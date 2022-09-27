Read full article on original website
Work on a $97M solution to one of N.J.’s worst bottlenecks will begin in 2023
Driving Route 17 between Route 80 and Route 4 can be described in two words, nasty and frustrating. It’s a busy section between Maywood and Paramus that maddeningly narrows to two lanes in each direction. One driver described it as a “nightmare parade of brake lights in both directions,...
Pickup Driver, 62, Killed In Garden State Parkway Crash
A 62-year-old man from the Jersey Shore was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said. The crash was reported at 10:53 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 on the parkway northbound local lanes to Jon Bon Jovi Service Area in Sayreville, according to New Jersey State Police.
hudsontv.com
Hudson County Should Be Spared Severe Weather As Remnants of Hurricane Ian Hit South Jersey This Weekend
AccuWeather is predicting northeastern New Jersey, including Hudson, Bergen, Essex, Passaic and Union Counties, will be spared severe remnants of Hurricane Ian over the weekend. Four inches of rain, coastal flooding and wind gusts of up to 40 mph are all anticipated for the southern part of the state from...
Woman killed by N.J. Transit train ID’d as local resident
New Jersey Transit police have identified the woman struck and killed by a train a train late Monday as a Bergen County resident. Kelly Bailey, 30, of Garfield, was struck about 10:25 p.m. west of Somerset Street near the Garfield Train Station, according to Jim Smith, NJ Transit spokesman. Bailey...
Stop Work Order Issued at Bella Luce Restaurant and Bar in Nutley, NJ
Bella Luce Restaurant and Bar in Nutley, NJ Violated Labor Laws.NJ DOL. Stop work order issued to local Nutley, NJ restaurant after the owner failed to pay more than $100,000 in back wages, fines, and penalties.
Woman killed in afternoon shooting in Newark, authorities say
A 25-year-old woman was shot and killed in Newark on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Juan Sharonda Fonrose, of East Orange, was found on the 400 block of Central Avenue at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. Fonrose was brought to an area hospital, where she was...
jerseydigs.com
Ibby’s Falafel Listed for Sale in Jersey City
Ibby’s Falafel, a downtown Jersey City restaurant that has been serving the community for almost three decades, has put out a feeler aiming to find someone to take over the business. Ibby’s Falafel at 303 Grove Street has been listed for sale or rent through Exit Realty. The brochure...
'Devastating': 5 alarm fire damages Ewing Township Senior and Community Center
A fire inside a community center in Mercer County, New Jersey reached five alarms before firefighters were able to get it under control Friday morning.
theobserver.com
Coffee with Lyndhurst Cops set for Oct. 5
The Lyndhurst Police Department hosts its first of several planned Coffee With A Cop events Wednesday, Oct. 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Blue Foundry Bank, 753 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. During the event, the LPD will include car-seat installations to assist expecting or current parents/guardians with proper child restraint installation.
Woman, 25, Gunned Down In Broad Daylight In Newark
A 25-year-old East Orange woman was shot dead in Newark earlier this week, authorities said. Juan Sharonda Fonrose was found having suffered gunshot wounds on the 400 block of Central Avenue around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. She was taken...
‘Intentional’ fire set near reporter’s home in Lakewood, NJ
Firefighters extinguished a small brush fire near the yard of a reporter Wednesday night, the second reported fire in Lakewood this week. The fire, which burned in a circular fashion, was first reported around 9:10 p.m. on Sims Avenue and extinguished by firefighters, according to Lakewood Fire Chief Jon Yahr.
First part of NJ's 9-mile Essex-Hudson Greenway to open before Gov. Murphy leaves office, he says
A portion of the old Boonton rail line. New Jersey has purchased the 135 acres of property along the line to build the 9-mile Essex-Hudson Greenway, a linear park often compared to NYC's High Line. Murphy also says that first section will be "meaningfully longer" than NYC's 1.5-mile High Line. [ more › ]
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged after single-vehicle crash in Newark
NEWARK — A 32-year-old woman was cited for negligent operation following a crash in Newark this morning. The single-vehicle rollover crash took place on Newark Pond Road at around 8:50 a.m. Police say Newark Fire was assisting on the scene when they arrived. The driver, Carrie Farrow, of Newark,...
Beloved Hoboken crossing guard to retire after 28 years of keeping kids safe
Hoboken crossing guard Kathy Romano is a true beacon of light at the intersection of Madison and Fourth streets. Everyone knows her, from the pedestrians to the people driving through. She even knows some of the dogs’ names that are on walks who love to stop by and greet her.
jerseydigs.com
Greenville Resident Warns Future Homeowners in Jersey City to Make Sure Parking is Legal
When Aretha Busby and her fiancé were looking for a home last year in Jersey City, one of the must-haves on her list was off-street parking. “We need to come and go,” said Busby, a realtor. The couple settled on a home in Greenville with a carport...
Another Generation-old NJ Shore Boardwalk Restaurant Closing For Good
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in New Jersey that have announced their demise over the past several weeks, you aren't the only one. This year, it seems to be particularly brutal as eateries that have been around for decades and decades have pulled the plug.
Weehawken holds moment of silence for first female police officer in Hudson County
Weehawken recently held a moment of silence for two notable members of the public who recently passed away. Mayor Richard Turner led the moment silence after a suggestion from Third Ward Councilman Robert Sosa. At its September 28 meeting, the Township Council honored Debby McGorty and Stephen Weil. “Debby McGorty...
theobserver.com
Bloomfield man killed in Glen Ridge motorcycle crash: ECPO
The Essex County Prosecutor’s Crime Scene Investigations Bureau is investigating a fatal car and motorcycle collision that occurred yesterday afternoon in Glen Ridge, taking the life of the motorcyclist, the ECPO said. Jordan A. Mayrant, 22, of Bloomfield, was killed when his Yamaha YZF motorcycle collided with an Audi...
Unruly Lyft Passenger Assaults Officers, EMS Workers In North Jersey, Police Say
A 56-year-old woman was arrested for assaulting police officers and EMS workers in North Jersey, authorities said. It all happened around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27 when officers responded to First Street and Hudson Street in Hoboken on a report of a potentially drunk and unruly Lyft passenger, local police said.
hobokengirl.com
Hoboken Community Remembers Chris Garcia as Shooting Investigation Continues
The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office is still investigating the murder of 28-year-old Christopher “Chris” Garcia, who was shot at a local Hoboken basketball court on Sunday, September 25th. Per ABC 7, officers were called to the scene after a shooting occurred at around 3:30AM on Sunday at...
