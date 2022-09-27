Read full article on original website
Brandi Griffin
3d ago
RIP 😥 he was just a child! I hope they find whoever did this. Condolences to the family 💕
Reply
6
Related
WDAM-TV
Missing Person: Police seek help finding Hattiesburg woman
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg woman is missing after leaving a local medical facility. The Hattiesburg Police Department said that 18-year-old Darby Locke was last seen leaving the Pine Grove Women’s Center on Veteran’s Memorial Drive around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 21. Locke is about 5 ft....
WDAM-TV
JCSD: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after shooting into girlfriend’s home
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man has been considered “armed and dangerous” as he is being sought out by law enforcement for shooting into his girlfriend’s home in Jones County Friday. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 42-year-old Myrick Jones shot into his girlfriend’s house...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg man arrested on numerous charges
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 22-year-old Hattiesburg man was taken into custody Thursday and charged with five crimes, including three counts of commercial burglary. Troy Johnson was taken into custody on Sept. 29 in the 100 block of North 32nd Avenue on an active arrest warrant for commercial burglary. In...
WDAM-TV
HPD seeking help in locating shoplifting suspect
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual in an on-going felony shoplifting investigation. HPD says the individual stole multiple iPhones on Sept. 18 from the Walmart off U.S. 49 in Hattiesburg. Anyone with any information is asked to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDAM-TV
Amtrack platform upgraded in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Laurel witnessed a little history being made Friday. A new and improved Amtrack platform was unveiled Friday before city officials and federal dignitaries. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
WDAM-TV
Man pleads guilty in Jones Co. court on fondling charge
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man is set for deportation after pleading guilty to fondling a child in Jones County. According to court documents, Diego Morales Ruiz changed his pea from “not guilty” to “guilty” for the charge of fondling in the Second Judicial District of Jones County in Laurel on Sept. 22. This follows a mistrial in August.
WLOX
One arrested as part of Gulfport homicide investigation
It will be another beautiful fall day in South Mississippi. Highs will struggle to get out of the 70s. It will also stay breezy with north winds at about 10 to 20 mph. A Fire Weather Warning continues due to lack of recent rainfall, very low humidity, and breezy conditions. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. We are expecting a gradual increase in temperatures and humidity over the next seven days. But the morning will still be cool to pleasant with sunny and warm afternoons.
Picayune Item
MHP worked fatal collision in Harrison County
On Thursday, September 29, 2022, at approximately 3:20 AM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 49 in Harrison County. A 2016 Dodge Ram pickup driven by John Himes Sr., 72, of Saucier, MS, was traveling north on Highway 49. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned. John Himes Sr. received fatal injuries from the crash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDAM-TV
Methamphetamine in the Pine Belt, the evolution of an ongoing problem
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Meth in Mississippi is a problem that has not gone away, but how users get the drug has changed. Early in the morning of Sept. 28, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested two people for 103 grams of methamphetamine at a Laurel hotel. JCSD...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept. dances away the morning blues with students
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - School drop-offs are a bit different at Jones County elementary schools. As parents drop off their children, they’re greeted with smiles and a bit of dancing by teachers and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. “It’s just a good vibe to start your day,...
WLOX
Saucier man identified as motorcyclist killed in crash with log truck
LYMAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County coroner Brian Switzer has identified the victim of a fatal accident in Lyman on Thursday. A motorcycle driven by Saucier resident Justin Hicks, 43, was heading northbound on Shaw Road around 12:15 p.m. when it collided with with a log truck turning onto Morgan Lane.
Fiery Crash on I-59 in Louisiana Claims the Life of a Mississippi Man, Two Other Seriously Injured
Fiery Crash on I-59 in Louisiana Claims the Life of a Mississippi Man, Two Other Seriously Injured. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on September 29, 2022, that on September 28th, soon after 9:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 59 near the West Pearl River Bridge in St. Tammany Parish. Errol Childs of Picayune, Mississippi, was killed in the crash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
an17.com
Search warrant yields two arrests in Washington Parish
On September 28, Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives obtained a warrant from a 22nd Judicial District Judge authorizing them to search a residence located on Military Road. Upon entering the residence, the detectives encountered two individuals, each of whom was arrested. Dustin King, 45, a resident of Highway 43...
WLOX
Saucier man dies in early-morning Hwy 49 crash
SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - One man is dead after a crash on Highway 49 early Thursday morning. Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the scene just after 3 a.m. John Himes, 72, was driving north on the highway, just south of Pine Tree Road, when he entered the median and hit a large concrete drain, according to Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer.
wxxv25.com
Update: Victim in Wednesday night stabbing was suspect’s mother
Gulfport Police have charged 28-year-old Durel Louis Williams on one count of first degree murder after finding a woman dead. Coroner Brian Switzer said the victim was 68-year-old Myra Williams. She is the suspect’s mother. Switzer said family members told him that Durel Williams has a history of mental...
WDAM-TV
William Carey comes under ransomware attack
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University administrators got a glimpse of a scenario they usually only see in their nightmares. The school’s Hattiesburg campus fell under ransomware attack Friday. The attack crippled communications, with the university’s website, social media and email down and unaccessible. Students were unable to...
Person found dead on I-59 in Forrest County
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who was found dead on Interstate 59 in Forrest County. Investigators with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) said the person was found near the 73 mile marker on the interstate. They said the person is a Black male […]
WDAM-TV
Gulfport man arrested in fatal stabbing of mother, authorities say
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Police have arrested a Gulfport man after the alleged fatal stabbing of his mother Wednesday night. Durel Louis Williams, 28, was arrested on a charge of first degree murder. The coroner tells us his mother, 68-year-old Myra Williams, died at her own home on 32nd Avenue from stab wounds.
WDAM-TV
JCSD seizes 103 grams of meth, makes 2 arrests
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department made two arrests on drug charges Wednesday at a Laurel hotel. JCSD narcotics agents arrested 32-year-old Andrew Elledge, of Lumberton, and 22-year-old Denise McAndrews, of Sandersville. Both are charged with trafficking a controlled substance. A total of 103 grams...
Weekend guide: Here’s the events in Mississippi Sept. 30-Oct. 2
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 30 through October 2) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Tucka, Willie Clayton & Ms. Jody – Friday – Jackson There’s still time to purchase tickets for this […]
Comments / 2