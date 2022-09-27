All candidates for Ohio House of Representatives District 10 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Ohio House of Representatives District 10 — Russell Harris (D) and David Dobos (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

Eighty-eight of the country’s 99 state legislative chambers will hold regularly scheduled elections in 2022. The Republican Party controls both chambers of Ohio’s state legislature. Ohio is one of 23 states with a Republican trifecta.

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What are the main points you want voters to remember about your goals for your time in office?

Harris:

“Pro-choice means respecting basic human rights, especially a woman’s choice in her health care.”

“It’s way past time to put workers first and rebuild the middle-class which built America.”

“Ohio must recognize the mental health problems of our youth and create new partnerships to establish mental health resources at the community level.”

Dobos:

“Economic growth—jobs, jobs, jobs! To the extent state government should be involved in economic development, it should enact and implement policies designed to grow the economic pie–especially in these uncertain and highly inflationary times.”

“Education–we must provide our young people with the best possible academic and career education opportunities in a cost-effective manner.”

“Crime and law enforcement–we must assure that our law enforcement officials have the resources they need to protect and serve all of us.”

