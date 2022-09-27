ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

klkntv.com

NSP encourages suspicious activity reporting following #SeeSayDay

LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN)- In conjunction with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Nebraska State Patrol is reminding all Nebraskans of the options available to report suspicious activity. Sunday, Sept. 25, was #SeeSayDay across the United States. The event serves as a reminder of the “If you see something,...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Several Nebraska lakes on alert for toxic blue-green algae

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Five Nebraska lakes are on alert for toxic algae. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Big Indian Lake in Gage County, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

Neb. congressman recovering from emergency appendectomy

OMAHA — U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., who represents the Omaha area, had an emergency appendectomy overnight Wednesday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland. The congressman’s office confirmed the procedure to remove his swollen appendix. They said it was successful, and they expected Bacon to be...
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

Nebraska DMV offices hit with staffing shortages

LINCOLN, Neb. — Several Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicle offices are temporarily closed due to staffing shortages. The closings are on specific days and include locations in York, Osceola, St. Paul, Fullerton and Central City.
NEBRASKA STATE
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
State
Nebraska State
WOWT

ACLU of Nebraska: School dress codes failing students

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - ACLU of Nebraska issued a report card Wednesday evaluating the dress codes of Nebraska’s 15 largest school districts — and the grades weren’t good. Six of the 15 school districts evaluated are located in the Omaha-metro, with two more just outside. ACLU analyzed the dress-code policies — including district-wide, grade-level, and individual school policies — of Omaha Public Schools, Lincoln Public Schools, Millard Public Schools, Papillion La Vista Community Schools, Elkhorn Public Schools, Grand Island Public Schools, Bellevue Public Schools, Westside Community Schools, Kearney Public Schools, Gretna Public Schools, Fremont Public Schools, Norfolk Public Schools, Columbus Public Schools, North Platte Public Schools, South Sioux City Community Schools.
OMAHA, NE
#The Nebraska State Patrol#Niac
KETV.com

Nebraska Department of Corrections gives staff, hiring update

Neb. — Nebraska's Department of Corrections gave an update on its hiring efforts. Since December 2021, the agency said it's hired 675 staff members — nearly 270 workers from 39 states outside Nebraska, and 576 of them in protective service positions. Corrections said due to the increase...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

IAN: 1.9M without power in Florida; 20+ possible deaths

State emergency officials have confirmed a death in central Polk County and 20 more deaths are being investigated following Ian’s devastation in Florida. Meanwhile, 1.9 million homes and business are still without power, according to information from a news conference Friday morning. President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak...
FLORIDA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska joins lawsuit against pesticide makers for anticompetitive practices

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson has joined a bipartisan group of attorneys general from 10 states and the Federal Trade Commission in filing a lawsuit against pesticide makers Syngenta and Corteva, alleging anticompetitive practices that have harmed farmers. The complaint, filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Nebraska State Patrol investigating fatal crash near Ogallala

OGALLALA, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol said it's investigating a fatal crash near Ogallala on Monday afternoon. Officials said the crash happened around 1:50 p.m. near mile marker 124 on Interstate 80. According to state patrol, an eastbound Lincoln MKC crossed the center line and collided with a...
OGALLALA, NE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Terrorism
North Platte Post

Troopers arrest 2 following pursuits in Lincoln, Douglas counties

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested multiple drivers this weekend after pursuits on opposite ends of the state. Saturday evening, NSP received a report of a Dodge Challenger traveling well over 100 miles per hour in a reckless manner on Interstate 80 in Dawson County. A trooper was able to locate the Challenger in Lincoln County and clocked the vehicle at 132 miles per hour.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska, five other states sue Biden over student loan forgiveness

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska and five other Republican-led states have filed a legal challenge to President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. The challenge was filed in a Missouri federal court on Thursday. Nebraska is joined by Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and South Carolina in the lawsuit.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska electric crews join Hurricane Ian response

TECUMSEH - News Channel Nebraska reports that Omaha Public Power District crews from southern Nebraska are joining Omaha crews Thursday morning with a travel destination to Florida where Hurricane Ian made landfall as a massive Category 4 storm. 2.5 million people had been ordered to evacuate before the storm hit...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Neb. 2nd District House candidates squabble over debates

OMAHA — The debate about debates reached Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District on Wednesday, with a twist: an incumbent goading his challenger to do two more debates. Republican U.S. Rep. Don Bacon and his opponent for the Omaha-area seat, Democratic State Sen. Tony Vargas, are set to participate in a League of Women Voters debate at the Omaha Press Club on Oct. 13, which will be aired on WOWT. They agreed to debate a second time Oct. 16 on KETV.
NEBRASKA STATE
Radio Iowa

Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa

Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. CEO Lance Morgan...
LINCOLN, NE
