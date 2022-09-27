ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Lubbock police seek information after deadly overnight shooting

By Staff Reports
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dDza5_0iCWvH1v00

Investigators with the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit are asking for the public’s help for information after a deadly overnight shooting at a central Lubbock apartment complex.

Officers responded about 3:24 a.m. Tuesday to the Boston Creek Apartments in the 4300 block of Canton Avenue for reports of shots fired, according to a statement from LPD.

Upon arrival, officers located 19-year-old Jaden Ruiz with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. It was not immediately clear what prompted the violence and police by mid-day Tuesday had not released a suspect description or additional details.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

Comments / 1

Related
KCBD

LPD looking for woman suspected of 2021 murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department is searching for a woman suspected in a 2021 murder. Catelyn Pina, 20, told police she would turn herself in at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30th. A warrant was issued for her arrest relating to a 2021 drive-by shooting that killed 30-year-old Domingo Siri.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Motorcycle owner hit by vehicle, Lubbock Co. Sheriff investigating

LUBBOCK, Texas — A vehicle hit a pedestrian Thursday night at approximately 9:50 p.m. on Highway 114, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office said. The victim was struck by a vehicle when walking eastbound on highway 114, according to LCSO. LCSO said in a press release that the highway...
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Man found dead in vehicle Tuesday, Lubbock police now say homicide

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a vehicle Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to the 2600 block of 46th Street for reports of a City of Lubbock Solid Waste Department vehicle blocking the alleyway at 4:17 p.m. LPD...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Boston, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Lubbock, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Lubbock, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Brownfield man critically injured in hit- and- run, airlifted to Lubbock hospital

BROWNFIELD, Texas— A Brownfield man was left critically injured after a hit and run accident on Sunday, September 18, according to reports from the Brownfield News. The Brownfield News said Jose Tapia, 67, was getting out of his vehicle after returning home when he was hit by an SUV. Tapia was airlifted to hospital in Lubbock with serious injuries.
BROWNFIELD, TX
KCBD

Lubbock man sentenced 45 years for 2019 murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has pleaded guilty to the murder of 27-year-old Luis Martinez and has been sentenced to 45 years in prison. Police say the shooting death of Martinez happened in the area of 37th and Ave. P. Ivain Ray Jimenez, 31, was a passenger in...
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Lpd#Crime Line
towntalkradio.com

Hit-and-run accident, suspect still on the loose.

On September 18, 2022, at about 7:28 PM the Brownfield Police Department received a call about a hit-and-run accident in the 200 block of West Ross. The BPD responded and upon arrival discovered a male subject, Jose Lupe Tapia, had been struck by a vehicle and sustained serious injuries. According to the BPD, Tapia was getting out of his vehicle and was struck by a vehicle and the driver fled the scene. Tapia sustain serious injuries and was care flighted to Lubbock to an unspecified hospital.
BROWNFIELD, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Talk 1340

Three Lubbock Teens Were Arrested for Having a Gun at the South Plains Fair

Three teens were arrested on Monday, September 26th, after it was discovered they had a gun. KAMC news reported that three teens ran out of a bathroom at the South Plains Fair after being caught with a gun by a fair employee. Nearby police officers at the fair grounds were immediately notified after the incident occurred. Officers were soon able to find the teens and told them they were under arrest before two of the three teens attempted to run away.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

2 people injured in crash on 4th street near Flint

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash in the 3000 block of 4th street just off of the Marsha Sharp Freeway. At approximately 9:20 p.m. LPD and Lubbock Fire Rescue received a call of a crash between a black passenger car and a gray passenger car. One of the vehicles had been flipped over onto its side. As of now, two people sustained minor injuries.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Family identifies man killed in Central Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The family of a man who was shot in Central Lubbock early Tuesday morning has identified him. Police were called to the 4300 block of Canton Ave. at Boston Creek Apartments for a report of shots fired. When police arrived, they found 19-year-old Jaden Ruiz had...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Man indicted for aggravated assault after police chase

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mark Birdsong, 57, of Lubbock has been indicted on two counts of Aggravated Assault of a Public Servant and Possession after leading officers on a pursuit in north Lubbock in late August. According to the police report, on August 22 at approximately 7:30 p.m., police received...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
458K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lubbock, TX from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

 http://lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy