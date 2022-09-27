Read full article on original website
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
Trump Disregards Hurricane Ian Risks, Refuses To Reschedule Florida Deposition In Video-Phone Fraud Case
Donald Trump refused to delay deposition in a class-action fraud lawsuit related to video phones even as opposing lawyers sought a deferral due to a category 4 hurricane that hit Florida’s west coast on Wednesday. What Happened: While Trump’s lawyers opposed delaying the deposition, the lawyers for the investors...
Trump news – live: Trump pleads for political donations from Mar-A-Lago as Florida in ruins
A court filing by Donald Trump’s legal team has revealed that the former president hoarded some 200,000 pages of federal documents upon leaving office, spread between the 11,000 documents already mentioned following the search of Mar-a-Lago.In the filing, which contains Mr Trump’s objections to an accelerated review schedule laid out by special master US District Judge Raymond Dearie, his lawyers argue that an early October deadline for scanning and reviewing the documents is unrealistic because they cannot be processed quickly enough.The former president’s team also claims that Judge Dearie is overstepping his authority by asking them to confirm the...
Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea
Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
Northern California county warns of 'very aggressive' people impersonating elections officials
"People who contacted us said, 'My house is the only one on the street they went to.'"
First openly trans US Army officer Jamie Lee Henry & wife Anna Gabrielian charged with scheme to give info to Russia
A MARRIED couple has been charged in connection with a scheme to give confidential medical information about members of the US military to the Russian government. US Army Major Jamie Lee Henry, 39, and her wife, Johns Hopkins Hospital anesthesiologist, Anna Gabrielian, 36, are accused of helping Russia during the ongoing war against Ukraine.
Florida, Carolinas count the cost of one of the worst U.S. hurricanes
FORT MYERS, Fla./CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct 1 (Reuters) - Florida, North and South Carolina were on Saturday trying to recover from the destruction wrought by Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms to hit the U.S. mainland that left tens of billions in cost and an unknown death toll in its wake.
AP Week in Pictures: Global | Sept. 23-30, 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. From Hurricane Ian barreling through the Caribbean and slamming into the coast of Florida, to the continuing tragedy of the war in Ukraine, to a devastating drought in Somalia, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
California: Docs may be disciplined for spreading COVID lies
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Doctors who spread coronavirus lies could be disciplined for unprofessional conduct in California under a law signed Friday by Gov. Gavin Newsom. The bill, AB2098, introduced by Democratic Assembly Member Evan Low, declares that a physician or surgeon commits professional misconduct if they disseminate “misinformation or disinformation" about the nature and risks of COVID-19, its prevention and treatment and the development, safety and effectiveness of vaccines.
DOJ Seeks Expedited Appeal In Trump's Mar-A-Lago Documents Battle
Department of Justice officials argued in a motion filed Friday that the appointment of the special master is still hindering its investigation.
