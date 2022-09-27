ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uber driver exposes passenger’s affair mid-ride: ‘It’s my car’

By Emily Lefroy
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

It’s service — with a karmic bonus.

An Uber driver started a fierce debate after exposing passengers as an alleged married man and his mistress, saying in a now-viral video that she dropped them both back at his wife’s house instead of taking them to a hotel.

Roni, who goes by the username @perfectly_unbroken on TikTok, posted a video detailing her scandalous ride, which has been viewed over 8.5 million times on the app.

The Dallas driver claimed she went to pick the man up — where he said goodbye to his wife and kids in front of their house — before the shocking revelation.

“His wife and his kids walked him out to the to the car said, ‘I love you, Daddy,'” she recalled. “Then] he gets in [and] goes, ‘I added a stop.'”

TikToker Roni had viewers divided over the controversial decision mid Uber ride.
Roni says they approached the next stop, where a woman with a “little bit of luggage” got into the car.

“She gets in and she’s like, ‘I’m so glad you finally got away from your damn wife,'” the driver recalled.

Roni claims the man kissed the passenger and they chitchatted until she started asking when he was going to leave his family.

“‘You know, I’m tired of you putting me off. When are you going to leave your wife? ‘” Roni claims the woman asked him. “And he said: ‘You know I’ve got some things that I’ve got to take care of. Let’s talk about this later.'”

Roni then made a snap decision about what she was going to do about her scandalous customers, telling viewers it’s “my car” and she’s an “independent contractor.”

“If I choose to end your ride, it’s my choice. Uber’s not gonna fire me,” she says in the clip. “Uber’s not gonna ban me, Uber’s not gonna get rid of me. If you are doing something crappy in my car, I have the right to handle it however I see fit.”

Roni said things did “not go well” for the gentleman and his lady friend.

“I took him back to his house. I drove up and made him and her get out of my car at his home where his wife and his kids were,” she said. “Pull some s–t like that in my car and you’re gonna get done like that.”

“You ought to be ashamed of yourself and I hope you see this,” she said at the end, calling the man a “piece of s–t.”

Thousands of comments flooded the video, with some users praising the driver for exposing the man while others told her to mind her own business.

“Not all Super Hero’s wear capes. GOOD FOR YOU BABE,” one user commented.

“Initial reaction was ooooh I love it. Then, my thoughts went to those poor babes,” admitted another woman.

“Wife had the right to know but not in front of the little ones,” agreed another.

Another pointed out, “You never know the situation.”

“You be careful,” they added.

