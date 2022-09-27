Retail Investors Can Now Buy Pre-IPO Companies Like Venture Capitalists, Thanks To Titan And Cathie Wood's ARK Invest

Read full article on original website
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Village Super Market Before The Dividend Payout
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Village Super Market VLGEA. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share. On Wednesday, Village Super Market will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 25 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
5 Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector
NRG Energy NRG - P/E: 2.77. NRG Energy saw a decrease in earnings per share from 7.17 in Q1 to $2.16 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.92%, which has increased by 0.39% from 3.53% in the previous quarter. Central Puerto's earnings per share for Q2 sits at...
IBM Whale Trades For September 30
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on IBM. Looking at options history for IBM IBM we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.
Cathie Wood Loads Up $12M In Shares Of Software Company Day After It Announced Collaboration With Microsoft
Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management bought over 950,000 shares of software-maker UiPath Inc PATH, valued at over $11.9 million based on Thursday’s closing price. The purchase was done through six different Ark exchange-traded funds. UiPath is the 10th largest holding of the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK,...
WonderFi's Bitbuy Taps Alpaca To Launch Fractional Stock Trading In 2023
Bitbuy Technologies Inc., the first approved crypto market in Canada, will allow users to trade and invest in U.S. stocks and ETFs fractionally. Parent company WonderFi Technologies Inc WNDR WONDF recently made a series of acquisitions, including Bitbuy in January. It is now listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and...
If You Invested $1,000 In Exxon Mobil Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the last two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. Exxon's Bumpy Road: One company that has been a great investment in...
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Shares 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 149%, 291% and 115% respectively.
Tesla To $340? Plus This Analyst Slashes PT On MillerKnoll By 60%
Morgan Stanley raised the price target on Cintas Corporation CTAS from $352 to $373. Morgan Stanley analyst Toni Kaplan maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the stock. Cintas shares fell 1% to $390.46 on Thursday. Credit Suisse cut the price target for Paychex, Inc. PAYX from $150 to $138. Credit Suisse...
MicroStrategy On The Hunt For A Bitcoin Lightning Network Engineer
Cloud software company MicroStrategy is searching for an engineer to help grow its Lightning Network-based products. The Tysons, Virginia-based company, which spent a significant amount of cash and debt to acquire Bitcoin BTC/USD, posted a job opening on its website earlier this week. The job posting states that the ideal...
Laser Photonics Corporation IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know
Laser Photonics Corporation LASE IPO will take place September, 30 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker LASE. The company is offering shares at an expected price of $5.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on March 29, 2023. About Laser Photonics Corporation. Laser Photonics...
Elon Musk Says Russell Brand Makes 'Good Point' On YouTube Censorship, But He's A 'Little Preoccupied' To Rumble
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk says he’s a “little preoccupied” to collaborate with Rumble — a YouTube alternative popular supported by the likes of Donald Trump and Peter Thiel and other big-name conservatives. What Happened: Musk’s comments appeared on a Twitter thread by actor Russell...
Canopy Growth Exits Cannabis Retail Business In Canada, Here's Why
Canopy Growth Corporation WEED CGC is divesting its retail business across Canada, including the stores operating under the Tweed and Tokyo Smoke retail banners. Under the agreement with the Canadian cannabis giant, OEG Retail Cannabis, an existing Canopy Growth licensee partner that currently owns and operates Tokyo Smoke stores in Ontario, opted to acquire Canopy's 23 Tokyo Smoke and Tweed store locations across Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Newfoundland and Labrador.
Atlassian Analyst Sees It Driving Better Cloud Adoption, Monetization; Maintains As Top Pick
Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz reiterated a Buy on Atlassian Corporation Plc TEAM and a $360 price target with the company remaining a top pick. He attended TEAM's inaugural work management event in SF, called Work Life. Work management represents a growing source of investment for TEAM. At the event, management...
What Fast Food And Entertainment Giants Did Traders Pick For CNBC's Fast Money Call Of The Day
CNBC’s "Fast Money Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors. The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool, which can be accessed on any workstation. Call of the Day:. Walt Disney Co...
UniSwap Labs Eyes Unicorn Status With $200M Funding
Uniswap Labs, a DeFi firm that contributes to the Uniswap UNI/USD protocol, is in discussions with several investors to fund an equity round of $100 million to $200 million in a bid to diversify its offerings and develop its decentralized finance capabilities. Uniswap Labs is collaborating with investors including Polychain...
FTX Pays $51M For Voyager Digital's Users, IP And The Business Itself
Following a $1.4 billion offer, FTX was named the successful bidder for the insolvent cryptocurrency company Voyager Digital Ltd. VYGVQ earlier this week. But the amount paid for the firm itself, according to court documents, was substantially less — at $51 million. The majority of FTX's offer was centered...
Elon Musk Has An Idea For A New Cologne, But You May Want To Think Twice Before Using It
The world’s richest person has tackled electric vehicles, space travel, underground transportation and other sectors and could have his eyes set on a new category. Here’s the latest. What Happened: Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk could be gearing up to launch a cologne brand in the future.
Expert Ratings for Walt Disney
Within the last quarter, Walt Disney DIS has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 15 analysts have an average price target of $139.93 versus the current price of Walt Disney at $96.045, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 15 analysts...
Analyzing Lumen Technologies's Short Interest
Lumen Technologies's LUMN short percent of float has risen 7.16% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 161.49 million shares sold short, which is 17.67% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 14.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
