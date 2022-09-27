Read full article on original website
Refinery29
Twitch Is For Makeup Too – Just Ask Body Painter Melissa Croft
“Put some care into making sure you’re truly yourself.” That’s the takeaway for Twitch streamer Melissa Croft, which is interesting considering the self-titled “Xtreme Makeup Athlete” is best known on Twitch for her full-body cosplay designs using just makeup and body paint. But no matter how many different colors Croft, who goes by MCroft07, blends to cover her body, she's still authentically herself underneath the elaborate designs — and bringing fresh content to a platform that people primarily associate with gaming.
Refinery29
Kaia Gerber's Zara Collab Is Full of It Girl-Approved Timeless Essentials
It’s no secret that model Kaia Gerber is one of today’s most in-demand It girls. Now, the 21-year-old model is bringing her style DNA to Zara. On Sunday, the Spanish brand announced the partnership with Gerber, set to debut on October 4. “My starting point for this collaboration with Zara was to ask if it is possible to do a collection that has everything you would ever need in your closet,” said Gerber in a press release. “If you were traveling and packed an entire collection, could it cover every possible need that you had?"
