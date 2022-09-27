Because Florida is in the news, we have to do this again. With Hurricane Ian devastating Florida this week, folks across the political spectrum are using the storm to score easy points. Before the storm even arrived, conservative media made a mountain over the fact that President Biden neglected to call Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis (he eventually did make that phone call). Meanwhile, after Biden granted Florida emergency aid, Democrats smugly touted how the President was seemingly setting aside political differences to be generous to his rival—and reminded audiences how DeSantis, who was then in the House, voted against aid for Hurricane Sandy in 2013. One comedian ribbed (in a since-deleted tweet that has spawned several copycat jokes) that we should refer to Ian with they/them pronouns “to annoy DeSantis,” while several other users flat-out said that Floridians “deserved” what was coming to them.

