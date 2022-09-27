ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
Club 93.7

Michigan is the Only State That Loves This Pumpkin Spiced Treat

Fall has arrived, the leaves are starting to turn, and everywhere you go you'll see a plethora of products that are pumpkin spice flavored. And it really does feel like there are some weird options out there. I recently saw a Pumpkin Spiced seltzer at the store and caught myself double taking wondering who that was for.
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

The Walk From Greektown to LCA is Longer Than This MI Freeway

Michigan's shortest Freeway is located in Detroit. It's no surprise to any Michigander to hear that I-75 is the longest highway in Michigan and runs 395 miles between Ohio and Sault Ste. Marie. The shortest state trunkline road, at only 0.7 miles long, is M-212 in Cheboygan County. What is the shortest freeway in Michigan?
DETROIT, MI
Club 93.7

What Is The Shallowest Lake In Michigan?

Deep is overrated. Give me a lake that I can sit down and talk about the Kardashians with, a lake that is shallow and superficial!. Lake Erie acts more like a river than a lake, transporting water from deeper brother lakes Huron and Ontario. Lake Erie averages around 62 feet deep, and is only thirty feet deep along much of it western basin, which cozies it up to the Michigan shorelines south of Detroit.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Ferndale, MI
City
Ypsilanti, MI
City
Marquette, MI
City
Kalamazoo, MI
City
Auburn Hills, MI
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
Club 93.7

Did You Know There Are Only Three Hooters Left in Michigan?

For years you could find Hooters restaurants all over the state of Michigan. Unfortunately, that's just not the case anymore. Hooters is still thriving in some states but Michigan isn't one of them. For the past decade, the Hooters franchise has been saying goodbye to cities across the state. Hooters in Grand Rapids closed back in 2012, the Lansing location followed in 2019, and most recently (2021) Hooters in Roseville closed up shop for good.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mitten#Census Data#Home Snacks
Club 93.7

Pure Michigan – 7 Wonders Of The Great Lakes State

Michiganders do not have to leave the state to enjoy adventures. The Great Lakes State is full of beauty and unique vacation destinations. As a matter of fact, people from all over the world come to Michigan to enjoy the state's seven wonders. Do you know what they are?. Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

Hot Take: Cake Donuts at Michigan Apple Orchards Are Terrible

Just because they are a fall tradition doesn't make them good. The following words may hurt someone's feelings, but it needs to be said. So buckle up buttercup, a fall favorite is about to be attacked. As the fall season is in full swing in the state, Michiganders flock to the apple orchards and cider mills to fill up on donuts and cider.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
Club 93.7

Has a Hurricane Ever Made It To Michigan?

Seems like a silly question to ask: Has a hurricane ever made it to Michigan? Anyone living in Mid-Michigan would immediately offer a correction: "you mean tornado outbreak?" Of course, that would be a yes. But, that's not the legit question at hand. Given Hurricane Ian's projected landfall in Florida this week. It seems like a curious question to ask.
Club 93.7

How Michigan Celebrated Halloween: 1900s-1960s

Halloween is mainly for the fun. The fun of dressing up and pretending. The fun and beauty of the colorful leaves on the trees. The fun of being scared of things that really can’t hurt you. The fun of costume parties and being with people you actually like. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

Michigan Baby Dies From Fentanyl Overdose While in Babysitter’s Care

An eight-month-old baby girl has died of a fentanyl overdose, and the infant's mother believes the babysitter who was watching her is to blame. Investigators are still trying to piece together how eight-month-old J'ream was exposed to the lethal drug. J'ream's mother chose not to identify herself but tells Detroit's WJBK-TV that she believes the exposure happened at a trusted babysitter's home in Dearborn Heights on September 15.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
Club 93.7

Lake Inn And Bullfrog’s Featured On America’s Best Restaurants

Two popular Michigan family-owned restaurants are featured on America's Best Restaurants (ABR). America's Best Restaurants is a national company based out of Kentucky that focuses on local and independently-owned establishments. The series will spotlight The Lake Inn in Lapeer and Bullfrog's Bar and Grill in Ortonville on its social media channels.
LAPEER, MI
Club 93.7

Did You Know That Hugh Jackman Spent a Summer in Michigan?

Hugh Jackman is known for playing a Wolverine, but not the maze and blue version. The X-Men movie franchise is set to eventually come back in a new form courtesy of Marvel Studios. We don't know when the team will join the MCU, but we do know that Hugh is coming back. Earlier this week, Ryan Reynolds broke the internet with this Deadpool 3 announcement...
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

Club 93.7

Burton, MI
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy