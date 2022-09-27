Read full article on original website
Attorneys for Adam Montgomery seek to suppress statements he made to police
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Lawyers for the father of Harmony Montgomery are asking a court to suppress statements he made to officers soon after police learned of the girl's disappearance. Harmony has not been found and is now presumed dead. Her father, Adam Montgomery, has not been charged in connection...
Gilford man killed in crash in Laconia
LACONIA, N.H. — Laconia police said speed was likely a factor in a deadly crash that happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Endicott Street East. Police said Steven Marchard, 34, of Gilford failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the double yellow line and collided with an oncoming car. When officers arrived at the scene, they said bystanders were giving Marchand CPR. He was taken to Concord Hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police believe he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Derry police: Nails deliberately spread across driveway at police station
DERRY, N.H. — Police in Derry are looking for the person who scattered nails across the driveway of their department. Officers said the same thing happened in June, so they believe it was done deliberately. “Once again, the nails were strewn across the driveway in such a way that...
Woman indicted on second-degree murder charge in Manchester man’s stabbing death
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A 34-year-old woman is being held without bail after being indicted on second-degree murder charges for allegedly killing a Manchester man. Officials said Stephanie Beard stabbed and killed John Glennon, 71, in a Manchester apartment last spring. She was arrested in Boston the next day. Beard...
Truck driver arrested after roof breaks off in Lebanon, striking vehicle, police say
CANAAN, N.H. — A box truck driver is accused of driving from New York to New Hampshire in a box truck that was losing its roof. According to New Hampshire State Police, Cedric King, 40, of Houston, Texas, hit a bridge in New York on Monday, causing damage to the truck's roof, but he kept driving until the roof completely came off on Interstate 89 in Lebanon on Tuesday.
New Hampshire man sentenced after pleading guilty to shooting man in leg
CLAREMONT, N.H. — A 35-year-old will spend the next five to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to shooting a man in the leg. According to the Sullivan County attorney's office, Nathan Pillsbury shot the victim near Main Street and Union Street in Claremont earlier this year. The...
New Hampshire man sentenced after pleading guilty to negligent homicide for using cellphone before striking bicyclist
NEWPORT, N.H. — A Newport man will spend at least three years in prison after pleading guilty to negligent homicide. According to the Sullivan County attorney's office, Albon Chapman was driving a pickup truck on Jan. 3 when he hit Daniel Thurston, who was riding his bike in the breakdown lane on John Stark Highway.
UNH crime statistics show drop in reports of hate crimes, rise in reports of rape
DURHAM, N.H. — Crime statistics released by the University of New Hampshire show that reports of some crimes have dropped in the past three years, while reports of sexual assault are up. Any college or university that receives federal funds — which is all but four nationwide — is...
1 seriously hurt in crash in Weare
WEARE, N.H. — A multi-vehicle crash left at least one driver seriously hurt in Weare. Police responded to a crash on South Stark Highway by Martin Road on Thursday afternoon. Investigators said they believe a car going southbound crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and caused the crash.
Candidates for New Hampshire governor agree that changes are needed to bail reform law
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The major party candidates for governor of New Hampshire are at odds on almost every issue, but there's one on which they agree: rolling back aspects of the state's 2018 bail reform law. A recent killing in Manchester is prompting renewed calls for change. At the...
New Hampshire native rides out Hurricane Ian in hospital lockdown
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many New Hampshire natives experienced Hurricane Ian firsthand, including a woman from Stratham who now calls Sarasota, Florida, home. Maillelain Sveen works at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. She said her oncology floor is in a new section of the hospital that has hurricane-proof windows. During the hurricane,...
Police pursuit through multiple New Hampshire communities ends in arrest, police say
BELMONT, N.H. — A Concord man is facing several charges after allegedly leading state police on a chase. Troopers said the pursuit of Tyler Hoyt began in Belmont on Monday night on Route 106 and ended in Concord after spike strips were deployed. Officials said they are also investigating...
Man killed in Hillsborough fire 32 years ago; homicide remains unsolved
HILLSBORO, N.H. — Authorities are trying to solve the 1990 homicide of a man in Hillsborough. Officials said John Sterling, 72, died in a fire that was set at his home on School Street. Firefighters arrived at the home around 1 a.m. and found Sterling's body after extinguishing the...
Community comes together to send off longtime Londonderry resident
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — One of Londonderry’s most esteemed and cherished citizens of all time, Reed Paige Clark III, got a special sendoff from the community Thursday. The Londonderry Police Department said Clark's family has lived in the area for decades and even helped establish the town. Now, Clark...
NH Chronicle: A new view on Driver's Ed
Wednesday, October 5th — Tonight, young drivers in NH get a different perspective. From simulated drunk driving to a view from a semi, it's all in an effort to keep drivers safe. Plus, some folks in Chester shed their inhibitions and some of their clothes to pose for a...
NH Chronicle: The Manchester Mural Festival
Tuesday, October 4th — Tonight, some downtown Manchester buildings are a lot more vibrant than they used to be. The colorful canvases were part of the first-ever mural festival in The Queen City. The public art event brought together community members and artists to tell their stories, through work we all get to enjoy now.
Fire leaves Nashua building a total loss
NASHUA, N.H. — The Nashua Fire Department said a fire at 495 Amherst Street left the building a total loss. The chief said the two-alarm fire started around 7:30 p.m. Friday at a strip mall, and crews saw heavy fire when they arrived. The department said no one was...
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Hudson crash, police say
HUDSON, N.H. — A motorcyclist is in the hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Hudson. The crash happened just before 6 p.m. Tuesday on Derry Road. Police said the motorcycle was heading north when it crashed into a car that was trying to make a left turn.
1 dead after fire breaks out at Hooksett mobile home, officials say
HOOKSETT, N.H. — A person is dead after crews responded to reports of smoke at a mobile home in Hooksett late Tuesday night. Firefighters responded at 11:37 p.m. and encountered smoke coming from a mobile home on Skyline Avenue, officials said. According to a news release from New Hampshire...
New Hampshire teachers, staff skydive with Army Golden Knights
LAWRENCE, Mass. — A group of teachers and staff from New Hampshire schools took a break from the classroom Wednesday and went skydiving. The educators and the education commissioner met up with the Army's Golden Knights parachute team in Lawrence, Massachusetts, for the big jump. It's part of an...
