All candidates for Ohio House of Representatives District 14 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Ohio House of Representatives District 14 — Sean Brennan (D) and Jolene Austin (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

Eighty-eight of the country’s 99 state legislative chambers will hold regularly scheduled elections in 2022. The Republican Party controls both chambers of Ohio’s state legislature. Ohio is one of 23 states with a Republican trifecta.

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What areas of public policy are you personally passionate about?

Brennan:

“My focus has been and will continue to be on supporting public education, the right of workers to organize, bolstering local government funding, fiscal responsibility, building the best safety forces, improving infrastructure, adding amenities, beautification, and attracting businesses to the area.”

Austin:

“The over inflated taxes we our paying on our homes is pushing people to sell and leave their beloved community. The amount of levies and bonds we are forced to pay every election cycle is out of control. Wasted tax dollars on bills full of earmarks is leaving little to actually help us residents.”

