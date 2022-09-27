ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Comments / 1

Related
WMUR.com

Gilford man killed in crash in Laconia

LACONIA, N.H. — Laconia police said speed was likely a factor in a deadly crash that happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Endicott Street East. Police said Steven Marchard, 34, of Gilford failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the double yellow line and collided with an oncoming car. When officers arrived at the scene, they said bystanders were giving Marchand CPR. He was taken to Concord Hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police believe he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
LACONIA, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, NH
Manchester, NH
Crime & Safety
WMUR.com

Truck driver arrested after roof breaks off in Lebanon, striking vehicle, police say

CANAAN, N.H. — A box truck driver is accused of driving from New York to New Hampshire in a box truck that was losing its roof. According to New Hampshire State Police, Cedric King, 40, of Houston, Texas, hit a bridge in New York on Monday, causing damage to the truck's roof, but he kept driving until the roof completely came off on Interstate 89 in Lebanon on Tuesday.
LEBANON, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assaults#911#Violent Crime
WMUR.com

1 seriously hurt in crash in Weare

WEARE, N.H. — A multi-vehicle crash left at least one driver seriously hurt in Weare. Police responded to a crash on South Stark Highway by Martin Road on Thursday afternoon. Investigators said they believe a car going southbound crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and caused the crash.
WEARE, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire native rides out Hurricane Ian in hospital lockdown

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many New Hampshire natives experienced Hurricane Ian firsthand, including a woman from Stratham who now calls Sarasota, Florida, home. Maillelain Sveen works at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. She said her oncology floor is in a new section of the hospital that has hurricane-proof windows. During the hurricane,...
STRATHAM, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMUR.com

Community comes together to send off longtime Londonderry resident

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — One of Londonderry’s most esteemed and cherished citizens of all time, Reed Paige Clark III, got a special sendoff from the community Thursday. The Londonderry Police Department said Clark's family has lived in the area for decades and even helped establish the town. Now, Clark...
LONDONDERRY, NH
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: A new view on Driver's Ed

Wednesday, October 5th — Tonight, young drivers in NH get a different perspective. From simulated drunk driving to a view from a semi, it's all in an effort to keep drivers safe. Plus, some folks in Chester shed their inhibitions and some of their clothes to pose for a...
CHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: The Manchester Mural Festival

Tuesday, October 4th — Tonight, some downtown Manchester buildings are a lot more vibrant than they used to be. The colorful canvases were part of the first-ever mural festival in The Queen City. The public art event brought together community members and artists to tell their stories, through work we all get to enjoy now.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Fire leaves Nashua building a total loss

NASHUA, N.H. — The Nashua Fire Department said a fire at 495 Amherst Street left the building a total loss. The chief said the two-alarm fire started around 7:30 p.m. Friday at a strip mall, and crews saw heavy fire when they arrived. The department said no one was...
NASHUA, NH
WMUR.com

Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Hudson crash, police say

HUDSON, N.H. — A motorcyclist is in the hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Hudson. The crash happened just before 6 p.m. Tuesday on Derry Road. Police said the motorcycle was heading north when it crashed into a car that was trying to make a left turn.
HUDSON, NH
WMUR.com

1 dead after fire breaks out at Hooksett mobile home, officials say

HOOKSETT, N.H. — A person is dead after crews responded to reports of smoke at a mobile home in Hooksett late Tuesday night. Firefighters responded at 11:37 p.m. and encountered smoke coming from a mobile home on Skyline Avenue, officials said. According to a news release from New Hampshire...
HOOKSETT, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire teachers, staff skydive with Army Golden Knights

LAWRENCE, Mass. — A group of teachers and staff from New Hampshire schools took a break from the classroom Wednesday and went skydiving. The educators and the education commissioner met up with the Army's Golden Knights parachute team in Lawrence, Massachusetts, for the big jump. It's part of an...
LAWRENCE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy