ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

KDHE: Statewide COVID death toll tops 9,500

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,645 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday Sept. 21, to Wednesday September 28, for a total of 878,499 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 476 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on September 21, for a total of 9,555. The large increase in deaths is attributed to OVS death data reconciliation and does not necessarily reflect an increase in recent deaths, according to the KDHE.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

IAN: 1.9M without power in Florida; 20+ possible deaths

State emergency officials have confirmed a death in central Polk County and 20 more deaths are being investigated following Ian’s devastation in Florida. Meanwhile, 1.9 million homes and business are still without power, according to information from a news conference Friday morning. President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Wichita, KS
Sedgwick County, KS
Health
Local
Kansas Health
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Wichita, KS
Government
Wichita, KS
Health
Sedgwick County, KS
Government
County
Sedgwick County, KS
Salina Post

New judge lets Christian boarding school stay open for now

KANSAS CITY (AP) —A Missouri judge on Tuesday allowed a Christian boarding school to remain open for now, scheduling two days of hearings in October to determine its fate after multiple current and former students alleged widespread abuse. Cedar County Associate Circuit Judge Thomas Pyle's ruling came a day...
CEDAR COUNTY, MO
Salina Post

Kansas police recruit officer accused of criminal threat

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a police recruit in connection with an alleged criminal threat. Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday the Wichita Police Department responded to a domestic violence disturbance in the 1700 block of South Beech Street in Wichita, according to Office Chad Ditch. Officers arrived on...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Kansas race tests which matters more: Economy or abortion?

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Republicans redrew Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids ' suburban Kansas City, Kansas-area district this year to make a third term harder for her to win, adding rural areas where former President Donald Trump did well and removing urban areas that Davids had carried handily. But...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Linus Monkeypox#Immune System#Diseases#General Health#Kdhe#Monkeypox Map Case#Learn
Salina Post

Millions in life insurance funds still unclaimed in Kansas

TOPEKA – As part of Life Insurance Awareness month, Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt highlights a lost and found search program that can have a significant financial impact on a family. Kansans can use this program to search among millions of dollars in unpaid life insurance policy funds. “Purchasing life...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Former Kan. GOP governor endorses Kelly's re-election

TOPEKA — Former Republican Gov. Mike Hayden endorsed Tuesday the reelection of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. Hayden, who served as the state’s governor from 1987 to 1991, joined former GOP Gov. Bill Graves and former Democratic Govs. Kathleen Sebelius and John Carlin in urging Kansans to vote for Kelly on Nov. 8.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

GOP states sue Biden administration over student loan plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Six Republican-led states are suing the Biden administration in an effort to halt its plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans, accusing it of overstepping its executive powers. It’s at least the second legal challenge this week to the sweeping proposal...
MISSOURI STATE
Salina Post

Woman charged in Kansas gentlemen’s club killing

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A woman accused in connection with the August 2020 deadly shooting outside a nightclub in Wichita made her first court appearance Tuesday. Autumn Metcalf, 31 of Wichita, is charged with solicitation to commit murder in the 1st degree, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. Just...
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Salina Post

Sheriff: Man arrested after 68 dogs seized at Kansas home

SUMNER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for alleged animal cruelty and seized dozens of dogs. On September 23, Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to check the welfare of several dogs located at 1076 West 120th Avenue in rural Conway Springs, according to the sheriff's office. The...
SUMNER COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Statue of Harry Truman unveiled in U.S. Capitol Rotunda

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) — Former President Harry S. Truman was remembered by Democratic and Republican leaders as one of the most consequential presidents in history during a ceremony Thursday unveiling a statue of Truman in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol. Speakers at the ceremony unveiling the 7.5-foot bronze...
MISSOURI STATE
Salina Post

Man with concealed carry firearm held Kan. suspect for police

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a stabbing and have a suspect in custody. Just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to a vehicle accident with a disturbance at Murdock and West Street in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. At the scene, officers locate several citizens providing...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Police ID Kan. man who died after pickup struck motorized wheel chair

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal pedestrian accident and have identified the victim as 68-year-old Charlie Jones of Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to an injury accident at Broadway and MacArthur in Wichita. Officers arrived on the scene...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

2022 KVA Rankings: Week Four

With another week of volleyball action in the books around the state, the Kansas Volleyball Association has released its 2022 week four rankings for all seven classifications across the state of Kansas. With another week shaking up the rankings let's take a look at all 70 teams that made the...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
16K+
Followers
25K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy