COLUMBUS, Ohio – Cooler temperatures, earlier sunsets, and fall leaves – soon vivid reds, oranges, and yellows, will pop signifying the shift of the season. Throughout the fall color changes, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will release weekly updates letting people know where to see the best hues and what unique activities can be enjoyed under a blanket of autumn leaves.

