OMAHA — The debate about debates reached Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District on Wednesday, with a twist: an incumbent goading his challenger to do two more debates. Republican U.S. Rep. Don Bacon and his opponent for the Omaha-area seat, Democratic State Sen. Tony Vargas, are set to participate in a League of Women Voters debate at the Omaha Press Club on Oct. 13, which will be aired on WOWT. They agreed to debate a second time Oct. 16 on KETV.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO