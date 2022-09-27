Read full article on original website
This Kate Hudson-Approved Brand Has A New ‘Night Potion’ That Evens Out Skin Tone For a ‘Luminous Glow’
Occasionally, your skin will show visible signs of wear and tear if not given proper care. So if you’re looking to give it a clean slate, a renewal serum may do the trick. Fortunately, we found one that can softly re-texturize, moisturize, and refine. It just recently dropped but shoppers already can’t get enough. Luxury beauty brand Kjaer Weis’ new Beautiful Night Potion serum lets you wake up with a glowing complexion by keeping everything fresh and dewy while you sleep. Not to mention, it’s an excellent hack for supple skin in all the right places. Our mission at SheKnows...
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost: A Timeline of Their Relationship
A happy ending for ScarJost! Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost’s love story is one for the books. The Golden Globe nominee and the Saturday Night Live star were first spotted together in May 2017 at an afterparty celebrating the NBC variety show’s season 42 finale. They continued to be hot and heavy through the summer, often spending weekends and holidays together on the East End of Long Island.
Olivia Wilde & Naomi Watts Love This Under-$30 Lipstick That Shoppers Say ‘Stays On All Day’ & ‘Moisturizes’ — Get It 20% Off
Be honest: How many barely used tubes of lipstick are cluttering up the back of a drawer in your bathroom vanity? Whether the shade turned out to be not quite right or you wiped it off within minutes because of the gunky feel, we get it! Finding the right lipstick is like finding the Holy Grail — nearly impossible, if it even exists. Luckily, miracles do come true and the perfect lipstick has been discovered! Celebrities and beauty experts agree that Kosas Weightless Lipstick is the absolute best lipstick out there. Plus, it’s 20 percent off right now during the brand’s...

The Skincare Brand Used by Jennifer Aniston, Victoria Beckham, and Margot Robbie Is On Sale Right Now
Beauty experts and A-list celebs alike sing at the altar of Augustinus Bader, and it's no wonder. Backed by 30 years of stem cell research and innovation, the brand's transformative products, created by biomedical scientist and physician Prof. Bader, have garnered a cult following, including the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Victoria Beckham, Kim Kardashian and Margot Robbie. For a limited time, the rarely discounted luxury skincare products are currently on sale at Saks Fifth Avenue.

The Anti-Aging Brand Nicole Kidman Uses for “Smooth and Hydrated” Skin Starts at Just $20
Nicole Kidman is well on her way to becoming a beauty mogul. Not only is the actress an investor and brand advocate for Vegamour, she’s also a brand ambassador and strategic partner for skincare brand Seratopical Revolution. I hadn’t heard of the brand until recently. Obviously, Nicole Kidman was...
The One Makeup Product Women Over 40 Should Never Wear, According To A Celebrity MUA
This post has been updated since its initial 07/03/22 publish date to include more expert insight. Whether you’re nailing an anti-aging contour trick or pulling off the perfect lipstick color for your skin tone, there are so many ways utilizin...
Hair Styling Tricks Stylists Swear By To Hide Thinning: Curtain Bangs And More
While treatment for hair loss and thinning can be found through doctor visits, a healthier diet and nourishing hair products, you can still hide signs of weaker strands with clever styling tricks. We reached out to professional hair stylists and experts for 2 tips regarding hair styling, and to learn how curtain bangs and two clever updo hacks can transform your look. Read on for suggestions and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert, stylist and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles, and Amr Salem, scalp micropigmentation specialist and hair expert at INKredible Scalp.
The Best Mascaras For Nonexistent Lashes, According To Makeup Artists
These beloved mascaras will help you achieve the extra-long lashes of your dreams.
Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This 'Magical' Moisturizer That's Under $20 Right Now
At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...

Cher glows in latex bodysuit during surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week show
Cher surprised fans on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when she closed Balmain's show at Paris Fashion Week. The 76-year-old singer appeared onstage during Balmain's spring/summer 2023 show, wearing a silver latex bodysuit, black leggings and black boots. Cher joined Balmain's creative director, Olivier Rousteing, to walk down the runway to her...
This Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Warn: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’—Snag It on Sale
You know those beauty filters on Instagram stories or Snapchat where they give your cheeks an overly blushed hue and your lips so much pout, you look like you received injections? Somehow, they always make lashes look perfect. They have a body, length and richer color to them that seems unobtainable. Given that it’s a filter that portrays unrealistic beauty standards, you’d think everything it does is impossible, but I think I found a mascara that actually outshines the false appearance. It’s Maybelline New York’s Lash Sensational Mascara, a drugstore product that’s garnered more than 71,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. Reviewers...
12 best anti-ageing day creams to help reduce wrinkles and boost radiance
First things first: is a day cream different to a moisturiser? Dr Sophie Shotter, aesthetic doctor and medical director at Illuminate Skin Clinic, explains: “A moisturiser is a generic term for a cream that gives the skin moisture. Both day creams and night creams can give these properties, although often some of the heavier moisturising ingredients (like lipids and ceramides) are a better choice in a night cream. Day creams are usually lightweight and sit better underneath make-up.”A key ingredient to look for in an anti-ageing day cream specifically is hyaluronic acid, which, according to Dr Shotter, is a lightweight...
The Most Unflattering Lipsticks For Your Skin Tone, According To Professional MUAs
Finding the right lipstick color to match your skin tone and undertones can be challenging at first, but it doesn’t have to be! We reached out to professional makeup artists and experts for suggestions and advice regarding lipstick colors, and go-to tips to keep in mind when testing out products and shopping for new lipsticks, colored glosses, etc. Read on for insight on how to avoid an unflattering lip color from Mandie Brice, professional makeup artist and Katya Bychkova, beauty expert.
4 Best Serums For Erasing Dark Spots, According To Dermatologists
It wasn’t long ago that skincare serums were little more than additional products we would sometimes use to add a little flavor to our routine. But now they’ve become staples in our regimen and for great reason: the right ingredients can tackle a variety of skin issues we want to address — from dryness or sagging skin to dark spots. Hyperpigmentation, or dark spots, can appear on the skin for a number of reasons that include aging, hormonal changes, and exposure to UV light. And they are one of the more notoriously difficult issues to treat. In-office procedures like lasers are probably your best bet, but a quality serum containing effective ingredients is key to both lightening dark spots and preventing new ones from forming. Dr. Rina Allawh, a board-certified dermatologist practicing in the Philadelphia area, shared with SHEFinds.com her picks for the four best serums for dark spots.
The 5 best skin care ingredients to smooth wrinkles, according to derms
There are a few powerhouse skin care ingredients that smooth wrinkles, buff hyperpigmentation away and overall work wonders on mature skin. CNN spoke to four dermatologists to find out the top actives, plus the products that come with them.
I'm a tattoo artist sharing 6 mistakes people make when getting color tattoos
Before going under the gun, find a tattooer that specializes in color ink and consider the way your design will heal, according to this body-art pro.

William Scott’s Flawless Makeup Approach is Simple: “Less is More”
For celebrity makeup artist William Scott, the perfect look is all about skin. “Just let the skin show as much as possible,” they tell us on a transatlantic call from London. The Miami native and New York transplant made a name for themself working with the likes of...

Claire Sulmers On What’s Next For Fashion Bomb Daily
Welcome to Fashionably Black!, a style and culture guide for Black people highlighting the cultural moments, pioneers, and conversations we’ve always been a part of! Putting a magnifying glass to style & self-expression, Fashionably Black! explores the many ways we are the history, we are the fashion, and will ALWAYS be. We're not trending, we're true.

Why Fall Is The Best Fashion Season
A new season always comes with excitement — some more so than others. Ahead of spring, it’s the promise of thawing snow, longer days, and shorter hemlines, while winter comes with holiday festivities to look forward to, from Christmas to Valentine’s Day. Summer is, well, summer. But no amount of cashmere sweaters or pumpkin spice lattes can save fall from having the worst reputation of all, as we segue from carefree summer sunshine into dropping temperatures and 4 p.m. sunsets. For many, the season evokes a sense of impending doom that ignores a real opportunity hiding in the turning (and yes, falling) of the leaves: dressing up.

Iskra Lawrence On The Power Of Saying No
Welcome to Refinery29's Why I Do It, a series where we ask inspirational, successful people 29 questions about what fuels them on and off the clock. Because, let's face it: life is about so much more than chasing inbox zero. Iskra Lawrence began her career as a model during her...
