visualizer below.
Tyrannical Vibes
Mike Kolb moved to New York City in 2012 to study opera at Brooklyn College, but it wasn’t until he became immersed in the borough’s DIY scene that the singer-songwriter found an outlet for the feelings he sought to express. In 2017, he began home-recording songs under his own name, infusing the quaint, bare-bones aesthetic of classic indie pop with the rigor of his classical training. While these two elements of his style might seem like opposing forces on paper, in practice they form a delicate symbiosis. On early efforts like 2018’s Making Moves EP, Kolb emoted with the ease of a marathon runner’s warm-up jog, offsetting his theatrical, Morrissey-esque instincts on the mic with a muted, warbly instrumental palette.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Blending
As High Vis frontman Graham Sayle explains, the title of the London band’s latest album, Blending, is Liverpool slang for looking sharp—“Like ah, lad, you’re blending.” The quintet’s second LP, however, has little to do with getting a fit off and everything to do with breaking down the superficial posturing that drives us apart. High Vis are no strangers to raging against the machine; on their 2019 debut, No Sense No Feeling, they sang candidly about the nihilism permeating their lives in working-class Britain. Blending explores themes of class consciousness and anti-capitalism through a more emotional perspective. Like Turnstile’s funk-inflected hardcore, High Vis’ Britpop-infused post-punk brings an electrifying softness to its own rough edges.
Portola Festival Responds to Crowd Control Incident in San Francisco: “A Minimal, Isolated Issue”
Portola Festival took place this weekend at Pier 80 in San Francisco, and on Saturday (September 24), the Goldenvoice-affiliated festival experienced crowd control issues as a large group of people rushed toward one of the festival stages, Billboard reports. Around 5 p.m., guests were making their way to the festival’s...
Neil Young Appears to Rebuke Beck’s NFL-Sponsored “Old Man” Cover
Neil Young seems unhappy with Beck for releasing an NFL-sponsored cover of “Old Man,” as Stereogum points out. Beck’s cover came out yesterday after trailing a Sunday Night Football game; a few hours later, Young posted a still from his anti-sponsorship video for 1988 song “This Note’s for You.” In the image, shared on Instagram, Young holds a bottle labeled “Sponsored by nobody.”
NFL・
Bruce Springsteen Announces New Album Only the Strong Survive, Shares Video for Frank Wilson Cover: Watch
Bruce Springsteen is releasing a new album on November 11 via Columbia Records. The LP, Only the Strong Survive, is a collection of soul music covers. Below, watch the Thom Zimny–directed music video for Springsteen’s cover of Frank Wilson’s “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do).”
Pitchfork
13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
The most trusted voice in musichttps://pitchfork.com/
Comments / 0