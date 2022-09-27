All candidates for Platte County Commission Presiding Commissioner complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Platte County Commission Presiding Commissioner — John DeFoor (D) and Scott Fricker (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

The Kansas City Beacon’s Josh Merchant wrote, “the Platte County Commission serves as the central governing body for the county. […] The three members of the commission include the presiding commissioner, as well as representatives from two districts.”

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What are the main points you want voters to remember about your goals for your time in office?

DeFoor:

“I am a strong supporter of small businesses and believe that the success of small business is important to our community and the people that depend on them.”

“I believe that government transparency is important as we are seeing a lot of backdoor deals and things being done out of sight of the citizens that the official were elected to serve. To properly serve our citizens we need to involve and inform them of the solutions to the issues that effect them their tax dollars and their daily lives.”

Fricker:

“Platte County is the fastest growing county in Missouri, so we need a Presiding Commissioner with a track record of success in the private sector and a demonstrated commitment to public service.”

“Throughout this campaign and during my four-year term as Presiding Commissioner, I’ll focus on the three conservative principles of Public Safety, Economic Prosperity, and Fiscal Responsibility.”

“Vote for me in November, and then let’s work together to make sure Platte County is a great place to live, work, and raise a family for years to come.”

