Florida's Shaky Insurance Market May Not Be Able to Handle Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian has left much of southwest Florida a disaster zone, and the storm is on track to mess with one of the most volatile insurance markets in the country. Ian made landfall near Florida’s Punta Gorda on Wednesday afternoon as a category 4 hurricane, bringing huge storm surges and high winds. It has since degraded to a tropical storm, but despite the lower intensity, it is still predicted to flood parts of Central Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center.
New York to Ban New Gas-Powered Vehicles, Following California's Lead
New York is following in California’s tire treads, making drastic moves to cut greenhouse gas emissions. The Empire State will entirely ban the purchase of new petroleum-powered cars by 2035. “With sustained state and federal investments, our actions are incentivizing New Yorkers, local governments, and businesses to make the...
More Than 2.5M Households in Florida Without Power After Hurricane Ian, Biden Declares Major Disaster
Homes and infrastructure were torn apart by catastrophic winds and major storm surges swept through southwestern Florida on Wednesday as Ian made landfall centered just north of Fort Meyers. Potentially record-breaking rainfall also caused severe flooding elsewhere in the state. President Joe Biden has declared Florida under a state of...
Banning Coding Books Will Only Make Parents Fight Harder for Them
I’ve visited a lot of schools as the founder of Girls Who Code. When we launched our afterschool clubs program in 2015, I went on tour, visiting our programs from the wealthiest zip codes in the country to the poorest pockets of America. Many of the students I met —a disproportionate number of them Black and brown—hailed from economically disadvantaged backgrounds; they had tattered textbooks, spotty wifi and—critically for a coding club—sparse, ancient computers.
Fossil Fuel Industry May Be Seriously Undercounting Greenhouse Gas Emissions
The oil and gas industry may be seriously undercounting its greenhouse gas emissions. A technique used to burn off methane during production may be getting rid of less of the greenhouse gas than previously thought, a new study finds—which could mean that emissions from flaring could be as much as five times higher than previous estimates.
A Hurricane Is Not a Political Indictment
Because Florida is in the news, we have to do this again. With Hurricane Ian devastating Florida this week, folks across the political spectrum are using the storm to score easy points. Before the storm even arrived, conservative media made a mountain over the fact that President Biden neglected to call Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis (he eventually did make that phone call). Meanwhile, after Biden granted Florida emergency aid, Democrats smugly touted how the President was seemingly setting aside political differences to be generous to his rival—and reminded audiences how DeSantis, who was then in the House, voted against aid for Hurricane Sandy in 2013. One comedian ribbed (in a since-deleted tweet that has spawned several copycat jokes) that we should refer to Ian with they/them pronouns “to annoy DeSantis,” while several other users flat-out said that Floridians “deserved” what was coming to them.
How Carbon Emissions Got Rebranded as ‘Pollution’
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. What do you think of when you hear the word “pollution” — a city smothered in smog, a beach strewn with trash, factories pumping out dark clouds?. Now try to picture “carbon...
'Forever Chemicals' Are Everywhere. Is There a Way to Avoid Them?
Even the name makes the problem seem intractable: “forever chemicals.” This group of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, broadly called PFAS, are persistent organic pollutants that don’t readily degrade and can affect human health, with links to liver problems, infertility, thyroid disruption, birth defects, hypertension, and many other harmful effects. They’re in our water, clothes, food, dust—even in umbilical cord blood—and there may be no safe level of exposure. Can anything be done?
Ex-PG&E Execs Agree to $117 Million Wildfire Settlement
The consequences for Pacific Gas & Electric’s negligent involvement in the ignition of multiple deadly wildfires across California continue to mount. A group of 20 former executives at the utility company reached a $117 million settlement regarding the 2017 North Bay fires and 2018 Camp fire Thursday, the Los Angeles Times reported.
Rights Groups Say Pentagon Buys Way Around Fourth Amendment
Twenty-two civil rights groups including the American Civil Liberties Union, Demand Progress, and Electronic Frontier Foundation have signed a letter accusing the Pentagon and the executive branch at large of exploiting a legal loophole to surveil Americans absent congressional oversight or approval from the courts. The Fourth Amendment generally prohibits...
NYPD Considers Using Encryption to Block Public From Radio Scanner Broadcasts
The days of eavesdropping on the New York Police Department may be coming to an end. The NYPD says it wants to reimagine its current police communication system and transition to encrypted messages by 2024 according to a recent amNY report confirmed by Gizmodo. While law enforcement has spent years fighting to make encryption less accessible for everyday people, police think they need a little more privacy. Critics worry a turn towards encryption by law enforcement could reduce transparency, hamstring the news media, and potentially jeopardize the safety of protestors looking to stay a step ahead.
