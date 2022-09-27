The Seabees have been out at the Port of Gulfport since last week conducting operations on the southeast side of the port. The Seabees of NMCB-1 are working on a new project for the U.S. Coast Guard. Because one of the Coast Guard’s navigational beacons was destroyed, Seabees are pouring a concrete pad to house a new 35-foot tower as its replacement. Lt. Quinn Parlier said, “They are a pair of towers in the Port of Gulfport. What they do is produce a signal or produces a bright reflection off a neon panel so ships that are coming in the port can navigate successfully onto the dock.”

GULFPORT, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO