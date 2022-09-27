It’s no secret that model Kaia Gerber is one of today’s most in-demand It girls. Now, the 21-year-old model is bringing her style DNA to Zara. On Sunday, the Spanish brand announced the partnership with Gerber, set to debut on October 4. “My starting point for this collaboration with Zara was to ask if it is possible to do a collection that has everything you would ever need in your closet,” said Gerber in a press release. “If you were traveling and packed an entire collection, could it cover every possible need that you had?"

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 13 HOURS AGO