Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersSouthfield, MI
These industries are creating the most jobs in DetroitInstawork Economic ResearchDetroit, MI
Most People have Forgotten about this Abandoned Michigan ZooTravel MavenDetroit, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Fall is the Perfect Time to Visit Michigan's Cider MillsHeather RaulersonRochester, MI
You may never see more Van Gogh originals together again and they’re in Michigan
DETROIT - This won’t be in New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles or even Paris. You can only see one of, if not the largest gatherings of Vincent van Gogh originals in history, in Michigan. The “Van Gogh in America” exhibition at the Detroit Institute of Arts was a...
Did You Know 2 of America’s Best Cities For Coffee Are Located in Michigan
Coffee is essential part of morning routines for a large part of America. Whether we get up early and play barista for ourselves, or know someone who knows our daily order by heart, we all have a deeply personal appreciation and preference when it comes to our daily cup of joe.
Train Derailment in Michigan a Near Miss From Being Toxic
A train derailment Thursday in Warren, Michigan, was a near miss from becoming a deadly toxic tragedy. It was a close call Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 7:30 am when a train derailed in Warren, Michigan. A Canadian National train was hauling 151 cars near 9 Mile Road and Stephens...
3 Michigan Bars Ranked Among ‘Best Brew Pubs in America’
When it comes to craft beer, Michigan knows what's up. Often ranked among the "best beer states" in the U.S., there are three Mitten State breweries getting national recognition in a new poll. Three Michigan Bars Compete in USA Today's 'Best Brew Pub in America' Poll. USA Today and 10Best...
Michigan Kitten Named ‘Thor’ Lives Up To Its Mythical Name
The four month old ginger kitten is being considered a hero after saving a Farmington Hills family from certain death. 'Thor' Likes To Complain A Lot, And That Saved A Family From CO-2 Poisoning. The small, orange kitten began meowing incessantly when a garage door closed, spreading deadly carbon monoxide...
Northern Michigan faces frost, hard freeze — but metro Detroit likely to dodge it
A week into fall, forecasters are predicting a Michigan frost and hard freeze, a warning to gardeners and growers mostly in the central and northern part of the state, with the Upper Peninsula seeing overnight lows as cold as the upper 20s. The good news for metro Detroiters, however, is they are...
1051thebounce.com
Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan city named best place in America for families, Detroit suburb makes top 10
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Wednesday, two cities in southeast Michigan were named to the inaugural 25 best Places to Live for Families, a new list assembled by Fortune Well. The list, which highlights areas in the United States where multigenerational families are most likely to have access...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit couple documents damage after Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers
A Metro Detroit couple staying at their condo in Fort Myers is surveying the damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. After sheltering in place throughout the day Wednesday, the couple was finally able to step outside Thursday. The destruction is overwhelming, yet they still consider themselves among the lucky ones.
Local crews head to Florida to clean up storm damage following Hurricane Ian
As Florida’s west coast begins to survey the damage caused by Hurricane Ian, Michiganders are both on the road and standing by to offer help and resources.
Tv20detroit.com
Here's how Hurricane Ian will impact your grocery shopping in the coming months
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Citrus fruits will be heavily impacted by Hurricane Ian, but the timeline of when you’ll see these items depleting may surprise you. "We try to prepare the best we can but a lot of times we just have to deal with the shortages that we have," said Cory Shear, produce associate, Holiday Market Royal Oak.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Street artist installs larger-than-life portraits of women-identified students on University of Michigan’s campus
ANN ARBOR – New York-based street artist Tatyana Fazlalizadeh has installed several larger-than-life portraits on the facades of campus buildings at the University of Michigan of Black, brown, queer and women-identified students. Brooklyn’s Fazlalizadeh is an artist in residence at the U-M Institute for the Humanities. She created “To...
Look At This Abandoned Detroit Area Nursing Home
It's amazing what was left in this Detroit area nursing home. It's as if they got the all-clear to evacuate the premises and left everything and moved on. The nursing home was closed due to a class action lawsuit, which may explain why almost everything was left as if they were in a hurry to leave.
Is It Legal to Go Dumpster Diving in Michigan? Let’s Find Out.
It's trash day. Everyone knows - it's sort of an unwritten rule - that if you want to get rid of something, you put it on the side of the road just before garbage day, and presto! Like magic, it'll be gone within a matter of hours. An old piano...
Most People have Forgotten about this Abandoned Michigan Zoo
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned zoo—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors. In Michigan, you'll find what was once a popular Midwest destination that now sits decaying in the middle of a charming island just outside of Detroit. Keep reading to learn more.
fox2detroit.com
Oakland County to rebuild 11-mile section of 696 starting next year
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - With the nearly 7-year long project modernizing I-75 coming to a conclusion in a year, the road crews in Oakland County are already pivoting to their next project: I-696. The Michigan Department of Transportation announced on Thursday it's planning a massive overhaul of 11 miles...
Michiganders worry about loved ones in Florida as hurricane hits
The arrival board at Detroit Metro Airport told a story on Wednesday. You could see flights out of Fort Myers, Tampa and Orlando were cancelled as Hurricane Ian hit Florida.
This Michigan House Comes With A Drawbridge?!
The best part is that it is right here in the state of Michigan. With this 60 feet tall castle, you can live your best pretty princess dreams. For $2.5 million, your new castle at 2009 Victoria HI, Rochester, MI 48306 will be the envy of all of your friends.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit couple rides out Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers condo
Throughout the day, Local 4 has been in touch with a couple from Trenton who is riding out the storm in their condo in Fort Myers. Ian is the first time they’ve experienced a hurricane, and they are not entirely sure what they’re in for. David and Patricia...
Two affordable Michigan cities make national ‘hottest housing market’ list
The cheapest markets in the nation are heating up, according to Realtor.com’s Hottest Housing Markets. Two Michigan cities landed in the top 20 for housing markets gaining interest among buyers. Monroe came in at No. 7 and Saginaw snuck in at No. 19.
