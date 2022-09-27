Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
No difference between spinal versus general anesthesia in patients having hip fracture surgery, finds study
There are no differences in the safety or effectiveness of the two most common types of anesthetic (spinal versus general anesthesia) in patients undergoing hip fracture surgery, according to the findings of a new study led by the University of Bristol in collaboration with University of Warwick researchers. The findings, published in the British Journal of Anesthesia, analyzed previously published data on nearly 4,000 hip fracture patients.
MedicalXpress
High blood pressure speeds up mental decline, but does not fully explain dementia disparities
People with high blood pressure levels face a faster erosion of their ability to think, make decisions and remember information than those with normal blood pressure levels, a new study finds. The researchers traced high blood pressure's association with declining brain function over years, in data from six large studies...
MedicalXpress
Study shows how certain cancers neutralize T cells to subvert the immune system and help tumors grow
When cancer arises in the body, it starts with tumor cells that rapidly grow and divide and eventually spread. But what enables these nascent tumor cells to dodge the body's immune system, which is built to identify and fend off an attack from such defective cells? The answer to this question, which long mystified scientists, may be the key to unlocking more effective cancer treatments—therapies that disable tumors' subversive maneuvers and allow the immune system to do its job.
MedicalXpress
Researchers create new method to more accurately measure cancer lesions response to treatment
Researchers from the University of Colorado Cancer Center on the Anschutz Medical Campus have created a new way of measuring cancer lesions response to treatment that could better inform the development of new cancer drugs. Measurement of cancer lesions and their changes with therapy are conducted using a validated, ubiquitous...
MedicalXpress
Positive effects of omega-3 on immune system in cases of severe COVID
Intravenous treatment with omega-3 fatty acids in elderly hospitalized patients in intensive care due to COVID-19 seems to have positive effects on the ability of the immune system to cope with the virus, according to a study from Karolinska Institutet. In the future, the study, published in the journal Clinical and Translational Medicine, could lead to a complementary, cost-effective treatment for COVID-19.
MedicalXpress
CAR T-cell therapy proves effective in first trial in patients with resistant multiple myeloma
A therapy made of immune system T cells engineered to target a somewhat enigmatic cell protein called GPRC5D antigen produced impressive results in its first clinical trial in patients with multiple myeloma, researchers at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center report in a new study published today by the New England Journal of Medicine.
MedicalXpress
Study reveals how COVID damages the heart
University of Queensland researchers have discovered how COVID-19 damages the heart, opening the door to future treatments. This initial study—featuring a small cohort—found COVID-19 damaged the DNA in cardiac tissue, which wasn't detected in influenza samples. UQ Diamantina Institute researcher Dr. Arutha Kulasinghe said the team found while...
MedicalXpress
Kidney disease measures are associated with structural brain damage across different domains of etiology
Cross-sectional analysis shows association of reduced kidney function and increased urine albumin excretion with brain volume reduction in regions typically affected by Alzheimer's disease and other dementia etiologies. Cognitive decline is a major public health issue and common in patients with kidney disease. To better understand this condition, researchers measured...
MedicalXpress
Study finds folic acid treatment is associated with decreased risk of suicide attempts
Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the US, with more than 45,000 people dying by suicide in 2020. Experts recommend many strategies and treatments to decrease the risk of suicide, including psychotherapy, peer support, economic support, and medications like antidepressants. Few if any would be likely to put folic acid supplements on that list, but a recent study done at the University of Chicago may change that.
MedicalXpress
Rapid delivery: Injected protein flips a switch in the brain, disappears
Many diseases have at their origin a protein that does not function properly. Now, a multidisciplinary research team with Texas A&M AgriLife and Texas A&M University has found a way to deliver a protein quickly, effectively and briefly to the brain, with therapeutic and scientific implications. Potential uses for the...
MedicalXpress
Do people who undergo bariatric surgery have a higher risk of epilepsy?
People who have had bariatric surgery may have an increased risk of developing epilepsy, according to a study published in the September 28, 2022, online issue of Neurology. "Bariatric surgery, which involves altering your digestive system, has become a more common treatment for weight loss," said study author Jorge G. Burneo, MD, MSPH, of Western University in London, Canada, and a Fellow of the American Academy of Neurology. "While bariatric surgery is an effective treatment for obesity and obesity-related chronic conditions like high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes, our research found that bariatric surgery recipients have an elevated risk of epilepsy."
MedicalXpress
Research suggests patients don't like Mondays for medical appointments, with implications for scheduling
A new academic study demonstrates for the first time that scheduling medical appointments later in the week increases patient attendance by over 10%. Missed appointments are a long-standing challenge for the UK's National Health Service, increasing costs and reducing already strained services. Research has shown that missing appointments can have a deadly impact on patient health. NHS analysis in 2019 found that more than 15 million GP appointments are wasted each year because patients fail to turn up or warn surgeries they will not be attending.
MedicalXpress
New study shows people with glaucoma are at significant risk of Alzheimer's disease
A large, nationwide study from Taiwan shows that people with a specific type of glaucoma, called normal-tension glaucoma, are at high risk for developing Alzheimer's disease. The researchers say people with this type of glaucoma should be screened for Alzheimer's disease. The study will be presented at AAO 2022, the 126th annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.
MedicalXpress
New study underscores need for COVID-19 booster shots for older adults
In a study of more than 80 men and women from Baltimore, Maryland, Johns Hopkins researchers have added to evidence that COVID-19 booster shots are essential for maintaining long-term immunity against infection, particularly among older adults. Results of the study, published Aug. 15 in Clinical Infectious Diseases, directly support the...
MedicalXpress
Non-opioid compounds squelch pain without sedation
A newly identified set of molecules alleviated pain in mice while avoiding the sedating affect that limits the use of opiates, according to a new study led by researchers at UC San Francisco. The molecules act on the same receptor as clonidine and dexmedetomidine—drugs commonly used in hospitals as sedatives—but are chemically unrelated to them and may not be addictive.
MedicalXpress
Scientists propose that obesity is a neurodevelopmental disorder
Obesity has increased rapidly in recent decades to affect more than 2 billion people, making it one of the largest contributors to poor health worldwide. Despite decades of research on diet and exercise treatments, many people continue to struggle to lose weight. Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and collaborating institutions now think they know why, and say we must shift the focus from obesity treatment to prevention.
MedicalXpress
Cancer biomarker data is not diverse, with implications for immunotherapy patients from underrepresented groups
High tumor mutational burden—the number of mutations found inside cancer cells—may not generalize as an accurate biomarker across diverse cancer patient populations, researchers report on September 29 in the journal Cancer Cell. The results could have important implications for clinical decision-making regarding treatment with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs), a type of immunotherapy.
MedicalXpress
AI-guided screening uses electrocardiogram data to detect a hidden risk factor for stroke
Researchers at Mayo Clinic have used artificial intelligence (AI) to evaluate patients' electrocardiograms (ECGs) in a targeted strategy to screen for atrial fibrillation, a common heart rhythm disorder. Atrial fibrillation is an irregular heartbeat that can lead to blood clots that may travel to the brain and cause a stroke, but it is largely underdiagnosed. In the digitally-enabled, decentralized study, AI identified new cases of atrial fibrillation that would not have come to clinical attention during routine care.
MedicalXpress
Adverse health outcomes associated with long-term antidepressant use
Long-term antidepressant use may double the risk of heart disease, finds the most comprehensive epidemiological study to date to investigate the health consequences from using the medication over ten years. The University of Bristol-led study, published in the British Journal of Psychiatry Open, analyzed data on over 200,000 people. Antidepressants...
MedicalXpress
Weed killer detected in Australian urine samples
Dr. Sarit Kaserzon and Ph.D. candidate Garth Campbell from UQ's Queensland Alliance for Environmental Health Sciences led a team which tested urine samples from more than 1,800 Australians and compared them with 27 samples from New Zealand farmers. "We detected low levels of glyphosate, the world's most commonly used herbicide...
