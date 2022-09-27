ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, IA

Things to do in SE Iowa this weekend: Last Farmers Market of the season, Oktoberfest, more

By The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
 3 days ago

Thursday , Sept. 29

Bingo at Moose Lodge #579, 2529 Mount Pleasant St. Doors open at 4 p.m., Early Bird 6:20 p.m., regular games 7 p.m. Yolanda’s food available with carry out.

Jefferson Street Farmers Market is from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in downtown Burlington. Find the best and freshest produce, plants and baked goods, plus local honey, jams, natural soaps and candles, artwork, textiles, handcrafted items, doggie treats, food trucks, live entertainment and so much more at the Jefferson Street Farmers Market.

Friday , Sept. 30

Bridge City performs from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Moose Lodge #579, 2529 Mount Pleasant St. Ham and bean soup, corn bread.

'Mamma Mia' is at 7:30 p.m. at Players Workshop Theater, 7 PM Thurs-Sat; 2 PM SunPlayers Workshop kicks off its 90th season with Broadway hit "Mama Mia." Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students through high school and are available online or at the theater box office 90 minutes prior to showtimes.playersworkshoptheater.com

Civic Music: Invoke at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Auditorium. Encompassing traditions from across America — including bluegrass, Appalachian folk music, jazz and minimalism — this multi-instrumental quartet definitely "Invokes" the description “not classical … but not not classical." Tickets available at Memorial Auditorium box office or by calling (319) 752-0336.

Saturday , Oct. 1

Donation Connection garage sale will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Moose Lodge #579, 2529 Mount Pleasant St.

Spoon River Valley Scenic Drive Fall Festival from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Fulton County, Illinois. Since 1968, the Spoon River Valley Scenic Drive has drawn vendors and visitors from across the Midwest and has become so popular, it now takes place over two entire weekends in October. With crafts, antiques, history, quilt shows, demonstrations, entertainers, plenty of homemade food, apple cider and other harvest specialties and so much more, plan for a weekend-long adventure to fully enjoy this extraordinary fall festival.

Oktoberfest is from 4 to 10 p.m. at Community Field. Live German music, homemade German foods and plenty of Oktoberfest brews. Support the Burlington Noon Lions Club and celebrate German heritage – bonus points for traditional dress. Tickets are $8 in advance and available from any Lions Club member; $10 at the door. All proceeds support the Burlington Noon Lions and go toward vision and hearing wellness, scholarships and other club projects.

Farm to Table Dinner at 4:30 p.m. at Homestead 1839. Fresh and delicious meals straight from the farm. Proceeds from this event support the education and outreach efforts at Homestead 1839. Tickets are $40 each and available by calling (319) 850-1423.

'Miracle Valley' and 'The Room' at 7 p.m. Capitol Theater. The double-feature will introduce new horror film, "Miracle Valley," with the cult classic "The Room." It’s the ultimate cult movie night. Tickets are $10 and available online or at the theater box office.

Special Olympics Fundraising Event at 10 a.m. at the Paddlewheel Lounge. Have a blast raising money so kids can attend the Special Olympics. Poker Run sing-up at 10 a.m., kickstands up at noon; Little Tribe Woodfire on Wheels serving at 4 p.m.; Pie-In-The-Face at 5 p.m.; live auction begins at 6 p.m.

Yoga in the Park from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at North Hill Park. Donation-based yoga in the great outdoors for all levels, from Mending Tree. This class will move to Yoga for You at 217 Jefferson St. in case of inclement weather. Bring your mat or large towel or blanket, water and sunglasses.

Solar Energy open house will be from 1 to 4 p.m. at the home of Steven and Mary Hoyer, 202 W. Oak St., Salem. The event is part of the American Solar Energy Society's annual Solar Tour. The Hoyers' home design is a traditional aging-in-place home but emphasizes energy efficiency.  In addition to solar panels, it incorporates a heat pump for heating and cooling, and other features. For more information, directions, or to RSVP, contact hoyer.netzero@gmail.com .

Sunday , Oct. 2

Donation Connection garage sale will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Moose Lodge #579, 2529 Mount Pleasant St.

Spoon River Valley Scenic Drive Fall Festival from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Fulton County, Illinois. Open house at Shug’s Tiny Town , 820 Ave. G, No. 1, in Ft. Madison begins at 9 a.m.If you’ve been wondering what Shug’s Tiny Town is all about, here’s your chance to find out! Open house with refreshments, sales and toy demos and activities for the kids. Get a head start on your Christmas list, too.

That’s Yesterday’s News at 10 a.m. at the Burlington Public Library. Local historian Terry Abrisz offers a tour into Burlington’s past guided by newspaper headlines and advertisements of yesteryear. Light refreshments provided. This event is free and open to the public.

Neighborhood Block Party at noon at First Congregational Church.Join this free family event to meet new friends, share good food and enjoy a fun afternoon of games and fellowship.

Ultimate Frisbee at 2 p.m. at Burlington Area YMCA. Families and individuals age 8 and up are welcome to join the fun learning this fun, fast-paced sport that almost anyone can play. No equipment needed and no registration is required – just show up and be ready to play. Every other Sunday beginning this week. Stop at the Y or visit their website to complete a waiver prior to playing.

Solar Energy open house will be from 1 to 4 p.m. at the home of Steven and Mary Hoyer, 202 W. Oak St., Salem. The event is part of the American Solar Energy Society's annual Solar Tour. The Hoyers' home design is a traditional aging-in-place home but emphasizes energy efficiency.  In addition to solar panels, it incorporates a heat pump for heating and cooling, and other features. For more information, directions, or to RSVP, contact hoyer.netzero@gmail.com .

