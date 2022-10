While it takes seven to nine months to get to Mars, NASA Scientist and Jet Propulsion Laboratories (JPL) Systems Engineer Nagin Cox said engineers are at work. “From the scientist’s perspective it’s like ‘Are we there yet?,’ but from the engineers, we are very busy at this time period,” Cox said. “I’ve actually wanted to work at JBL since I was 14, and that was because when I was growing up, I saw the way that we then — and still — find ways to innovate ourselves.”

MALIBU, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO