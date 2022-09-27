Read full article on original website
WXXV Student Athlete of the Week: Biloxi’s Bailee Edwards
Biloxi, MISS. — One of the biggest parts of the entire high school football game day experience is the cheer team. At Biloxi High School, the best example of team spirit comes in the form of Bailee Edwards, who cheers on her Indians every Friday night. The dictionary defines...
Mississippi Sea Wolves make final season ticket sales push ahead of first home game
Biloxi, MISS. — 13 years after using the Mississippi Sea Wolves moniker for the last time, the franchise is ready to drop the puck on home ice once again in exactly a month. The front office is making one final push for season ticket sales, with this being the last week fans can actually choose their own seats.
Popps Ferry Elementary students’ Cruisin’ The Coast art
Popp’s Ferry Elementary in Biloxi gets their students excited about Cruisin’ the Coast through art. Kindergarten through fourth grade students had a chance to draw classic cars and trucks, along with local businesses, by painting and making tire tracks with toy vehicles. Since Cruisin’ the Coast is the...
Sea of Stars fundraiser takes place tonight at Jones Park in Gulfport
Tonight, the Mississippi Aquarium will light up the night skies with the Hancock Whitney Sea of Stars fundraiser. It’s a free community celebration featuring food, music, and one-of-a-kind drone lights and fireworks show that will take place at Jones Park in Gulfport. The Sea of Stars drone will launch...
Long Beach, West Harrison earn top spots in state accreditation rankings
State district and school grades were released by the state Department of Education on Tuesday and Coast schools were right there at the top. The Long Beach School District was named the top district in the state for the 2021-2022 school year. Ocean Springs came in at No. 3, and...
Local leaders participate in the United Way of South MS CEO Talent Show
After an eight-year hiatus, United Way of South Mississippi hosted their CEO Talent Show at the Beau Rivage. Gulf Coast CEOs showed off their hidden talents for a great cause. Local businesses bought tables to the event to raise money for education, health, financial stability, and family support. Singers, comedians,...
Enviva opens wood pellet plant in George County
This morning, a wood pellet company cut the ribbon on its second facility in South Mississippi. Enviva Inc., opened a manufacuring plant in Lucedale, which will provide 90 jobs in George County and supports 300 more in the community. In addition to the Lucedale operation, Enviva has operations in Amory...
Volunteers beautify Ocean Springs ahead of Cruisin’ the Coast
Thousands of visitors will be cruisin’ through the City of Ocean Springs soon which is why volunteers with Mississippi Power and the Ocean Springs Main Street volunteer team came together to beautify the city today. Cruisin’ the Coast kicks off the start of festival season for the city with...
Center for Nonviolence opens resource center in Biloxi
The Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence is expanding its services. The nonprofit cut the ribbon on a new facility on Porter Avenue in Biloxi on Tuesday. This new resource center will serve as a walk-in location for people seeking help — or who need immediate resources. It will also...
Guard units from Gulfport, Meridian to deploy to Florida
Gov. Tate Reeves on Wednesday approved a request for assistance from the state of Florida as Hurricane Ian is making its way north through that state. Approximately 20 soldiers and airmen of the Mississippi National Guard from Meridian and Gulfport are deploying for emergency response missions. “Florida has consistently been...
Singing River Cancer Center plans sunset run on cancer
The Singing River Cancer Center will host the second annual Sunset on Cancer 5k and 1 Mile Fun Run this Saturday at 4:30 p.m. on Front Beach Drive in Ocean Springs. The Cancer Center is inviting the public to an evening dedicated to honoring Cancer survivors and their families. All...
Seabees help build a new tower for Coast Guard at Port of Gulfport
The Seabees have been out at the Port of Gulfport since last week conducting operations on the southeast side of the port. The Seabees of NMCB-1 are working on a new project for the U.S. Coast Guard. Because one of the Coast Guard’s navigational beacons was destroyed, Seabees are pouring a concrete pad to house a new 35-foot tower as its replacement. Lt. Quinn Parlier said, “They are a pair of towers in the Port of Gulfport. What they do is produce a signal or produces a bright reflection off a neon panel so ships that are coming in the port can navigate successfully onto the dock.”
Hancock County hosting annual Night out against Crime event Saturday
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department and Waveland and Bay St. Louis police departments are partnering together for a Night out against Crime event. The family-oriented event is happening tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Claire Church in Waveland. As part of the National Night out against...
Student who brought gun to Harrison Central High gets reduced bond
A 15-year-old charged with bringing a loaded gun to Harrison Central High School had his bond reduced. The student was arrested August 5th on a charge of possession of a firearm on a school campus. According to our media partner, the Sun Herald, Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner reduced the bond from $10,000 to $2,500 after hearing from the teen’s mom.
One dead in motorcycle wreck on Shaw Road near Morgan Lane Road in Harrison County
According to Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer, one man is dead after hitting an unloaded log truck around noon this afternoon. Justin Hicks, 43 of Saucier, was driving north on Shaw Road on a Harley Davidson motorcycle when a log truck was making a turn onto Morgan Lane Road. Hicks...
Fourth suspect in Monday drive-by shooting in custody
A fourth suspect in a Monday night drive-by shooting in Gulfport is in custody. 23-year-old Dominique Pope was booked into the Harrison County jail at 11:45 p.m. Thursday night, according to the jail’s inmate docket. Pope is charged with accessory after the fact in a drive-by shooting that happened...
Gulfport man charged in Monday night shooting spree
A Gulfport man has been charged with six counts of aggravated assault after a Monday drive-by shooting. Gulfport Police say officers responded to a call about 8:30 p.m. in the area of Polk Street and West Railroad Street about a drive-by shooting. Witnesses told officers that 18-year-0ld Joshua Ingram Jr....
Update: Victim in Wednesday night stabbing was suspect’s mother
Gulfport Police have charged 28-year-old Durel Louis Williams on one count of first degree murder after finding a woman dead. Coroner Brian Switzer said the victim was 68-year-old Myra Williams. She is the suspect’s mother. Switzer said family members told him that Durel Williams has a history of mental...
Saucier man dies in one-vehicle wreck
A Saucier man died after a one-vehicle accident early Thursday morning. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said 72-year-old John Himes was driving southbound on Highway 49 in Saucier about 3 a.m. when his vehicle went into the median. The car hit a drainage culvert, causing the car to roll. Himes...
One dead in crash on Highway 49 in Harrison County
On Thursday, September 29, 2022, at approximately 3:20 AM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 49 in Harrison County. A 2016 Dodge Ram pickup driven by John Himes Sr., 72, of Saucier, MS, was traveling north on Highway 49. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
