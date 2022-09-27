ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platte County, MO

All candidates for Platte County Commission Presiding Commissioner complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

By Ballotpedia staff
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 3 days ago

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Platte County Commission Presiding Commissioner — John DeFoor (D) and Scott Fricker (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

The Kansas City Beacon’s Josh Merchant wrote, “the Platte County Commission serves as the central governing body for the county. […] The three members of the commission include the presiding commissioner, as well as representatives from two districts.”

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What are the main points you want voters to remember about your goals for your time in office?

DeFoor:

  • “I am a strong supporter of small businesses and believe that the success of small business is important to our community and the people that depend on them.”
  • “I believe that government transparency is important as we are seeing a lot of backdoor deals and things being done out of sight of the citizens that the official were elected to serve. To properly serve our citizens we need to involve and inform them of the solutions to the issues that effect them their tax dollars and their daily lives.”
  • “I believe that government transparency is important to properly serve our citizens we need to involve and inform them of the solutions to the issues that effect them their tax dollars and their daily lives.”

Fricker:

  • “Platte County is the fastest growing county in Missouri, so we need a Presiding Commissioner with a track record of success in the private sector and a demonstrated commitment to public service.”
  • “Throughout this campaign and during my four-year term as Presiding Commissioner, I’ll focus on the three conservative principles of Public Safety, Economic Prosperity, and Fiscal Responsibility.”
  • “Vote for me in November, and then let’s work together to make sure Platte County is a great place to live, work, and raise a family for years to come.”

Click on candidates’ profile pages below to read their full responses to this and other questions.

We ask all federal, state, and local candidates with profiles on Ballotpedia to complete a survey and share what motivates them on political and personal levels. Ask the candidates in your area to fill out the survey.

Comments / 0

Related
mycouriertribune.com

Clay County voters to decide fate of property surtax cut

CLAY COUNTY — Commissioners in Clay County voted this summer to add a question to the full ballot being put before voters in the fall general election. Under the proposal, known as Proposition A on the ballot, Clay County citizens will decide whether to reduce the commercial property surtax from $1.59 for every $100 of assessed valuation to $1.44 for every $100 of assessed valuation. If voters approve, the reduced surtax rate on commercial property would take effect July 1, 2023.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
kcur.org

Johnson County’s health director is stepping down. He’s the latest departure in a national wave

After two and a half years as director of the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment, Sanmi Areola is leaving the post in November for a job outside the county. Areola was not available for comment. But Barbara Mitchell, a spokeswoman for the department, said a search for his replacement will begin soon. The search will be led by the county manager’s office.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
plattecountylandmark.com

Policy committee would usurp R-3 board

This is to make you aware that the Platte County R-3 superintendent is proposing a new policy committee that will usurp the authority of our elected school board. Here’s how it would work and why we should oppose this. The policy committee would consist of 12 voting members and...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Platte County, MO
Platte County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Elections
The Kansas City Beacon

Subsidized development in Waldo has 296 new apartments but no affordable housing

Residents of Kansas City’s Waldo neighborhood may soon see changes along a popular commercial strip, where the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority has approved tax incentives for an apartment development at 74th Street and Broadway. The six-story project, called Waldo74Broadway, is expected to contain 296 apartment units as well as a new location for The […] The post Subsidized development in Waldo has 296 new apartments but no affordable housing appeared first on The Beacon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Election Local#The Kansas City Beacon
PLANetizen

Kansas City Adopts Vision Zero

Last month, Kansas City adopted a Vision Zero plan that pedestrian advocates hope will be a step toward making the city safer and more walkable. According to an article by Mili Mansaray for KCUR, “Residents complain about missing and poorly marked crosswalks and crumbling sidewalks.” The city’s walkability score, as defined by Walkscore.com, sits at 35 out of 100.
KANSAS CITY, MO
showmeprogress.com

Trudy Busch Valentine (D): campaign ad

What happens here should never dictate what happens here. As a nurse I respect people’s freedom to make their own health care decisions. Eric Schmitt believes otherwise. His mandate made Missouri the first state to ban abortion, no exceptions for rape or incest. Government mandating Women’s Health Care decisions is Un-American.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
mycouriertribune.com

Liberty purchases land for fire station expansion

LIBERTY — As Liberty’s Fire Department continues to add staff and expand the reach of existing equipment, the Liberty City Council on Monday, Sept. 26, approved the purchase of land from Hallmark for Fire Station No. 3. The $20,000 purchase will allow the city to expand the living quarters at the station, said Chief John Mills.
LIBERTY, MO
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Kansas City Woman

A Kansas City resident was arrested Tuesday at about 10:55 am in Linn County. State Troopers arrested 37-year-old Jennifer A Ivey for alleged DWI with drugs, speeding, and no seatbelt. Ivey was processed and released.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KC Crime Stoppers: Mark Fluty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Mark Fluty, 67, is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, sex offender registration violation warrant. Fluty is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender, and his last known address was near Gladstone Boulevard and Scarritt Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. He is described as being a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The historical Kansas City Club building completed in 1922 is now Hotel Kansas City

Kansas City Club Building nka Hotel Kansas City, Kansas City, MO 64105.Clubwiki, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. What used to be called the Kansas City Club Building was constructed in 1920. It stands 15-stories tall and is located at 1228 Baltimore Avenue in downtown Kansas City, Missouri in the Library District. In 2002, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The interior is artistic and beautiful. The above-pictured building was the club's meeting place from 1922 to 2001.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
514K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy