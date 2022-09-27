ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

wxxv25.com

WXXV Student Athlete of the Week: Biloxi’s Bailee Edwards

Biloxi, MISS. — One of the biggest parts of the entire high school football game day experience is the cheer team. At Biloxi High School, the best example of team spirit comes in the form of Bailee Edwards, who cheers on her Indians every Friday night. The dictionary defines...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Popps Ferry Elementary students’ Cruisin’ The Coast art

Popp’s Ferry Elementary in Biloxi gets their students excited about Cruisin’ the Coast through art. Kindergarten through fourth grade students had a chance to draw classic cars and trucks, along with local businesses, by painting and making tire tracks with toy vehicles. Since Cruisin’ the Coast is the...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Sea of Stars fundraiser takes place tonight at Jones Park in Gulfport

Tonight, the Mississippi Aquarium will light up the night skies with the Hancock Whitney Sea of Stars fundraiser. It’s a free community celebration featuring food, music, and one-of-a-kind drone lights and fireworks show that will take place at Jones Park in Gulfport. The Sea of Stars drone will launch...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Local leaders participate in the United Way of South MS CEO Talent Show

After an eight-year hiatus, United Way of South Mississippi hosted their CEO Talent Show at the Beau Rivage. Gulf Coast CEOs showed off their hidden talents for a great cause. Local businesses bought tables to the event to raise money for education, health, financial stability, and family support. Singers, comedians,...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Enviva opens wood pellet plant in George County

This morning, a wood pellet company cut the ribbon on its second facility in South Mississippi. Enviva Inc., opened a manufacuring plant in Lucedale, which will provide 90 jobs in George County and supports 300 more in the community. In addition to the Lucedale operation, Enviva has operations in Amory...
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Volunteers beautify Ocean Springs ahead of Cruisin’ the Coast

Thousands of visitors will be cruisin’ through the City of Ocean Springs soon which is why volunteers with Mississippi Power and the Ocean Springs Main Street volunteer team came together to beautify the city today. Cruisin’ the Coast kicks off the start of festival season for the city with...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
wxxv25.com

Center for Nonviolence opens resource center in Biloxi

The Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence is expanding its services. The nonprofit cut the ribbon on a new facility on Porter Avenue in Biloxi on Tuesday. This new resource center will serve as a walk-in location for people seeking help — or who need immediate resources. It will also...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Guard units from Gulfport, Meridian to deploy to Florida

Gov. Tate Reeves on Wednesday approved a request for assistance from the state of Florida as Hurricane Ian is making its way north through that state. Approximately 20 soldiers and airmen of the Mississippi National Guard from Meridian and Gulfport are deploying for emergency response missions. “Florida has consistently been...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Singing River Cancer Center plans sunset run on cancer

The Singing River Cancer Center will host the second annual Sunset on Cancer 5k and 1 Mile Fun Run this Saturday at 4:30 p.m. on Front Beach Drive in Ocean Springs. The Cancer Center is inviting the public to an evening dedicated to honoring Cancer survivors and their families. All...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
wxxv25.com

Seabees help build a new tower for Coast Guard at Port of Gulfport

The Seabees have been out at the Port of Gulfport since last week conducting operations on the southeast side of the port. The Seabees of NMCB-1 are working on a new project for the U.S. Coast Guard. Because one of the Coast Guard’s navigational beacons was destroyed, Seabees are pouring a concrete pad to house a new 35-foot tower as its replacement. Lt. Quinn Parlier said, “They are a pair of towers in the Port of Gulfport. What they do is produce a signal or produces a bright reflection off a neon panel so ships that are coming in the port can navigate successfully onto the dock.”
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Hancock County hosting annual Night out against Crime event Saturday

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department and Waveland and Bay St. Louis police departments are partnering together for a Night out against Crime event. The family-oriented event is happening tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Claire Church in Waveland. As part of the National Night out against...
WAVELAND, MS
wxxv25.com

Student who brought gun to Harrison Central High gets reduced bond

A 15-year-old charged with bringing a loaded gun to Harrison Central High School had his bond reduced. The student was arrested August 5th on a charge of possession of a firearm on a school campus. According to our media partner, the Sun Herald, Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner reduced the bond from $10,000 to $2,500 after hearing from the teen’s mom.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Fourth suspect in Monday drive-by shooting in custody

A fourth suspect in a Monday night drive-by shooting in Gulfport is in custody. 23-year-old Dominique Pope was booked into the Harrison County jail at 11:45 p.m. Thursday night, according to the jail’s inmate docket. Pope is charged with accessory after the fact in a drive-by shooting that happened...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Gulfport man charged in Monday night shooting spree

A Gulfport man has been charged with six counts of aggravated assault after a Monday drive-by shooting. Gulfport Police say officers responded to a call about 8:30 p.m. in the area of Polk Street and West Railroad Street about a drive-by shooting. Witnesses told officers that 18-year-0ld Joshua Ingram Jr....
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Update: Victim in Wednesday night stabbing was suspect’s mother

Gulfport Police have charged 28-year-old Durel Louis Williams on one count of first degree murder after finding a woman dead. Coroner Brian Switzer said the victim was 68-year-old Myra Williams. She is the suspect’s mother. Switzer said family members told him that Durel Williams has a history of mental...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Saucier man dies in one-vehicle wreck

A Saucier man died after a one-vehicle accident early Thursday morning. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said 72-year-old John Himes was driving southbound on Highway 49 in Saucier about 3 a.m. when his vehicle went into the median. The car hit a drainage culvert, causing the car to roll. Himes...
SAUCIER, MS
wxxv25.com

One dead in crash on Highway 49 in Harrison County

On Thursday, September 29, 2022, at approximately 3:20 AM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 49 in Harrison County. A 2016 Dodge Ram pickup driven by John Himes Sr., 72, of Saucier, MS, was traveling north on Highway 49. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS

