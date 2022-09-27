ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearny, NJ

Pickup Driver, 62, Killed In Garden State Parkway Crash

A 62-year-old man from the Jersey Shore was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said. The crash was reported at 10:53 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 on the parkway northbound local lanes to Jon Bon Jovi Service Area in Sayreville, according to New Jersey State Police.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Woman killed by N.J. Transit train ID’d as local resident

New Jersey Transit police have identified the woman struck and killed by a train a train late Monday as a Bergen County resident. Kelly Bailey, 30, of Garfield, was struck about 10:25 p.m. west of Somerset Street near the Garfield Train Station, according to Jim Smith, NJ Transit spokesman. Bailey...
GARFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Woman killed in afternoon shooting in Newark, authorities say

A 25-year-old woman was shot and killed in Newark on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Juan Sharonda Fonrose, of East Orange, was found on the 400 block of Central Avenue at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. Fonrose was brought to an area hospital, where she was...
NEWARK, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Ibby’s Falafel Listed for Sale in Jersey City

Ibby’s Falafel, a downtown Jersey City restaurant that has been serving the community for almost three decades, has put out a feeler aiming to find someone to take over the business. Ibby’s Falafel at 303 Grove Street has been listed for sale or rent through Exit Realty. The brochure...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
theobserver.com

Coffee with Lyndhurst Cops set for Oct. 5

The Lyndhurst Police Department hosts its first of several planned Coffee With A Cop events Wednesday, Oct. 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Blue Foundry Bank, 753 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. During the event, the LPD will include car-seat installations to assist expecting or current parents/guardians with proper child restraint installation.
LYNDHURST, NJ
Daily Voice

Woman, 25, Gunned Down In Broad Daylight In Newark

A 25-year-old East Orange woman was shot dead in Newark earlier this week, authorities said. Juan Sharonda Fonrose was found having suffered gunshot wounds on the 400 block of Central Avenue around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. She was taken...
NEWARK, NJ
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged after single-vehicle crash in Newark

NEWARK — A 32-year-old woman was cited for negligent operation following a crash in Newark this morning. The single-vehicle rollover crash took place on Newark Pond Road at around 8:50 a.m. Police say Newark Fire was assisting on the scene when they arrived. The driver, Carrie Farrow, of Newark,...
NEWARK, NJ
theobserver.com

Bloomfield man killed in Glen Ridge motorcycle crash: ECPO

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Crime Scene Investigations Bureau is investigating a fatal car and motorcycle collision that occurred yesterday afternoon in Glen Ridge, taking the life of the motorcyclist, the ECPO said. Jordan A. Mayrant, 22, of Bloomfield, was killed when his Yamaha YZF motorcycle collided with an Audi...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ

