Miami Beach, FL

WSVN-TV

6 hospitalized after ocean surge at South Pointe Park

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A massive wave whipped across a sidewalk near South Pointe Park in Miami Beach, injuring six people and sending them to the hospital. Rough surf combined with king tides resulted in the massive wave that injured people at South Pointe Park, at around 10:45 a.m., Friday.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Report Details Powerful Tornados That Touched Down in South Florida From Ian

South Florida saw its fair share of severe weather this past week with a rash of tornado warnings Tuesday night from Hurricane Ian. The warnings came as Ian was less than 200 miles south of Fort Myers and making its final approach, putting Miami-Dade and Broward firmly in what's called the right-front quadrant of the storm, an area notorious for tornado touchdowns.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade search and rescue teams met with unimaginable destruction in Fort Myers

MIAMI - Members of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Florida Task Force 1 were met with unimaginable damage on the streets and neighborhoods of Fort Myers. Crews walked through shattered pieces of homes that once held memories and laughter that are now tragically unlivable. A 96-person team of paramedics, structural engineers, canine handlers, hazmat technicians, and search and rescue personnel is working hand in hand with the Florida National Guard on the ground and from the air, searching and rescuing those left stranded from the storm. Chief Fire Officer Richard Rosell said the engine strike team has also been deployed. "We have 2 fire engines from Miami-Dade, and one each from the city of Miami, Coral Gables, and Miami Beach. We are assisting in the effort to help people on the west coast and a strike team is basically a support team in the same unit." The rescue personnel will work 14-day shifts and be there as long as needed.
FORT MYERS, FL
CBS News

National Weather Service completes surveys of tornadoes that moved through Broward

MIAMI - The national weather service completed its surveys Thursday of the two tornadoes that moved through Broward County earlier this week. The first tornado touched down at North Perry Airport Tuesday night just before 7:20 PM. After damaging 20 general aviation aircraft and causing minor damage to a few structures it tracked northwest over Pines Blvd. and University Drive.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RadarOnline

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez FLED Hurricane Ian To Attend Two Big Money Fundraisers In NYC

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez fled Hurricane Ian to attend two big money fundraisers in New York City, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking move was made earlier this week just as Florida was preparing for Hurricane Ian to hit its shores.According to The Post, Mayor Suarez was still in NYC on Wednesday afternoon when the deadly hurricane first made landfall and began its path of deadly destruction across the Sunshine State.Even more shocking are reports that Suarez apparently fired off a series of tweets ordering his own residents to “stay informed & stay safe” at the same time he was attending the...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Power outages throughout South Florida due to Hurricane Ian

(WSVN) - Hurricane Ian is causing some power problems in South Florida. Strong winds downed power lines, mostly from Tuesday night’s storms. In Miami-Dade, 11,390 people still do not have power, Wednesday. In Broward, 6,740 people still don’t have power. In Monroe, 579 people remain without power. In...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Broward County mayor speaks on Hurricane Ian impacts

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County officials made an announcement as Hurricane Ian made landfall. Mayor Michael Udine announced many important closures, clean-ups and changes in the South Florida county, as severe storms affected the area, Wednesday. Parts of Florida have already felt the effects of the tropical weather...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
islandernews.com

Miami now under Rip Current advisory

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Miami has issued a Rip Current Statement for coastal Miami-Dade County, including Key Biscayne. High rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore. The advisory went into effect at 7 a.m. Thursday, September 29, lasting until 8 p.m. Thursday. Swimmers are...
MIAMI, FL

