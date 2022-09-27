Read full article on original website
Knox County Sheriff’s Report – Sep 30, 2022
(Information courtesy of The Knox County Sheriff’s Office) A vehicle was parked in the opposing lane of traffic on Sockman Road with a male sleeping in the driver’s seat. The male was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was arrested for OVI. The male was transported to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
Governor DeWine Announces H2Ohio Support for Water Infrastructure Projects
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio EPA Director Laurie A. Stevenson today announced that $2.5 million in H2Ohio grants will go to four local communities to help improve drinking water quality and to repair or replace aging water and wastewater infrastructure. “Investing in water resources ensures that our...
Knox County Couple Indicted in Elder Abuse, Theft of More Than $450,000
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — A Knox County grand jury has indicted a former law enforcement officer and his wife on seven felony charges stemming from the theft of over $450,000 from an elderly woman with Alzheimer’s disease, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today. The indictment charges Gambier residents...
ODNR Fall Forecast: Vibrant Color in Every Direction Inbox
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Cooler temperatures, earlier sunsets, and fall leaves – soon vivid reds, oranges, and yellows, will pop signifying the shift of the season. Throughout the fall color changes, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will release weekly updates letting people know where to see the best hues and what unique activities can be enjoyed under a blanket of autumn leaves.
