Detroit, MI

My Magic GR

Train Derailment in Michigan a Near Miss From Being Toxic

A train derailment Thursday in Warren, Michigan, was a near miss from becoming a deadly toxic tragedy. It was a close call Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 7:30 am when a train derailed in Warren, Michigan. A Canadian National train was hauling 151 cars near 9 Mile Road and Stephens...
WARREN, MI
1051thebounce.com

Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan

Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
WESTLAND, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit couple documents damage after Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers

A Metro Detroit couple staying at their condo in Fort Myers is surveying the damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. After sheltering in place throughout the day Wednesday, the couple was finally able to step outside Thursday. The destruction is overwhelming, yet they still consider themselves among the lucky ones.
FORT MYERS, FL
ClickOnDetroit.com

Street artist installs larger-than-life portraits of women-identified students on University of Michigan’s campus

ANN ARBOR – New York-based street artist Tatyana Fazlalizadeh has installed several larger-than-life portraits on the facades of campus buildings at the University of Michigan of Black, brown, queer and women-identified students. Brooklyn’s Fazlalizadeh is an artist in residence at the U-M Institute for the Humanities. She created “To...
ANN ARBOR, MI
My Magic GR

Look At This Abandoned Detroit Area Nursing Home

It's amazing what was left in this Detroit area nursing home. It's as if they got the all-clear to evacuate the premises and left everything and moved on. The nursing home was closed due to a class action lawsuit, which may explain why almost everything was left as if they were in a hurry to leave.
DETROIT, MI
Travel Maven

Most People have Forgotten about this Abandoned Michigan Zoo

There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned zoo—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors. In Michigan, you'll find what was once a popular Midwest destination that now sits decaying in the middle of a charming island just outside of Detroit. Keep reading to learn more.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Oakland County to rebuild 11-mile section of 696 starting next year

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - With the nearly 7-year long project modernizing I-75 coming to a conclusion in a year, the road crews in Oakland County are already pivoting to their next project: I-696. The Michigan Department of Transportation announced on Thursday it's planning a massive overhaul of 11 miles...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
1240 WJIM

This Michigan House Comes With A Drawbridge?!

The best part is that it is right here in the state of Michigan. With this 60 feet tall castle, you can live your best pretty princess dreams. For $2.5 million, your new castle at 2009 Victoria HI, Rochester, MI 48306 will be the envy of all of your friends.
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

My Magic GR plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

