Research reveals COVID vaccination can affect menstrual cycle, but changes are typically small and temporary

Read full article on original website
Related
New study confirms that COVID-19 vaccines can temporarily affect menstruation
When COVID-19 vaccines became widely available, some women reported changes in the timing and length of their menstrual cycles after getting vaccinated. Now, nearly two years later, a global study has confirmed that COVID-19 vaccination can lead to temporary changes in cycle length for some people. The study, published in...
msn.com
People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive
While it may be widely known that common symptoms of Covid include fatigue, a sore throat, and headaches, there is another widespread symptom being cited among sufferers. According to data gathered by the ZOE Health Study app, diarrhoea is a common symptom of Covid for vaccinated Britons. Data shows that...
MedicalXpress
Providers report dozens of errors giving Pfizer's COVID vaccine. Experts worry new boosters will fuel more
At least 87 times in the last few months, a health care provider has given a young child the wrong dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Luckily, none resulted in a serious medical problem, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But it shows the challenge of delivering a vaccine...
New Study Shows COVID-19 Vaccine Does Cause Changes to People's Menstrual Cycles
A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that found a link between vaccination against COVID-19 and an average increase in menstrual cycle length. The increase, though less than one day, has been consistent across data from nearly 20,000 people in Canada, the United Kingdom...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
COVID-19: One in three infected, unvaccinated people no longer have detectable antibodies one year after infection
A prospective seroprevalence study in the Catalan population underlines the need to get vaccinated despite having been infected, and confirms that hybrid immunity (vaccination plus infection) is more robust and long-lasting. The study has been published in BMC Medicine. Both infection and vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 contribute to building a population's...
Daily Beast
Dreaded Side Effect Rears Its Ugly Head in Latest COVID Variant
All over the world, the rates of death and hospitalization from COVID keep dropping. But our successful mitigation of the worst outcomes of the 33-month-old pandemic belie a growing crisis. More and more people are surviving COVID and staying out of the hospital, but more and more people are also...
You Should Avoid Broccoli If You're Taking This Medication
Broccoli generally is delicious and incredibly healthy. While it has long been enjoyed by many worldwide, it can actually be dangerous to some people.
Urgent warning to anyone who’s had Covid in the last year over killer complication
WE all know that coronavirus can leave some people with dreaded long Covid. But now, researchers have discovered the bug can leave sufferers with a potentially deadly complication. While relatively rare, British experts have warned Covid-19 increases the risk of life-threatening blood clots - for at least a year after...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Blueberries really ARE a superfood! Study finds eating the fruit every day can reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, study finds
Eating wild blueberries each day could reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, a new study highlighting the oft-dubbed superfood's potential finds. Researchers from the University of North Carolina found that elderly Americans who were already suffering from demonstrable cognitive issues could benefit greatly from eating the fruit each day. In many cases, their brain health reached the same levels of people with no known history of cognitive decline.
One of Long COVID’s Worst Symptoms Is Also Its Most Misunderstood
On March 25, 2020, Hannah Davis was texting with two friends when she realized that she couldn’t understand one of their messages. In hindsight, that was the first sign that she had COVID-19. It was also her first experience with the phenomenon known as “brain fog,” and the moment when her old life contracted into her current one. She once worked in artificial intelligence and analyzed complex systems without hesitation, but now “runs into a mental wall” when faced with tasks as simple as filling out forms. Her memory, once vivid, feels frayed and fleeting. Former mundanities—buying food, making meals, cleaning up—can be agonizingly difficult. Her inner world—what she calls “the extras of thinking, like daydreaming, making plans, imagining”—is gone. The fog “is so encompassing,” she told me, “it affects every area of my life.” For more than 900 days, while other long-COVID symptoms have waxed and waned, her brain fog has never really lifted.
The 8 deadliest cancers revealed – and the symptoms you must never ignore
SADLY, one in two of us will develop cancer at some point during our lifetime. But some cancers are much more deadly than others, which is why it's vital to know the signs and catch it early - when you have the best chance of treating and surviving it. There...
Fauci says the Chinese government is 'probably' hiding something about the origins of COVID, but he's not sure it's a lab leak
Fauci says he's "keeping a completely open mind" about the origins of COVID-19, but he wishes he had more information from the Chinese government.
The Surprising Mineral You Should Eat More Of For Thinning Hair, Experts Say
If you struggle with hair loss, you may have tried a myriad of supplements and products in an attempt to correct and prevent the issue. From biotin shampoo to hair growth gummies, there’s a whole range of options on the market—but, as Lisa Richards, dietitian and creator of The Candida Diet, notes, “Unfortunately, for some this is a fruitless endeavor as their hair loss continues or never regrows.”
Study shows this is the first symptom you’ll experience if you catch COVID-19
Researchers found the most common first symptom of COVID-19 cases. Conducted by the University of Southern California, the study determined the order in which the most common symptoms show up. “The order of the symptoms matter. Knowing that each illness progresses differently means that doctors can identify sooner whether someone...
survivornet.com
Like Eating Bacon? Two New Studies Show that Eating Lots of ‘Ultraprocessed’ Foods Like Bacon Significantly Increases Men’s Risk of Colorectal Cancer
Eating 'Ultraprocessed' Foods Increases Colorectal Cancer Risk. Two new, large-scale studies revealed that eating a lot of “ultraprocessed” foods significantly increases the risk of colorectal cancer in men and can also lead to heart disease and premature death in men and women. Ultra-processed foods include pre-packaged products like...
msn.com
New COVID Booster Concerns as Bivalent Vaccines Roll Out to the Public
Doctors are urging people to get the new bivalent boosters that were approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last week, but there are some concerns when it comes to getting the right one. It appears Pfizer's updated booster looks a lot like the old one, same...
Women warned to be on lookout for symptoms of deadly condition that they probably think only affects men
IF you think heart attack, you probably imagine a middle-aged bloke clutching his chest while he drops to the floor. That’s the standard image on TV. But heart attacks kill 77 women every day in the UK – and women are 50 per cent more likely to be wrongly diagnosed when it comes to coronary problems.
So you haven't caught COVID yet. Does that mean you're a superdodger?
Back in the early 1990s, Nathaniel Landau was a young virologist just starting his career in HIV research. But he and his colleagues were already on the verge of a landmark breakthrough. Several labs around the world were hot on his team's tail. "We were sleeping in the lab, just...
McKnight's
Study finds 57 percent of previously healthy COVID survivors have lasting cardiac issues
Cardiac symptoms may linger for at least a year in some patients who recover from mild cases of COVID-19. That’s according to a new study of 349 patients with COVID-19 and no prior cardiac disease or notable comorbidities. Study participants underwent serial cardiac assessments, including measurement of blood biomarkers for heart ailments and magnetic resonance imaging. At 109 days, fully 73% of the patients reported cardiac symptoms. These included labored breathing on exertion (62%), palpitations, atypical chest pain and syncope.
Comments / 0